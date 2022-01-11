NFL Notes: Ready for a wild weekend

The league's first-ever 17th regular-season games featured some interesting developments, including Pittsburgh surviving in overtime in Baltimore, San Francisco climbing out of the grave to beat the Rams and Jacksonville ending Indy's season with an improbable seventh straight home win over the Colts.

But none of those compared to the drama that unfolded in Game No. 272 – the final one of the 2021 regular season.

ESPN has likely already commissioned a "30 for 30" special on this one. The Raiders and Chargers put forth an epic with L.A. mounting a furious rally to score 15 points in the last five minutes, converting fourth-and-10s on what seemed like every other play. Ultimately Justin Herbert tied the game on the final snap with a 12-yard dart to Mike Williams as time expired.

But that was only the start of the drama. The teams entered the game knowing the winner would be in the playoffs while the loser went home. Except there was one wrinkle: a tie would allow both to advance while Pittsburgh, which qualified with the win over the Ravens, lost out on a potential tiebreaker if all three were knotted a 9-7-1.

So the Steelers watched the 10-minute overtime period praying for a touchdown that never came. First the Raiders moved into field goal range, then the Chargers followed suit. With the game still tied after both made the kicks, Las Vegas took over with 4:30 left knowing a tie would allow it to advance. The Raiders picked up a first down, then another as the clock ticked below a minute. Facing a third-and-4 from the Chargers 41 and just 38 ticks left, L.A. coach Brandon Staley called a timeout.

The rookie coach faced a lot of heat for the decision because it appeared as if the Raiders were content to allow time to run down. But Staley didn't like the personnel he had on the field and felt he needed changes. Vegas ultimately ran the ball, just as most predicted prior to the timeout, and Josh Jacobs picked up 10 yards to move into field goal range.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr said after the game that the timeout changed their strategy but it certainly appeared that Vegas was content to run the clock down either way. The timeout wasn't the problem; allowing a 10-yard run was the killer.

Had the Chargers dropped Jacobs for a 2-yard gain, time likely would have expired with neither side willing to take a chance that could have opened the door for a loss.