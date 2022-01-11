Patriots Mailbag: Headed to the playoffs, stopping Josh Allen, looking ahead and more

I have always had a love/hate relationship with Brandon Bolden over the years. He's showed up when we really needed him and also been the bane of my existence when he goes for 2 yards on a third-and-long screen pass. All that aside I really admire how strong he was to not only come back from cancer and that battle, but to do it quietly, out of the media's eye and return to the league as if nothing happened. - Jacey Chavez

Bolden has been a true professional in the Patriots locker room for a long time. He's a respected leader who has always been willing to do whatever it takes to help the team win, whether that's been on special teams or part of the offense. This season as his role has grown as a running back, he's insisted on maintaining his jobs in the kicking game. I would echo everything you said about Bolden, who has been terrific both on and off the field for the Patriots. For more on Bolden's story check out Erik Scalavino's profile currently on Patriots.com. - Paul Perillo

If Calvin Ridley becomes available do you trade for him or stick with the draft? - Brandon Harris

The first thing that needs to be determined in any discussions about Calvin Ridley is whether or not he will be able to play. The Falcons star wideout stepped away from football in the middle of the season for personal reasons, and unless those issues are dealt with then I don't see the point in trading for a player who doesn't intend to play. Reports indicated Ridley is dealing with issues related to anxiety, which can be quite serious and prevented him from playing. If he decides he wants to return, but doesn't want to play for Atlanta, then that changes things. In that case I would definitely be in favor of acquiring Ridley, who is one of the best receivers in football and would immediately become the Patriots No. 1 option in the passing game. There is a lot to determine before that happens, though, most importantly Ridley's health. I absolutely love the player and would love to see him in a Patriots uniform. - Paul Perillo

I've been seeing reports of Calvin Ridley leaving the Falcons. It seems like a perfect fit for the Patriots and apparently the Falcons want to move on from him and they would save 10-plus million in cap. If Ridley gets signed by the Patriots how high would your expectations rise for next season? - Ben Belford-Peltzman

Now, this is the second part of the Ridley equation. Ridley is under contract because the Falcons picked up his fifth-year option, so the wideout is due around $11 million in 2022. That's a more than reasonable number for a player of his caliber, but it would also cost something to acquire him via trade. It's highly unlikely that Atlanta would release him because that wouldn't save anything on the cap as his salary is guaranteed. His uncertain status might allow a team to acquire him for less than what would normally be expected for a player of his considerable talents. If that is the case, I'd expect the Patriots to be like all the other teams and express interest in a young player (27) who could make a significant impact on the team next season. What that would mean for the Patriots offense is tough to say but certainly having a playmaker like Ridley should make the offense more dangerous. Lots of layers to peel through here, though, considering the delicate nature of mental health issues and the impact they've had on Ridley's career. - Paul Perillo

I don't see New England re-signing many of their veterans after a fairly successful reload season that still has potential to be even better. J.C. Jackson will want top 10 cornerback money so he might not be back without a franchise tag. My sense is that they will sign some moderately successful two-four-year veterans at linebacker and some other defensive positions, maybe making an offer to a restricted free agent or two. The cornerback position looks loaded in the draft and I hope they can get one to be one of their starters, likely in the first round. My sense is getting another WR in the second round, an OT and an edge in the third and some LB and DL projects in the middle of the draft would be an optimal outcome. The last rounds I just hope they get people who can compete and contribute on special teams along with a surprise UDFA. Of course the best outcome would be for them to draft in 32nd or 31st position. Overall, very happy with this season, the overall performance of the free agent haul and the reloading of the team. After getting older last offseason I hope they get somewhat younger in 2022. - John Gawienowski