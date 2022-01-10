Wild Card Weekend Schedule Announced

Official website of the New England Patriots

Jan 10, 2022 at 12:49 AM
Photo by Jim Mahoney

The NFL announced tonight the schedule of sites, dates, and times for Wild Card Weekend on January 15-17.

With the addition of a Monday night game to the 2021 playoffs, Wild Card Weekend will now have two Wild Card games on Saturday (4:30 PM and 8:15 PM ET), three on Sunday (1:00 PM, 4:30 PM, and 8:15 PM ET), and one on Monday (8:15 PM ET).

Saturday, January 15

AFC:  4:30 PM (ET) 5 Las Vegas at 4 Cincinnati (NBC, Peacock, Universo)

AFC:  8:15 PM (ET) 6 New England at 3 Buffalo (CBS, Paramount+)

Sunday, January 16

NFC:  1:00 PM (ET) 7 Philadelphia at 2 Tampa Bay (FOX, FOX Deportes)

NFC:  4:30 PM (ET) 6 San Francisco at 3 Dallas (CBS, Paramount+, Nickelodeon, Amazon Prime Video)

AFC:  8:15 PM (ET) 7 Pittsburgh at 2 Kansas City (NBC, Peacock, Telemundo)

Monday, January 17

NFC:  8:15 PM (ET) 5 Arizona at 4 Los Angeles Rams (ESPN/ABC, ESPN2, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes)

The Divisional Playoffs schedule will be announced next weekend.

news

Patriots Sign LB LaRoy Reynolds to the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced today that they have signed LB LaRoy Reynolds to the practice squad. 
news

NFL Playoff Scenarios for Week 18

A look at all the NFL playoff scenarios for Week 18.
news

NFL Announces Week 18 Schedule Changes; New England to Face Miami at 4:25 PM on Sunday

The New England Patriots NFL Week 18 game against the Miami Dolphins has been flexed to a 4:25 PM start.
news

NFL Playoff Scenarios for Week 17

A look at all the NFL playoff scenarios for Week 17.
news

Patriots Offer First Commemorative NFT for Jaguars Game

The New England Patriots will offer a free, virtual commemorative ticket in the form of an NFT (non-fungible token) to eligible fans attending our January 2 home game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
news

Matthew Slater announced as a finalist for the 2021 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

The eight finalists for the 2021 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award have been named, the NFL announced today. The award is presented each year to an NFL player who best demonstrates the qualities of on-field sportsmanship, including fair play, respect for the game and opponents, and integrity in competition.
news

Pool Report: Mike Reiss Interview with Referee Shawn Smith

Pool Reporter Mike Reiss interviews referee Shawn Smith after the Bills vs. Patriots game on Sunday, December 26, 2021.
news

Patriots Activate LB Josh Uche from Injured Reserve; Elevate Three Players to the Active Roster

The New England Patriots announced that they have activated LB Josh Uche off injured reserve. The team also elevated DL Daniel Ekuale, DB D'Angelo Ross and WR Kristian Wilkerson to the active roster.
news

NFL Playoff Scenarios for Week 16

A look at all the NFL playoff scenarios for Week 16.
news

Three Patriots selected to NFL Pro Bowl

New England Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson, linebacker Matthew Judon and special teams captain Matthew Slater have been selected to represent the New England Patriots in the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl.
news

NFL Playoff Scenarios for Week 15

A look at all the NFL playoff scenarios for Week 15.
Press Pass: Patriots players react to tough loss in Miami

Patriots players Mac Jones, Brandon Bolden, Hunter Henry and others address the media following the week 18 loss against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, January 9th, 2022.

What Went Wrong: Turnover battle costs the Patriots

Tamara Brown discusses the Patriots performance after their 33-24 loss to the Miami Dolphins

Full highlights from Patriots vs. Dolphins: NFL Week 18

Watch highlights from the Week 18 matchup between the New England Patriots and the Miami Dolphins.

Mac Jones 1/9: "We need to execute better and that starts with me"

Patriots Quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media during his postgame press conference on Sunday, January 9, 2022.

Bill Belichick 1/9: "Just way too many mistakes"

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his postgame press conference on Sunday, January 9, 2022.

Devin McCourty 1/9: "We have to turn the page"

Patriots Safety Devin McCourty addresses the media during his postgame press conference on Sunday, January 9, 2022.
New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

American Dreamer: German fullback Johnson feeling at home in New England

Fullback Jakob Johnson, a native of Germany, is living his improbable American dream as a member of the Patriots.

Three Patriots selected to NFL Pro Bowl

New England Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson, linebacker Matthew Judon and special teams captain Matthew Slater have been selected to represent the New England Patriots in the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.

New England Patriots Awarded Germany as an International Home Marketing Area Effective January 1, 2022

As part of the National Football League's International Home Marketing Area (HMA) initiative, the New England Patriots submitted a proposal and were awarded Germany as their international home market.
