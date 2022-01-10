What can Patriots learn from previous Bills battles?

The Patriots and Bills will meet for a third time this season in the Wild Card round as the divisional rivalry moves to the postseason for the first time in NFL history.

The first game, a 14-10 win by the Patriots, was uniquely influenced by the conditions with New England rushing the ball 46 times for 222 yards and throwing just three passes for two completions totaling 19 yards. Even still, Buffalo found their stride and New England needed a fourth-down stop from their own 18-yard-line to close out the four-point win.

The rematch in New England followed a closer script to those of the Patriots' losses this season, with Buffalo establishing a 10-point lead at halftime that they would not relinquish, rolling to a 33-21 win. Josh Allen played a near-perfect game, with the Bills scoring on six-of-seven meaningful drives as the Patriots had no answers for the quarterback. Allen finished the game with nearly 400 yards of total offense, throwing three touchdowns with no turnovers.

With one game adversely affected by weather and another looking like a Bills-run football clinic, the third matchup is likely to follow its own unique script. Both teams know each other well, there will be no major surprises.

"Good team, obviously," said Bill Belichick on Monday morning. "They're the third seed in the conference. We know they're a good team. They certainly played well in the last game we had against them...We have a lot to get ready for."

For the Bills, recreating their performance from the second outing would be ideal, while the Patriots will need to solve both the bigger problems that have haunted them throughout the season and those specific to Allen and the Bills, who have now won three of the last four against New England.