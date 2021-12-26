4 Keys from Patriots 33-21 loss to Bills

All about 4th down

Fourth down played a huge role in this game, with the Bills scoring their first touchdown of the game on fourth down, then the Patriots converting two fourth downs on their first scoring drive. Those just set the stage for the rest of the contest.

The Pats defense would get a fourth-down goal-line stop in the second quarter, but after getting the ball right back the Bills would again go for a fourth down, which was aided by Christian Barmore's encroachment penalty that took it from seven yards to two. The Bills would pick up that first down and then get into the end zone again to extend the lead to 17-7 before the half.

The Patriots would go for and get two more fourth downs in the third quarter as they tried to keep pace, eyeing a 20-7 hole. The conversions would lead to the Patriots' second score of the game that closed the gap to 20-14.

But the biggest fourth down of the game would come in the fourth quarter, with the Bills needing just one yard to keep their drive going inside Patriots territory as they clung to five-point lead. Josh Allen kept it himself, faked the handoff and rolled to his left, easily converting.