Game Observations: Post-Christmas, Bills come due 

Jones was very lucky not to have another INT when defensive back Levi Wallace dropped a Jones deep pass into the end zone that went right through his hands. Later on that same 3rd-quarter drive, running back Damien Harris plunged into the end zone from a yard out, trimming the Bills' advantage to just six points as the third quarter drew near an end. Wallace's drop gave New England life.

* * *

During the 2nd quarter, as the first half was coming to a close, a critical sequence prevented the Patriots from trimming Buffalo's 17-7 advantage at the time. On 3rd-and-10 from the NE 25, Jones saw his long pass fall incomplete, but defensive end Efe Obada collided with Jones, making contact with Jones' chin and drawing a roughing-the-passer penalty. The next play, Jones scrambled to around midfield and ran out of bounds along the Bills' sideline. While out of bounds, DE Jerry Hughes grabbed Jones by the back of the jersey, but it looked like he was trying to hold Jones up and prevent him from falling down.

A flag was initially thrown by referee Shawn Smith's officiating crew, but they discussed it and eventually ruled that no foul had been committed. That appeared to be the correct ruling, but prior to the next snap, right tackle Trent Brown took offense at the overturned call and began jawing at Buffalo's defense, which resulted in an unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards the other way. Any momentum the Patriots had at that point got snuffed out and the drive stalled a couple plays later.

Loss of composure seemed to be a running theme for New England's offense, as center David Andrews would later pick up a taunting penalty that nullified an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on Bills linebacker Matt Milano. This also came at a critical juncture with New England trying to mount a comeback. They'd eventually get a touchdown to trim the Bills' lead to 26-21, but these uncharacteristic penalties were emblematic of how undisciplined the Patriots have played the past couple of weeks.

* * *

In addition to McKenzie, Buffalo relied heavily on running back Devin Singletary, who gained 39 yards rushing and an equal number receiving. Allen often checked down to Singletary on underneath throws that helped move the chains and eat up the play clock. Buffalo didn't have to punt once in this game and its offense was very aggressive on 4th-down plays, going 3-for-4 in that category. They also converted exactly half of their 12 3rd-down plays. Contrast that with New England's woeful 1-for-10 tally on 3rd down, although the Patriots were an impressive 5-for-6 on 4th downs themselves.

* * *

Newly-minted Pro Bowl cornerback J.C. Jackson has seen better days. After Jones threw his first interception of the game and the Bills took over, Jackson had to leave the field to have his right arm examined inside the blue medical tent on the Patriots' sideline. He managed to come back the next series and play the rest of the game, but results were mixed.

Covering Bills receiver Stefon Diggs, Jackson appeared to interfere with him in the end zone on a 2nd-and-11 from the New England 12-yard line, but no flag was thrown. Yet, Diggs beat Jackson with relative ease on the very next play for a 12-yard TD reception. In the 4th quarter, trailing 26-21, Jackson dropped what might have been a potential pick-six in Bills territory to give his team its first lead of the day.

* * *

Defensively, the Patriots had few answers for a short-handed Bills offense. Enter Allen, who, with just under five minutes to play, sealed the victory with his most impressive play of the day. On 4th-and-1 from the NE 34, Allen ran a nifty bootleg, making Jackson and linebacker Jamie Collins collide with one another in the Bills backfield as they tried to converge on Allen simultaneously. Allen slipped between them and gained the necessary yardage and more to keep alive a drive that would later end in another Allen big play. Appearing to run for the goal line himself on 2nd-and-goal, Allen drew two defenders toward him before flipping the ball to wide-open tight end Dawson Knox for the game's cheeky final touchdown.