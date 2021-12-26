Game Notes: Harris goes over 100 yards for the fifth time in 2021

BELICHICK COACHED IN HIS 800TH GAME

Today marked the 800th career NFL game for Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick (regular season and postseason). The 800 games span his career as an assistant, coordinator and head coach and date back to when he entered the NFL as a special assistant in 1975 with the Baltimore Colts. His 47 consecutive years as an NFL coach are the most in NFL history, passing the 45 by Dick LeBeau. The only other NFL coach with at least 40 consecutive coaching seasons is Tom Moore with 41.

HARRIS 100 YARDS RUSHING

RB Damien Harris had his fifth 100-yard rushing game of the 2021 season after finishing with 103 yards on 18 attempts. Since 1970, only Curtis Martin (9 in 1995) and Corey Dillon (9 in 2004) have had more than five 100-yard games in a season for the Patriots. John Stephens also had five 100-yard games in 1988.

HARRIS REACHES DOUBLE-DIGIT RUSHING TOUCHDOWNS

Harris rushed for his career-high 10th touchdown of the season on a 16-yard run in the second quarter and became the 12th New England player to reach double-digit rushing touchdowns in a season. He joins LeGarrette Blount, Curtis Martin, Corey Dillon, BenJarvus Green-Ellis, Steve Grogan, Cam Newton, Stevan Ridley, Antowain Smith, Horace Ivory, Jim Nance and Tony Collins as the Patriots players to reach 10 rushing touchdowns in a season. Harris added his 11th rushing touchdown in the third quarter on a 1-yard touchdown run and his 12th on an 8-yard run in the fourth quarter. Harris is the first Patriot to reach double-digits in rushing touchdowns since LeGarrette Blount set the team mark with 18 during the 2016 season.

HARRIS AT 12

Harris's 12 rushing touchdowns are tied for the third-most by a Patriots player in his first or second season. Only Curtis Martin has more with 14 in 1995 and 1996.

HARRIS HAS SECOND CAREER MULTIPLE TD GAME AND FIRST CAREER THREE-TOUCHDOWN GAME

Harris rushed for three touchdowns. It is the 11th time in team history a player has rushed for at least three touchdowns and the first since Sony Michel had three rushing touchdowns at the New York Jets on Oct. 21, 2019. Harris rushed for a 16-yard touchdown in the second quarter, a 1-yard touchdown run in the third quarter and an 8-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter. It is his second career multiple-touchdown game. He had his first two-touchdown game with two rushing touchdowns in the win vs. the New York Jets on Oct. 24, 2021.

HARRIS GOES LONG

Harris broke free for a 31-yard run in the third quarter, his fifth career rush of 30 or more yards and his fourth of the 2021 season. He had a 64-yard touchdown vs. Buffalo on Dec. 6, a 35-yard run vs. Miami on Sept. 12 and a 32-yard run vs. the New York Jets on Oct. 24.

KENDRICK BOURNE HAS SINGLE-SEASON HIGH IN RECEIVING YARDS

Kendrick Bourne caught 2 passes for 33 yards to push his season totals to 47 receptions for 700 yards. The 700 yards are a s single-season personal high. He had 667 yards receiving in 2020 with San Francisco. He needs three receptions to surpass the 49 receptions he had in 2020 for a single-season personal high.

MAC JONES BECOMES 12TH ROOKIE QUARTERBACK TO REACH 300 COMPLETIONS

QB Mac Jones became the 12th rookie quarterback to reach 300 completions in a season after completing 14 passes against Buffalo to push his season total to 310 pass completions.

296 completions

OLSZEWSKI HAS FIRST RUSHING ATTEMPT OF 2021

WR Gunner Olszewski had a 9-yard rush in the first quarter, his first rushing attempt of the season. In 2020, he had five rushing attempts for 23 yards.

BRANDON KING REACHED 10 SPECIAL TEAMS TACKLES