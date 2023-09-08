Unfiltered Roundtable: Pats kick off '23 vs. Eagles

What is your biggest concern heading into the season opener?

The offensive line. Injuries never gave us a good look at the starting five during camp. That's not good for conditioning, cohesion and communication for Week 1. Quality depth at tackle is also an issue. If Mac Jones doesn't have time to execute, it could be a long day. -FK

Depth overall but specifically along the offensive line. Injuries hit that group throughout camp and now some of those guys will see their first game action on Sunday. -PP

My biggest concern heading into the season opener is Mac's protection. It was evident in the few snaps we saw with the starters in the preseason in addition to the offensive line that played with Bailey Zappe that whoever is under center will have a challenging season if they don't shuffle the deck and figure out the best configuration for the offensive line specifically right tackle and right guard. -TB

Protecting Mac. It's clear he's at his best when not pressured, and there are a lot of things to work out with the offensive line if the offense wants to get anything going in the air or in the run game. -AF

I think this one is obviously the offensive line, however if Strange and Onwenu can play a big chunk of snaps and Anderson holds up at right tackle I think they can really be okay. We just don't know who is ready to go and for how long. -MD

I'm still concerned about the overall ceiling of the passing offense. That goes for the quarterback, offensive line, and skill players. Yes, they're better coaches and in positions to succeed more often. But will that be enough? At the end of the day, the players need to go out there and win games. Can they keep up with other top offenses on the scoreboard? Can they find those clutch moments? We'll see. -EL

Name one new player, rookie or veteran, that you're most interested to see against the Eagles.

Demario "Pop" Douglas. If he can live up to the summer hype, it opens up options for Mac and the offense which desperately need someone who can get open quickly and consistently. -FK

Mike Gesicki. His athleticism is obvious and watching to see how O'Brien might incorporate him into the attack is something I look forward to. -PP

I am interested in seeing Kendrick Bourne against the Eagles. He had an excellent camp and is trending in the right direction to bounce back from his woes last season and have an electric year three for the Patriots. -TB

I can't wait to see Gonzo in action against one of the best teams in the NFL. Honorable mention to Keion White. -AF

Keion White. I'm not sure he'll play a majority of the snaps but even in limited action I'm excited to see how well his physicality translates at the NFL level, especially against an excellent offensive line. ­-MD

It's Marte Mapu. How do they use him, as a safety or linebacker? Will he get some reps spying Jalen Hurts? It seems like this is the type of matchup they drafted him for to improve against mobile QBs. Let's see them use him accordingly. -EL

Name one player on each side of the ball that you think will be key to the team's success this weekend.

Offense: Mac Jones. Whether or not he gets the help from his line, can he adjust on the fly to what could be relentless pressure from the Eagles' D.

Defense: Kyle Dugger. It's still unclear exactly what the role of each safety will be, but there's no doubt someone from that corps will have to help out close to the line when Jalen Hurts opts to run or the play breaks down due to good coverage. I'm guessing Dugger will have a role in that. -FK

Mac Jones is the answer on offense. He needs to deal with the pressure and avoid negative plays to keep the offense moving. Defensively I'll got with Matthew Judon. He needs to make Jalen Hurts uncomfortable and perhaps force some mistakes. -PP

The key to the offense's success this weekend will be the offensive line as a whole. If they struggle to protect Mac Jones, the offense will not be able to stay on the field. On the other side of the ball, Christian Gonzalez will be the key to the team's success. If the Eagles try to take advantage of him being a rookie and inexperienced and succeed at it, it could be a long night for the first rounder. -TB

Matthew Judon leading defense around a formidable Eagles o-line to pressure Jalen Hurts feels crucial. And of course, Mac Jones. -AF

No question it's Mac Jones on offense. Can he get them into the right plays, the right protections and get the ball out quickly to his playmakers? That is the key. Defensively, I'm going with Christian Barmore, I think immediate interior pressure is the way to disrupt Philly's offense and force mistakes. Barmore had a couple moments in the summer but was fairly quiet. I think he could remind us of all the promise he flashed as a rookie. -MD