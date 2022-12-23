Official website of the New England Patriots

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable: Week 16 vs. Cincinnati Bengals

The writers of Patriots.com preview a major conference clash for the Patriots against the Bengals.

by Fred KirschPaul PerilloMike Dussault & Evan Lazar
wk16-2022_RoundTable_16x9

This week the writers of Patriots Unfiltered break down what the Patriots need to do to get back on track against the Bengals after a last-second loss to the Raiders that dropped them back to 7-7 on the season.

Are you concerned the devastating ending to the Raiders game and its effects will carry over against the Bengals?

Yes, those types of events can go either way for a team. I'm hoping, based on history, that the head coach will use it as a bottom point from which to rise. Let's not forget how bad things seemed after the "They're not good anymore!" game in KC just before the Patriots destroyed the Bengals in 2014. That was a long time ago and a much different team but shows how a bad game doesn't have to negatively affect the next game. -Fred Kirsch

Absolutely, and not just because of the nature of the loss. It also dealt a critical blow to the team's playoff chances, and the reality of what it will take to make it now will be tough to overcome. The Patriots still control their fate by winning, but that's easier said than done. -Paul Perillo

Not exactly. I'm more concerned about the Patriots being the Patriots we've grown accustomed to this season. A disjointed offense that lacks the necessary details to finish drives with a defense that holds its own but ultimately can't make enough stops against a high-powered offense. I don't think the players will let go of the rope. I just don't think they're good enough to win this game. -Evan Lazar

I am because it feels like not much has gone right for the Patriots this season and I wonder how they can turn the page and play the kind of football it will take to win any of the next three games. It's one tall order to just expect the mistakes to suddenly let up and the execution to improve, but it's a lot harder to see under the shadow of how the Raiders game went down. It would take a total team effort, the best of the season to knock the Bengals off. ­-Mike Dussault

Who is one Patriots player you're looking to for their absolute best football over these final three games?

Mac Jones. Pretty please. -FK

In a perfect world the answer is Mac Jones. But based on the entirety of the season it's hard to imagine the offense suddenly clicking on all cylinders at this point. -PP

Matthew Judon. As the lone Pro Bowler on this roster, Judon needs to carry this team as its best player for the Patriots to have a chance at making the playoffs. It's not going to be Mac and the offense that gets them there. Defense needs to ball out. -EL

I'm on Judon too, especially this week and next when getting after the passer will be absolutely vital to the Patriots chances. I don't want to put too much on just him though, as Uche, Wise, Barmore and Ekuale all need to bring the heat. Judon doesn't have to be the only one getting the sacks but he's a focal point on the gotta-have-it moments. -MD

