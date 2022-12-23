Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable: Week 16 vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Are you concerned the devastating ending to the Raiders game and its effects will carry over against the Bengals?

Yes, those types of events can go either way for a team. I'm hoping, based on history, that the head coach will use it as a bottom point from which to rise. Let's not forget how bad things seemed after the "They're not good anymore!" game in KC just before the Patriots destroyed the Bengals in 2014. That was a long time ago and a much different team but shows how a bad game doesn't have to negatively affect the next game. -Fred Kirsch

Absolutely, and not just because of the nature of the loss. It also dealt a critical blow to the team's playoff chances, and the reality of what it will take to make it now will be tough to overcome. The Patriots still control their fate by winning, but that's easier said than done. -Paul Perillo

Not exactly. I'm more concerned about the Patriots being the Patriots we've grown accustomed to this season. A disjointed offense that lacks the necessary details to finish drives with a defense that holds its own but ultimately can't make enough stops against a high-powered offense. I don't think the players will let go of the rope. I just don't think they're good enough to win this game. -Evan Lazar