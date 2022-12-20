Official website of the New England Patriots

Week 16: Patriots - Bengals Injury Report

The New England Patriots (7-7) and the Cincinnati Bengals (10-4) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.

Dec 20, 2022 at 04:36 PM
New England Patriots

Staff

The New England Patriots (7-7) and the Cincinnati Bengals (10-4) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 20, 2022

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (7-7)

The Patriots did not practice on Tuesday. The participation listed is estimated as if they had practiced.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
CB Jalen Mills, Groin
WR DeVante Parker, Concussion

LIMITED PARTICIPATION
T Yodny Cajuste, Calf/Back
LS Joe Cardona, Ankle
RB Damien Harris, Thigh
CB Jack Jones, Knee
WR Jakobi Meyers, Shoulder
RB Rhamondre Stevenson, Ankle

FULL PARTICIPATION
No Players Listed.

CINCINNATI BENGALS (10-4)

The Bengals held a walk-through on Tuesday, therefore the above report is an estimation as if the team had held a full practice.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
OT La'el Collins, Not Injury Related (rest)
DE Sam Hubbard, Calf
DT DJ Reader, Not Injury Related (rest)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION
CB Jalen Davis, Thumb
DE Trey Hendrickson, Wrist
WR Tee Higgins, Hamstring
CB Mike Hilton, Knee
TE Hayden Hurst, Calf
WR Trent Taylor, Hamstring
CB Cam Taylor-Britt, Shoulder

FULL PARTICIPATION
No Players Listed.

Bold indicates a change from the previous day's report.

PRACTICE PARTICIPATION
Did Not Participate in Practice
Limited Participation = Less than 100% of a player's normal repetitions
Full Participation = 100% of a player's normal repetitions

GAME STATUS DEFINITIONS:
Out = Player will not play
Doubtful = Unlikely to play
Questionable = Uncertain as to whether the player will play

