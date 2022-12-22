Scouting the Bengals: a Three-Step Plan for the Patriots to Keep Their Playoff Hopes Alive vs. Cincinnati

The Patriots have a decision to make in their final three games following a monumental collapse in Las Vegas.

Bill Belichick's team can allow Sunday's disastrous ending to define their season, meaning they won't make the playoffs. If the Pats don't rally around each other to right their wrongs, New England, who faces three opponents with a combined 29-13 record, will finish the season with four-straight losses and enter an uncertain offseason likely filled with significant changes.

The other path the Patriots can choose is to come together in their darkest hour and compete down the stretch to make a legitimate playoff push. According to Football Outsiders, the Patriots have a 16.8% chance of earning an invitation to the dance. Yes, those are long odds. But it's still possible with a few wins against AFC opponents ahead of them in the standings.

Although a different approach on offense is necessary regardless of how the season ends, New England having resilience while fighting to the finish will show the character of their current roster and quell concerns about the overall buy-in with Belichick at the helm. If things go in the wrong direction, there will be serious questions about the coaching staff and personnel from the top down.

To say these are a big three games for Belichick, his coaching staff, and the leaders on this team is an understatement.

Moving on to this week's opponent, the Patriots begin a season-defining stretch against the defending AFC champions, the Cincinnati Bengals. After a bumpy start with two-straight losses out of the gate, the defending conference champs are competing for the number one seed by winning ten of their last 12 games and have now won six in a row heading into Week 16.

Cincinnati turned their franchise around by selecting college teammates Joe Burrow and wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase in back-to-back drafts. The dynamic duo has catapulted the Bengals offense to a red-hot finish en route to Super Bowl LVI and are now picking up where they left off with the fifth-ranked offense in Football Outsiders' DVOA metric this season.

Defensively, the Bengals may not have players who are household names. But they're a well-orchestrated group under defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo with above-average and under-the-radar blue-chip talents propping it up 12th in DVOA after a terrific 2021 postseason.

The Patriots had a chance to come home from their west coast trip in control of their destiny for a Wild Card berth. However, that went down the drain when the Pats blew a 24-17 lead with 3:43 remaining in the fourth quarter against the Raiders.

New England made the path challenging for themselves. Only they can salvage their season, starting with stealing a win against a Bengals team that is better on paper and playing significantly superior football offensively this season.

Here's a three-step plan and key matchups as the Patriots try to pull off a home upset on Saturday:

1. Playing Man Coverage Against Burrow, Chase, and the Bengals is a Death Sentence

The best way to describe the Cincinnati offense is that they have better players than you, and they know it, so that's how offensive coordinator Brian Callahan calls the game.