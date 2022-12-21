Game Preview: Bengals at Patriots

SCOUTING THE MATCHUPS

By Paul Perillo

When the Patriots run - Edge: Bengals

After being dormant for the last several weeks the Patriots running game showed signs of life in Vegas on Sunday. Rhamondre Stevenson shook off an ankle injury that kept him out of practice for much of the week and turned in a career-high 172 yards on the ground including the go-ahead 34-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter. He ran with power, speed and elusiveness against a decent Raiders run defense that at times was knocked off the line of scrimmage. While it was a terrific effort by Stevenson, things won't get easier on Christmas Eve against the Bengals. Cincinnati allows 109.6 yards per game on the ground (eighth in the league) and 4.2 yards per carry (also eighth). D.J. Reader and B.J. Hill are space eaters on the inside up front and they do a great job protecting linebackers Germaine Pratt, Logan Wilson and Akeem Davis-Gaither. Opponents have rushed for 102 yards or fewer in five of the last six games dating back to the Bengals loss in Cleveland on Halloween, which was also Cincinnati's last loss. The Patriots offensive line showed improvement against the Raiders, playing with the same five starters for the third consecutive game as Conor McDermott continues to replace the injured Isaiah Wynn at right tackle. That group will need to be at its best against a tough Bengals front.

When the Patriots pass - Edge: Bengals

Mac Jones and the Patriots passing attack looks lost. Jones is coming off one of the worst games of his young career when he completed just 13 of 31 passes for 112 yards with no touchdowns. He's thrown just seven TDs all season and the Patriots can't seem to establish any sort of rhythm through the air. The pass protection has been an issue, and Jones was under pressure at times against the Raiders, but he wasn't sacked in the game and failed to hit a handful of open receivers downfield. At other times he was victimized by drops, one big one by Hunter Henry on a late third down that prevented a conversion. Jakobi Meyers led the wideouts with two catches in the game, and with DeVante Parker sitting out with a concussion the passing game struggled. The Bengals don't have a great secondary with corners Eli Apple, Mike Hilton and rookie Cam Taylor-Britt joining safeties Jessie Bates and Vonn Bell. Hilton (knee) and Taylor-Britt (shoulder) are dealing with injuries as well, which could affect and already thin group. The Bengals pass rush has been impacted by health concerns as well as Sam Hubbard (calf) left the win over the Bucs and Trey Hendrickson (broken wrist) are banged up. That pair combined for 12.5 sacks and no other Bengal has more than two. But based on the sporadic nature of the Patriots passing game it's hard to have much faith.

When the Bengals run - Edge: Patriots

The Bengals haven't been able to run the ball effectively on a consistent basis all year. Despite the presence of Joe Mixon, who is one of the league's underrated runners, Cincy has struggled to establish much on the ground. The Bengals average 100 yards per game, which ranks 26th in the league, and only 3.9 yards per carry, which is 28th. The Patriots front has done a solid job for most of the year, including the second half of the Raiders game when they limited Josh Jacobs to just 23 yards on eight carries. Mixon is a solid back who is similar in style to Jacobs. He's racked up 722 yards and averages 3.9 yards on his 183 carries and has six touchdowns. Samaje Perine serves as the third down back but also receives his share of carries. He chips in with 85 carries for 373 yards and a pair of scores, but most of his work comes as a receiver. The Patriots should be able to control the front with Lawrence Guy, Davin Godchaux and Deatrich Wise continuing their strong play. Thanks to their solid work, the Patriots rank ninth in both rushing yards allowed (110.9) and yards per carry (4.2), and given the Bengals struggles on the ground that should continue on Saturday.

When the Bengals pass - Edge: Bengals

Joe Burrow has emerged as one of the best quarterbacks in football, and he has the Bengals offense red hot coming down the stretch. After spotting the Bucs a 17-point lead on Sunday, the offense responded with 34 straight points and won going away. Burrow shook off a slow start in part due to a summer appendectomy and has been clicking as of late. He's completing better than 68 percent of his passes and thrown for 3,885 yards with 31 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, and four of those picks came in the season opener. As a result the Bengals have won 10 of their last 12 games including six straight. Looking at the Bengals skilled positions it's easy to see why Burrow has had so much success. Ja'Marr Chase is one of the best young receivers in football and he leads the team with 71 catches for 881 yards and eight touchdowns despite missing more than a month with a hip injury. Tee Higgins emerged as a go-to guy when Chase was out and he has 65 grabs for 894 yards and six TDs. Slot receiver Tyler Boyd is dependable as well with 50 receptions for 690 yards and five touchdowns. Few teams in football can boast a trio like that. Tight end Hayden Hurst (48-400-2) has dealt with injuries but has been productive as well. The one Achilles' heel for the Bengals passing game is Burrow tends to hold the ball occasionally and has been sacked 37 times on the season. Given the Patriots injury problems in the secondary, it will be vital for Matthew Judon and Josh Uche to continue to provide pressure, otherwise it could be a long day.

Special Teams - Edge: Bengals