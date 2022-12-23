Official website of the New England Patriots

Expert Predictions: Week 16 picks for Patriots vs. Bengals

Expert Predictions: Week 16 picks for Patriots vs. Bengals

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 16 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Dec 23, 2022 at 09:00 AM
New England Patriots

Staff

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 16 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Mike Reiss, ESPN:

Pick: Bengals 24, Patriots 20

Until the Patriots show they can stop making stupid mistakes, and throw the ball with more consistency, it's hard to invest in them. Old friend Ted Karras and the Bengals are playing some of their best football of the season.

