Expert Predictions: Week 16 picks for Patriots vs. Bengals

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 16 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Mike Reiss, ESPN:
Pick: Bengals 24, Patriots 20
Until the Patriots show they can stop making stupid mistakes, and throw the ball with more consistency, it's hard to invest in them. Old friend Ted Karras and the Bengals are playing some of their best football of the season.
Matt Bowen, ESPN: Bengals
Mike Clay, ESPN: Bengals
Dan Graziano, ESPN: Bengals
Seth Wickersham, ESPN: Patriots
Gregg Rosenthal, NFL.com
Pick: Bengals 24, Patriots 17
I feel for New England's defense. If Bill Belichick paired this group of playmakers with last year's Josh McDaniels-led offense, the Patriots would probably be 9-5 right now. Instead, Belichick hired his buddies to run the offense, and the unit is among the most poorly coached in football. Cincinnati is too sound to give up consistent drives to this team, and the mismatches on the outside for the Bengals' receivers will be too much for the Patriots to overcome. With the win, Cincy clinches its second straight postseason berth.
Pete Prisco, CBS Sports:
Pick: Bengals 30, Patriots 17
The Bengals are playing consecutive road games, but the Patriots are stinging from a terrible loss last week to the Raiders. The Bengals have some defensive injuries, but the Patriots have issues on offense. Look for Joe Burrow to continue to play well as the Bengals win it.
Jason La Canfora, CBS Sports: Bengals
Will Brinson, CBS Sports: Bengals
Dave Richard, CBS Sports: Bengals
Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports: Bengals
John Breech, CBS Sports: Bengals
Jared Dubin, CBS Sports: Bengals
Jamey Eisenberg, CBS Sports: Bengals
Mike Florio, Pro Football Talk:
Pick: Bengals 30, Patriots 23
Ding dong, the witch is dead.
Michael David Smith, Pro Football Talk:
Pick: Bengals 28, Patriots 27
The Patriots still control their playoff destiny, just needing to win out to earn a wild card. But that will no longer be the case after they lose to the Bengals on Sunday.
Paul Perillo, Patriots.com:
Pick: Bengals 27, Patriots 17
Patriots have to pick themselves off the mat after a devastating loss in Vegas, and Cincy's weapons won't make that easy.
Mike Dussault, Patriots.com:
Pick: Bengals 28, Patriots 16
Bengals are surging and the Patriots are coming off the kind of loss that would break a lot of teams. New England rallies back with a competitive performance but it's not enough against Burrow, Chase, et al.
Evan Lazar, Patriots.com:
Pick: Bengals 30, Patriots 24
I want to believe in this Patriots team. I want to believe that they'll rally around each other after the Vegas ending and use it to fuel a run. I actually believe that they will in some respects in that they'll be competitive on Saturday. But, ultimately, the Pats will lose because of all the issues that have plagued them all season, not letting go of the rope. The Bengals outscore them, get a touchdown drive in the fourth quarter, and the Pats offense can't match it.