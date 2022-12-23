Expert Predictions: Week 16 picks for Patriots vs. Bengals

I want to believe in this Patriots team. I want to believe that they'll rally around each other after the Vegas ending and use it to fuel a run. I actually believe that they will in some respects in that they'll be competitive on Saturday. But, ultimately, the Pats will lose because of all the issues that have plagued them all season, not letting go of the rope. The Bengals outscore them, get a touchdown drive in the fourth quarter, and the Pats offense can't match it.