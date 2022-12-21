10 to Watch: Patriots face AFC test vs. Bengals

Rhamondre Stevenson

Stevenson has gone above and beyond this season and he flashed with arguably the best performance of the season against the Raiders with 172 rushing yards. With 1,295 all-purpose yards, it's hard to imagine where the Patriots offense would be without him, as he leads the team in both rushing and receptions. Often this season he's made something out of nothing, while some of his situational carries, like last week's 26-yard rush that got New England off of their own two-yard line, have been critical. It's clear that Stevenson will play a key role down the stretch and should provide enough of a threat to keep the Bengals honest against the run to open some things up in the passing game. He's 86 yards away from surpassing 1,000 rushing yards for the season.

Jakobi Meyers

Meyers has been everything the Patriots could've asked for after coming in as an undrafted rookie free agent. He's fought through multiple injuries this season and delivered some of the most needed clutch catches. That's why his decision to throw a lateral back to Mac Jones, one that went horribly wrong, is so tough to swallow as it came from a player who has done it all right. The best way to flush it? A bounceback effort like the ones he's been turning in for most of the season. With just four catches over the last two games, which included one missed due to a concussion in between, Meyers will be looking to get his production back up over the final three games. A pending free agent, Meyers should put his best film out over the final few games of the season and erase the memory of the failed lateral.

Josh Uche

Uche added another half sack against the Raiders as he continued a hot streak but one that wasn't quite hot enough to help close out the Raiders on their final drive of the game. He was conspicuously absent from the final touchdown-scoring play, as it's clear the Patriots need their pass rush to lead the way to victory, especially against teams like the Raiders and Bengals that can score from anywhere on the football field. Uche's performance over the final three games will say a lot about his development and potential for 2023.

Marcus Jones