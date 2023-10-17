Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Tue Oct 17 - 02:00 PM | Wed Oct 18 - 11:55 AM

Unfiltered Mailbag: Assessing the Patriots Options With the NFL Trade Deadline on the Horizon 

NFL Notes: Belichick still searching for answers

New England Patriots Host A Series of Fan Activations in Germany Prior to November 12 Game Vs. Indianapolis Colts

After Further Review: Did the Patriots Offense Find Something to Build On in the Second Half vs. the Raiders?

3 Things for Patriots to Build On

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 10/15

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Raiders in Las Vegas

8 Keys from Patriots loss to Raiders

Rhamondre Stevenson bursts in for 1-yard TD

Nearly intercepted pass goes for a first down to Montgomery

Ezekiel Elliott powers past goal line for first TD as a Patriot

Rhamondre Stevenson's 15-yard run marks RB's longest of '23 so far

Mike Gesicki's remarkable shoestring catch goes for 15-yard gain

Ryland nails 43-yard field goal to cut Raiders lead to 7 points

Bourne weaves between defenders for 36-yard gain

Can't-Miss Play: Jabrill Peppers' hit-stick tackle vs. Adams sparks Tavai's INT

Inactive Analysis: Rookie QB Malik Cunningham Officially Active vs. Raiders as Primary Backup to Mac Jones

Week 6 Inactives: Patriots at Raiders

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Raiders

Analysis: Patriots Sign QB/WR Malik Cunningham to 53-Man Roster, Activate WR Tyquan Thornton in Series of Roster Moves

NFL Notes: Belichick still searching for answers

The Patriots are struggling to find some options at quarterback.

Oct 17, 2023 at 10:35 AM
headshot-paul-perillo-final
Paul Perillo

Patriots.com Writer

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.
Photo by David Silverman
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.

In the immediate aftermath of the Patriots Week 5 loss to the Saints, Bill Belichick spoke of the need to start over. The following week as the team headed to Las Vegas, the lone significant difference in the lineup was the addition of Malik Cuningham to the active roster as the backup quarterback.

It was a curious decision by Belichick, putting an undrafted rookie from the practice squad in a potentially important position as the Patriots main layer of insurance behind Mac Jones. Bailey Zappe, who served as the backup during the first five games, was listed as the emergency quarterback and therefore was unavailable to play unless both Jones and Cunningham were unavailable.

So, if Jones went down with an injury during the first series of the game, it might have been Cunningham for better or worse. Given Cunningham's lack of experience, and the fact that he's spent the bulk of his time with the team trying to transition to wide receiver, Belichick likely would have used Zappe in that scenario and therefore lost both players for the remainder of the game.

But what if Jones was forced out temporarily with a minor problem and had to miss a couple of series? In that case Cunningham would have had to handle things because using Zappe then would have eliminated the possibility of Jones or Cunningham returning.

The choice, coupled with an NFL Network report indicating that Jones was "on a short leash" after being pulled from consecutive losses in Weeks 4 and 5, seemed strange. While Jones was not as ineffective as he had been in those prior defeats, he failed to muster much offense in the first half and tossed another ill-advised interception while rolling to his right and throwing back to the left, overthrowing an open Hunter Henry on his final attempt of the opening half.

If he were indeed on a short leash, surely that would have been a spot that Belichick would think about making a move. Only given the pregame lineup choice, he didn't really have that option. If Belichick went to Zappe, that would have meant Jones and Cunningham would no longer be available for the rest of the game. That's the way the emergency quarterback rule is designed. If he went with Cunningham, it's hard to imagine the rookie would have been sufficiently prepared to run the entire scope of the offense.

Had Zappe been the backup, Belichick could have simply had Cunningham active in place of another player (Jalen Reagor saw 14 snaps at wide receiver and Mike Onwenu did not play at all as he recovers from an ankle injury) and not necessarily serve as the emergency QB. That way Cunningham still could have been included in the package of plays the team designed with him in mind (he took six snaps).

Instead, if Jones got injured the Patriots would have had to finish the game with either Cunningham at quarterback or played the rest of the way without both players while Zappe finished up. It all but eliminated the notion of Jones being on a short leash before the game even began.

In the end Jones remained healthy throughout and aside from those who may have wanted to see a quarterback change it had no bearing on the outcome of the game. Still, it seemed like an unnecessary risk to take for a team desperately searching for a win as the season is crumbling.

"We'll continue to evaluate that going forward," was all Belichick had to say on the topic of Cunningham's ascension the day after the Raiders loss. But how he might have handled an adverse situation had it arisen remains unclear.

What also is unclear is the backup quarterback spot as a whole. Belichick clearly wasn't satisfied with Zappe coming out of camp given his choice to release the second-year pro before bringing him back after he cleared waivers. Since then, he's brought in Matt Corral, Ian Book and Will Grier, and now he's tinkering with an expanding role for Cunningham.

As Jones continues to struggle and his future is further discussed, it's hard to envision Belichick having any true options in his place.

Another strange one …

Belichick also made a curious call late in the game following the Raiders sack of Jones for a safety. With 1:47 left and the Patriots out of timeouts, most expected the ensuing play to result in an onside kick. Belichick chose to have Bryce Baringer punt the ball rather than use a traditional approach. The short kick arced high in the air and traveled just 16 yards before Vegas' Hunter Renfrow immediately called for a fair catch, making the "recovery" a routine play.

Teams are allowed to use a tee on a free kick and the Patriots could have opted to have Chad Ryland, Baringer or anyone else roll one along the ground in an effort to get a recovery. Instead, the choice seemed to make it quite easy for the Raiders to control the ball and subsequently run out the clock.

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh.
Photo by Eric J. Adler
New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh.

Related Links

Extra points

Tremendous wins for the Jets and Browns knocking off the league's last two unbeaten teams the Eagles and 49ers, respectively. Both pulled off the home upsets with defense, but both also made things tougher on themselves in the game's final moments than need be.

The Jets were more egregious in their missteps than the Browns, but both could have and probably should have been more cognizant of killing the clock on offense while needing just field goals to take the lead. Cleveland had a first down at San Francsico's 14 coming out of the two-minute warning and the Niners had all three timeouts. Kevin Stefanski rolled the dice with his backup quarterback P.J. Walker, who struggled mightily in place of Deshaun Watson, and chose to throw the ball on second down. The resulting incompletion allowed Kyle Shanahan to maintain one of his timeouts and the Niners had 1:40 left to drive for the winning field goal. Fortunately for the Browns, Jake Moody's 41-yarder leaked to the right and Cleveland pulled off the upset.

The decision was marginal considering the Niners could have stopped the clock on their own and faced a similar situation only without timeouts, which they ultimately wound up not needing anyway. But it wasn't ideal clock management.

Jets coach Robert Saleh's choice not to burn clock was less defensible. Tony Adams' interception gave the New York possession at the Eagles 8 trailing 14-12 with 1:50 left and Philly holding two timeouts. Had Saleh called for three Zach Wilson kneel downs, the first two would have burned about 10 seconds off the clock assuming Nick Sirianni stopped the clock after each. With roughly 1:40 then remaining, another kneel down would have taken the clock to about a minute before a Greg Zuerlein field goal would have given New York the lead. At that point the clock would have been under a minute.

Instead, Breece Hall raced virtually untouched for the touchdown with 1:46 left, leaving the Eagles plenty of time to regain the lead. In fact, it's possible the Eagles let Hall score easily in order to preserve time. The Jets defense responded with a four-and-out to preserve the lead, but their job was made more difficult by the decision to go for the touchdown. Neither situation was automatic, and certainly getting the touchdown made New York's life easier in the final moments, but an argument could be made that time was more of a factor at that stage than anything else.

Interesting game unfolded in Orchard Park, N.Y., where the Bills outlasted another upset bid, this one from the Giants. The game ended with an untimed down following a pass interference called on Terrel Bernard in the end zone, giving New York a final play from the 1. The first half ended the same way with New York at the Bills 1, only to come away with no points when backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor checked to a run play and Saquan Barkley was stuffed for no gain and time ran out.

This time Taylor opted to stick with the call and tried to hit Darren Waller in the back of the end zone. Taron Johnson was draped all over the tight end, holding his left arm as the ball sailed in their direction. The flag stayed in the official's pocket and the Bills escaped with a 14-9 victory.

Watching the replays it looked like Johnson should have been whistled for holding at the very least, but the call on Bernard that created the final play seemed questionable. The inconsistency with the calls got a lot of attention, and the Bills probably should have been forced to fight off yet another untimed down. It certainly didn't lack for excitement, however.

Power 5

1.     San Francisco (5-1) – Keeping the Niners on top but injuries to Deebo and CMC are worth monitoring.

2.     Miami (5-1) – Dolphins offensive machine just keeps rolling.

3.     Philadelphia (5-1) – Like San Francisco, the Eagles are allowed a mulligan.

4.     Kansas City (5-1) – The Chiefs still don't look like themselves but that's five straight Ws.

5.     Detroit (5-1) – Who had Lions as having the best road fans in football?

DISCLAIMER: The views and thoughts expressed in this article are those of the writer and don't necessarily reflect those of the organization. Read Full Disclaimer

Related Content

news

NFL Notes: Time to 'start over' but where to begin?

The Patriots are struggling and Bill Belichick is looking to make changes, but where does he start?
news

NFL Notes: Same old story for Patriots

Patriots continue to be marred by mistakes and falling into early holes.
news

NFL Notes: Rookie Gonzalez impresses out of the gate

Rookie Christian Gonzalez has performed like a seasoned vet in the first three starts of his career.
news

NFL Notes: Pats need all the playmakers they can get

The decision to limit Demario Douglas' playing time against Miami hurt the offense's chances to produce.
news

NFL Notes: Defense changes the script

Although it came in a losing effort, the Patriots defense stepped up against one of the most productive offenses in football on Sunday.
news

NFL Notes: Some passing thoughts before Pats kickoff

The Patriots added quarterback Matt Corral to the mix just before the start of the season, adding a layer of intrigue to the game's most important position.
news

NFL Notes: Patriots trying to tackle problems

The Patriots offensive line has been a concern throughout the summer, leading to a pair of acquisitions.
news

NFL Notes: Could changes be coming to joint practices?

The Patriots decision to cancel joint practices in Tennessee could lead to some changes to training camp moving forward.
news

NFL Notes: Playing some roster roulette

With one preseason game down, it's time to take a shot at projecting the Patriots roster.
news

NFL Notes: Plenty of questions as the Pats go camping

With training camp set to open Wednesday, here are some notable factors for the Patriots to keep an eye on this summer.
news

NFL Notes: Pats pass on Hopkins

After being in the mix to sign DeAndre Hopkins, the wide receiver agreed to terms with Tennessee over the weekend.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Unfiltered Mailbag: Assessing the Patriots Options With the NFL Trade Deadline on the Horizon 

NFL Notes: Belichick still searching for answers

New England Patriots Host A Series of Fan Activations in Germany Prior to November 12 Game Vs. Indianapolis Colts

After Further Review: Did the Patriots Offense Find Something to Build On in the Second Half vs. the Raiders?

3 Things for Patriots to Build On

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Raiders in Las Vegas

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Bill Belichick 10/16: "Keep working, keep grinding"

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Monday, October 16, 2023.

Mac Jones 10/15: "Wasn't clean enough, across the board...Hard to win like that"

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media during his postgame press conference on Sunday, October 15, 2023.

Bill Belichick 10/15: "Didn't quite make enough plays"

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Sunday, October 15, 2023.

Rhamondre Stevenson 10/15: "We've still got hope"

Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson addresses the media on Sunday, October 15, 2023.

Kendrick Bourne 10/15: "It's up to us to look ourselves in the mirror and see who we are"

Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne addresses the media on Sunday, October 15, 2023.

David Andrews 10/15: "When there's lows, the only thing you can do is fight your way out of it"

Patriots center David Andrews addresses the media during his postgame press conference on Sunday, October 15, 2023.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 

Patriots 2023 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremonies to be Held at Noon on Saturday, Oct. 21

Induction ceremonies for Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia are free and open to the public.
Advertising