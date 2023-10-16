Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Raiders in Las Vegas

Still, after a lopsided loss to the Cowboys a few weeks ago, Jones told reporters that he needed to focus on "staying within the frame" of the offense. In other words, don't try to do too much improvising. On Sunday, Jones became a repeat offender when he made another crossbody throw on the move back into the middle of the field, which he sailed well wide of tight end Hunter Henry for his seventh interception of the season.

If you think an NFL starting quarterback should be able to make that throw, I won't argue with you. Could he have quickly reset his feet to get more control of the ball? I'll allow that critique as well. However, Mac isn't playing within himself by throwing back into the field while on the run. The best thing for the Patriots quarterback to do there is throw the ball away and play out 3rd-and-5. The worst-case scenario is a field goal attempt, and the best case is they convert on third down. The very worst case is Mac throwing an ugly pick working off-script.

Jones didn't allow an ugly turnover to ruin his day, but it felt like he was locked into receivers at times while reading the field, mainly on a near-INT where he was lucky that Ty Montgomery ended up with the ball where it looked like TE Mike Gesicki was the right read on a skinny post and a third-down incompletion to Hunter Henry where Bourne was the more open receiver on an in-cut.

The Patriots quarterback was more competitive overall, but there are still too many plays he's leaving on the field for an offense that doesn't have a margin for error.

3. Malik Mania: Patriots Undrafted Rookie's Debut Doesn't Live Up to Over-Hyped Storyline

For everyone who follows this team, the Patriots signing Malik Cunningham to the 53-man roster was a potentially fun storyline for a team that needed a spark. The bottom line is, and I'll take responsibility for this too, it was way over-hyped. The undrafted rookie was on the field as a decoy for Zeke Elliott's first touchdown run, but it looked like he incorrectly read a read-option scheme in the fourth quarter that led to a five-yard TFL for Amik Robertson. There may be something that the coaches are seeing in practice that'll eventually translate to games, but it turned out to be much ado about nothing. Even Belichick downplayed it after the game when he said Cunningham is on the roster due to injuries elsewhere on the team.

4. Patriots Find Some Run-Game Success, But Maxx Crosby Gets the Last Laugh

New England had to roll out its fifth offensive line combination in six games down essentially three starters (Reiff, Strange, Onwenu), with Onwenu only available on an emergency basis. That left the Pats with, from left to right: Brown, Mafi, Andrews, Sow, and Lowe on Sunday.

The one area that felt beatable with this Raiders team, even for a struggling Patriots offense, was the Vegas run defense against Rhamondre Stevenson and Ezekiel Elliott. Although we'll need to review the film, the Patriots had a 65% success rate on the ground. Many conventional runs appeared to be a mix of inside zone and trap schemes, while offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien did a nice job incorporating more jet motion in this game. The Pats established the threat with jet sweeps to Elliott and Kendrick Bourne, which set up a few plays off the motion, including a third-down conversion for Stevenson on a toss.

However, the pass protection broke down when the Patriots needed it to clinch the game for the Raiders on a play where the quarterback admittedly held the ball for a while in the pocket. Jones couldn't find anywhere to go with the ball, and Crosby beat Vederian Lowe off the edge for a safety in a matchup that you knew would eventually hurt the Pats. I'd lean toward that sack being a combination of good coverage and Crosby being a huge mismatch over Lowe. Either way, LG Atonio Mafi (hold, sack) and Lowe (sack, blown run block) were again weak links.

The Patriots don't have the health and, as a result, talent to build something solid up front offensively.

5. Former OC Josh McDaniels Takes Down Patriots Coverage System With Familiar Passing Script

After facing Belichick's defense for a decade in practice, it's not surprising that McDaniels had a great plan against the Patriots pass defense.