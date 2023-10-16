Official website of the New England Patriots

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Raiders in Las Vegas

Rhamondre Stevenson bursts in for 1-yard TD

Nearly intercepted pass goes for a first down to Montgomery

Ezekiel Elliott powers past goal line for first TD as a Patriot

Rhamondre Stevenson's 15-yard run marks RB's longest of '23 so far

Mike Gesicki's remarkable shoestring catch goes for 15-yard gain

Ryland nails 43-yard field goal to cut Raiders lead to 7 points

Bourne weaves between defenders for 36-yard gain

Can't-Miss Play: Jabrill Peppers' hit-stick tackle vs. Adams sparks Tavai's INT

Game Notes: Bill Belichick coaches in his 500th career game

Oct 15, 2023 at 08:37 PM
New England Patriots
Patriots linebacker Jahlani Tavai (48).
Photo by David Silverman
Patriots linebacker Jahlani Tavai (48).

TEAM NOTES

  • Bill Belichick coaches in his 500th career game.
  • LB Jahlani Tavai has second career interception.
  • RB Ezekiel Elliott scores first touchdown as a member of the Patriots.
  • WR Kendrick Bourne has career-high 10 receptions.

INDIVIDUAL NOTES 

BELICHICK BECOMES THIRD TO COACH IN 500 GAMES

Bill Belichick became the third to coach in 500 total games, joining Don Shula (526) and George Halas (506)

TAVAI HAS SECOND CAREER INTERCEPTION

LB Jahlani Tavai intercepted a pass following a hit by S Jabrill Peppers to end a Raiders drive at the New England 14-yard line in the first quarter. It was the second interception of Tavai's career. He had his first interception in Week 15 of the 2019 season vs. Tampa Bay on Dec. 15 during his rookie season with Detroit.

CUNNINGHAM MAKES HIS NFL DEBUT

Rookie free agent QB Malik Cunningham was signed by New England to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and made his regular season NFL debut. He saw action at wide receiver and at quarterback.

ELLIOTT SCORES FIRST TOUCHDOWN AS A PATRIOT

RB Ezekiel Elliott capped a 10-play, 75-yard drive when he took a direct snap and rushed for a 2-yard touchdown in the second quarter, his first touchdown as a member of the Patriots.

BOURNE SETS CAREER-HIGH IN RECEPTIONS

WR Kendrick Bourne had a career-high 10 receptions for 89 yards. His previous best was 8 receptions on Nov. 1, 2020 at Seattle when he played for San Francisco.

LINEUP NOTES

  • WR Tyquan Thornton made his 2023 debut after being activated to the 53-man roster from injured reserve and was in the starting lineup. He caught his first pass of the year on a 6-yard reception in the third quarter.
  • QB Malik Cunningham made his regular season NFL debut after being signed to the 53-man roster from the practice squad.
  • WR Jalen Reagor was elevated to the active roster and played in his first game with the Patriots. He was elevated for the Miami game on Sept. 17 but did not play in the game.
  • OL Atonio Mafi started at left guard for the third straight game and fourth time overall in place of OL Cole Strange, who is out due to injury.
  • OL Sidy Sow made his second NFL start at right guard in place of OL Mike Onwenu. Onwenu was active but did not start.
  • CB J.C. Jackson made his first start since returning to the Patriots.

