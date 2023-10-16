Game Notes: Bill Belichick coaches in his 500th career game

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

BELICHICK BECOMES THIRD TO COACH IN 500 GAMES

Bill Belichick became the third to coach in 500 total games, joining Don Shula (526) and George Halas (506)

TAVAI HAS SECOND CAREER INTERCEPTION

LB Jahlani Tavai intercepted a pass following a hit by S Jabrill Peppers to end a Raiders drive at the New England 14-yard line in the first quarter. It was the second interception of Tavai's career. He had his first interception in Week 15 of the 2019 season vs. Tampa Bay on Dec. 15 during his rookie season with Detroit.

CUNNINGHAM MAKES HIS NFL DEBUT

Rookie free agent QB Malik Cunningham was signed by New England to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and made his regular season NFL debut. He saw action at wide receiver and at quarterback.

ELLIOTT SCORES FIRST TOUCHDOWN AS A PATRIOT

RB Ezekiel Elliott capped a 10-play, 75-yard drive when he took a direct snap and rushed for a 2-yard touchdown in the second quarter, his first touchdown as a member of the Patriots.

BOURNE SETS CAREER-HIGH IN RECEPTIONS