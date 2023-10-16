Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Postgame Show Mon Oct 16 - 05:30 PM | Tue Oct 17 - 11:55 AM

After Further Review: Did the Patriots Offense Find Something to Build On in the Second Half vs. the Raiders?

3 Things for Patriots to Build On

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 10/15

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Raiders in Las Vegas

8 Keys from Patriots loss to Raiders

Rhamondre Stevenson bursts in for 1-yard TD

Nearly intercepted pass goes for a first down to Montgomery

Ezekiel Elliott powers past goal line for first TD as a Patriot

Rhamondre Stevenson's 15-yard run marks RB's longest of '23 so far

Mike Gesicki's remarkable shoestring catch goes for 15-yard gain

Ryland nails 43-yard field goal to cut Raiders lead to 7 points

Bourne weaves between defenders for 36-yard gain

Can't-Miss Play: Jabrill Peppers' hit-stick tackle vs. Adams sparks Tavai's INT

Inactive Analysis: Rookie QB Malik Cunningham Officially Active vs. Raiders as Primary Backup to Mac Jones

Week 6 Inactives: Patriots at Raiders

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Raiders

Analysis: Patriots Sign QB/WR Malik Cunningham to 53-Man Roster, Activate WR Tyquan Thornton in Series of Roster Moves

Patriots Make a Series of Transactions

Game Preview: Patriots at Raiders

PRO Predictions: Week 6 picks for Patriots at Raiders

3 Things for Patriots to Build On

Taking a closer look at a few of the positive elements from the Raiders loss that the Patriots could look to build off of.

Oct 16, 2023 at 10:57 AM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

WK6-2023-OneBigThingPDC

The Patriots fell to 1-5 on the 2023 season after their 21-17 loss on Sunday to the Raiders that felt like it followed an all-too-familiar script. Sloppy out of the gate, too many penalties and then just enough mistakes at the end to cost the team a chance at a comeback, it feels like the Patriots have played some variation of this game for much of the last two seasons.

However, while it'd be easy to chalk the Raiders loss up with the rest of them there were some elements from this game that showed some positive signs that the Patriots can look to build upon as they look to salvage the 2023 season. At 1-5 silver linings are hard to come by and until the Patriots turn the corner on the scoreboard there is little time for moral victories. Still, with 11 games still to play this season, the team must do their best to find and foster the positive, even if it will eventually be with more of an eye toward 2024 at this point.

Here are some of those things to build off of as the team prepares to face back-to-back contests against AFC East rivals.

Rhamondre Stevenson bursts in for 1-yard TD

First takeaway in three games

The Patriots defense forced just two punts and allowed points on five of eight drives in the game not including the final kneel-downs, but they did just enough to stay in the game with an opportunity to win on their final possession. One small reason why was the team's first takeaway in four games, as Jabrill Peppers delivered a huge and well-timed hit on Davante Adams that forced the ball out and up into the air. It was collected by Jahlani Tavai for the interception as the defense broke a trend and made a statement already down 3-0 with the Raiders looking to add to their lead.

"It's definitely something that we work on as a defense, just creating opportunities to get our offense back on the field," said Ja'Whaun Bentley following the game. "So, it's always good seeing what we work towards each and every day kind of come into fruition on the field. So, it was big for us today. And I thought if we put ourselves in a good position, we just have to keep building off of that, for sure."

It was the second forced fumble of the season for Peppers, who led the team with seven tackles and two passes defensed. With the defense struggling recently to make the kind of game-changing plays that were commonplace as recently as last year, the veteran Peppers, who signed a two-year extension last offseason, has been one bright spot.

"Contagious tenacity, for sure," said Bentley of Peppers. "Bro is definitely one of those bell cow kind of players, do anything you ask him to do, whether it's defense, special teams. We all know how valuable he is to the team as far as his versatility in general and the physicality that he brings to this team as well. So, we are definitely appreciative for Jabrill [Peppers] as well as that whole safety room. They bring a different kind of edge to this defense, and we appreciate it."

Red zone defense steps up

Perhaps the defense's most important contribution was getting red zone stops on five of the Raiders six trips inside the 20-yard line. Tavai's interception was one of those plays, while penalties both helped and hurt the defense close to their own end zone. Sam Robert's leverage penalty gave the Raiders a new set of downs at New England's 11, but the defense stayed focused and still forced an opening drive field goal.

A Jakobi Meyers OPI call prevented the Raiders from getting inside the red zone in second quarter, while a third-quarter holding penalty also helped force the Raiders to settle for another field goal. It wasn't all the Patriots defense, but it was enough of them as the team continues to search for personnel answers in the wake of losing Matthew Judon and Christian Gonzalez.

The Raiders were the 25th-ranked red zone offense in the NFL entering the game and head coach Josh McDaniels said after the game his team will continue to work on those issues.

"We had a couple holding penalties that put you in first-and-20, or second-and-20, and that's obviously a difficult situation to be in," said McDaniels. "We missed some opportunities, and we just have to be able to capitalize whatever it is, run or pass, play penalty-free and be able to capitalize on the opportunities that we have down there. I mean, there's less space, which means your execution has to be better than it is at the 50-yard line and right now we're not doing a good enough job."

No stand was bigger than the defense's hold at their own six-yard line early in the fourth quarter. While Daniel Carlson's fourth field goal of the game still extended the lead to nine points, it might've been a nearly unreachable 13 points had the Raiders gotten into the end zone there. The Patriots offense responded off that stop and reeled off an epic but plodding 17-play, 75-yard touchdown drive, another moment that could offer a small ray of hope.

First touchdowns in two games

After going two and a half games without a touchdown the Patriots finally broke through on their opening drive of the second half with a 10-play, 75-yard drive that Ezekiel Elliott finished off with a one-yard touchdown run. Rhamondre Stevenson and Pharoah Brown had the two longest plays of the drive, 15 yards each, as the Patriots were methodically picking up positive gains on eight of ten plays on the drive.

The fourth-quarter, 17-play drive was far more up and down with just one gain of more than 10 yards, a 15-yard pass to Kendrick Bourne. The Patriots had to overcome two five-yard penalties but got some significant help from a third-down roughing the passer call that essentially swapped a touchdown for what would've been a field goal. The drive was effective but lacked the kind of urgency a two-score deficit in the fourth quarter requires.

"[We] do need to be faster, we do need to score faster," said Kendrick Bourne after the game. "It's a great drive, it says a lot about us and how much we fought, which I love. But we need to score faster in my opinion. Just ate too much time, and then we get in a situation at the end where it feels like we put more pressure on ourselves when we can make it easier. So, just to be a little bit faster, more urgency for sure, that's what we need."

"Honestly, I just tried to get the call and call it in the huddle," said Mac of the pace on the long drive. "The coaches do a good job of managing all that stuff. I did want to push the tempo a little bit more than just the operation and everything, but we were subbing a lot, and that's part of putting pressure on the defense, playing fast and getting in and out of the huddle to put the pressure on the defense."

Bourne himself was a bright spot in this game, posting a career-high 10 catches on 11 targets as the most effective member of New England's receiving corps. With slot receivers Juju Smth-Schuster and Demario Douglas missing the game, Bourne saw the biggest uptick in targets and could continue to see his role expand as the offense looks for effective weapons.

"We're just being tested, battle-tested, and it's up to us to look at ourselves in the mirror and see who we are individually and what we're going to bring every day," said Bourne. "Are we going to just quit and come to work to just work? Or are we going to come to work to really work and put in an effort so we can change this thing around here? If we get guys coming in like that, I think it'll change."

Related Content

news

Patriots look to move forward after Saints shutout

In the wake of a 34-0 loss to the Saints, the Patriots will look to put a second-straight major defeat in their rearview mirror as they regroup to face some old friends in Vegas.
news

Patriots defenders who could see expanded roles vs. Saints

Breaking down how the Patriots might overcome a pair of potentially devastating injuries to the defense.
news

New faces emerge from Patriots first victory

The Patriots got contributions from a number of new players in their first victory of the 2023 season.
news

Schooler's unique field goal block earns praise

The Patriots dialed up something special for a key field goal block against the Dolphins. 
news

3 Promising Performances from Patriots Loss to Eagles

Here are three performances from the Patriots' loss to the Eagles to feel good about moving forward in 2023.
news

3 Patriots players who helped their roster chances vs. Titans

Here are three Patriots who made a strong case against the Titans for a roster spot.
news

Breaking down three Patriots preseason debuts

Three Patriots rookies got their feet wet in the first preseason action of the season.
news

Patriots chart 2023 offseason course

With another season ending in Buffalo the Patriots head to the 2023 offseason searching for a way to take the next step.
news

Can Patriots flip Bills script to punch playoff ticket?

The Patriots will look to rewrite recent history and get a season-extending win against their divisional rivals, the Buffalo Bills.
news

Final AFC East gauntlet holds Patriots playoff fate

Despite a disappointing two-game losing streak, the Patriots' road to playoffs still goes through the AFC East.
news

Patriots must "stay united" over final three-game stretch

Coming off a last-second loss the Raiders, the Patriots will look to stick together over a final three-game stretch that will show where they truly stack up in the AFC.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

After Further Review: Did the Patriots Offense Find Something to Build On in the Second Half vs. the Raiders?

3 Things for Patriots to Build On

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Raiders in Las Vegas

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 10/15

8 Keys from Patriots loss to Raiders

Game Notes: Bill Belichick coaches in his 500th career game

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Bill Belichick 10/16: "Keep working, keep grinding"

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Monday, October 16, 2023.

Mac Jones 10/15: "Wasn't clean enough, across the board...Hard to win like that"

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media during his postgame press conference on Sunday, October 15, 2023.

Bill Belichick 10/15: "Didn't quite make enough plays"

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Sunday, October 15, 2023.

Rhamondre Stevenson 10/15: "We've still got hope"

Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson addresses the media on Sunday, October 15, 2023.

Kendrick Bourne 10/15: "It's up to us to look ourselves in the mirror and see who we are"

Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne addresses the media on Sunday, October 15, 2023.

David Andrews 10/15: "When there's lows, the only thing you can do is fight your way out of it"

Patriots center David Andrews addresses the media during his postgame press conference on Sunday, October 15, 2023.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 

Patriots 2023 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremonies to be Held at Noon on Saturday, Oct. 21

Induction ceremonies for Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia are free and open to the public.
Advertising