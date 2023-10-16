After Further Review: Did the Patriots Offense Find Something to Build On in the Second Half vs. the Raiders?

Later, the Pats ran a split-zone read play for Cunningham. This time, he keeps the ball into a blitz rather than handing it off for Zeke to run through the middle, where Elliott likely gets positive yards. Although he appears to think about passing, this is not an RPO or a play with designed pass routes. It's a straight-read read option, and the blitz should've triggered a handoff to the back.

Seeing if the explosive rookie could give the offense a spark was the right thing to do, and two failed plays don't mean the Patriots need to ditch the Cunningham package immediately. But, from this vantage point, Cunningham didn't make the proper decisions.

3. Quick-Hit Film Notes From Patriots-Raiders After Further Review

- As much as there were slivers of optimism, the Patriots need to find a way to start games better than a 16-play field goal drive by the Raiders followed by a false start (Lowe), jailbreak/blown up screen (illegal man downfield), drop/near-pick that wouldn't have gained positive yards anyway, and a get-outta-dodge Rhamondre run on third-and-15. That and how the offense ended the game were really tough to watch.

- Terrific game for WR Kendrick Bourne in the box score (ten catches on 11 targets for 89 yards) and on film. He ran dynamic routes with purpose, was where he needed to be for the quarterback on every play, and piled up 68 yards after the catch. Bourne was a legit problem for the Raiders in this game. You wish the others in the receiver room came along with him.

- LT Trent Brown was the second-most effective player besides Bourne. Although teams are targeting RT Vederian Lowe with their best pass-rushers rather than lining them up over the left side, Brown had a clean sheet in pass protection, and they ran behind him several times for big runs. There were some really good "fold" blocks and doubles from Brown. You can make the argument that Brown is their best OL this year. Stop nitpicking the guy. He's a good player.

- Feed Zeke. Elliott is running with power and decisiveness out there, and until Rhamondre finds his shiftiness again, they should continue to get Zeke touches. Stevenson got what was blocked in this game, but it's troubling that his contact balance/elusiveness is not there.

- RT Vederian Lowe (two penalties, sack, hurry, run stuff) is fighting for his life, especially with these matchups. He has faced John Franklin-Myers, Micah Parsons, Cam Jordan, and Maxx Crosby in the last month. It doesn't get any harder than that, especially for a backup tackle, and Lowe is sinking in the deep end of the pool. His footwork in his pass sets shortens the corner, and his punch timing/technique is predictable. It's not Lowe's fault that the Patriots don't have any better options than a Vikings day-three pick who was going to get cut by Minnesota.

- Rookie LG Atonio Mafi (sack, two hurries) registered a PFF pass-blocking grade of 6.9 out of 100. I don't recall ever seeing a grade that low for a guard, and it's killing the drop-back pass game to have Mafi and Lowe out there together. Mafi isn't ready to start, and it's frustrating that Klemm can't coach him up on stunts. Teams are running the same inside twists at him every week, and he's getting beat every week. The Pats had a potential touchdown dialed up to Tyquan if Mafi held up.

- Rooke RG Sidy Sow got a lot of help from C David Andrews, who was solid again amidst the chaos around him, and Sow mostly held his own. Sow only had 15 true pass sets, and, again, he had help, so I'm not ready to put his zero pressures allowed on a pedestal yet. But, assuming they get Onwenu back next week, I'd consider Sow at LG over Mafi until Strange or Reiff is ready.

- What else is there to say about DeVante Parker at this point? His route on a third down target in the first half was poor, like, we don't have all day, and the drop was worse. There aren't enough positives on film to warrant his playing time (45 snaps, 75%). I get he's their only true "X" body type on the roster, but he isn't doing anything with his opportunities other than a few shallow crossers where he should've gotten the ball in Dallas. When healthy, it's time to see what a Bourne, Pop Douglas, and Tyquan Thornton trio can do.

- TE Hunter Henry had a tough time separating in this one against man coverage. I'm not worried about it, but Mac locks onto him, and when he doesn't get open, it leads to problems.

- WR Tyquan Thornton played 25 snaps (42%) in his season debut and only registered one catch for six yards. He got open in the cover two hole for a deep shot, but the protection didn't hold up long enough. I didn't love his effort clearing out the sideline on the first third down. He needs to run that route faster, so the boundary corner declares his coverage to the quarterback. There are flashes of vertical speed, but Thornton continues to be inconsistent.

- I'm not sure what the coverage was supposed to be on Jakobi Meyers's TD. But it sure looked like Myles Bryant was expecting inside help based on how he opened up in his pedal, and it never came with the safeties both occupied by Mayer—the one time in the red zone where the backend didn't appear on the same page.

- The Patriots need more from LB Josh Uche than the two pressures (QB hit vs. LV, hurry vs. NO) in the last two games. I don't think this is a case of Uche getting extra attention without Judon. Maybe teams have more time to study his rush moves during the week. Tackles are playing him more patiently this year and aren't falling for his stutters/fakes. That's forcing Uche to go through the block rather than around it, and he's not converting speed-to-power with as much juice. Maybe it's because he's worried about getting out of his rush lane or is limited by his knee injury. Whatever the case is, the Pats ought to give him carte blanche like they do for Judon. It's worth the risk to get more pressure on the quarterback.

- There still seems to be one or two coverage breakdowns per game involving the free safety spot. But that was great stuff from Jabrill Peppers. The hit stick on Adams and three run stops accounted for some of the more eye-popping collisions in the game. Peppers is one of the best run-defending safeties in the NFL. It's a shame that the Pats don't have a natural fit for free safety so that Peppers and Dugger can do their things in the box.

- LB Jahlani Tavai has been on a heater as of late with three straight good games. Tavai logged a QB hit rushing over the RG and had four stops in this one. He has become a handful for tight ends and tackles to block in the run game, with great shed power, block anticipation, and pad level to make impactful plays. He's a major reason the run defense has held steady without Judon.

- DT Christian Barmore might've had his best game against the run in his career on Sunday. Barmore logged five stops, crossed the LTs face on another rep that caused a stop, drew a hold, and added a hurry in the pass rush. Barmore had to adjust to the Pats gap-sound front mechanics, and even though the splash plays as a pass-rusher have taken a step back, his play against the run has turned a corner this season.

- LB Ja'Whaun Bentley is an outstanding football player. He's never going to be the rangy coverage linebacker fans covet nowadays, but he helps this team in so many ways. Team-high three quarterback pressures, a run stuff, consistently took on lead blockers to compress space, and sets the front seven as the primary green dot. Brings it every week.

- Another good game for LB Anfernee Jennings on the edge of the defense. Tied for the team lead with five stops, registered a hurry, and drew a hold. Jennings is doing exactly what the job entails against the run, pressing blocks on the end of the line to force runners to stay inside and shedding blocks to make tackles. I just wouldn't put him in coverage often (2 catches, 25 yards).

- CB J.C. Jackson was competitive on five of six targets that were mainly vertical routes. Jackson was all over the verticals on the perimeter, including blanking Adams three times. He got burned on a shallow crosser but was bailed out by a DeAndre Carter drop and was called for the ticky-tack DPI. Overall, they'll take that game from Jackson.

- Better games for Lawrence Guy and Davon Godchaux holding the point of attack vs. the run. I might've been too harsh on Guy last week. He still absorbs contact, and defeats blocks well.

- QB pressures: Bentley (3), Roberts (1), Barmore (1), Tavai (1), Uche (1), Jennings (1), Godchaux (1), Peppers (1); QB pressures allowed: Mafi (sack, 3), Lowe (sack, 2), Andrews (sack, 2), Brown (0), Sow (0).