After Further Review: Assessing Bailey Zappe, the Run Defense and More in the Patriots Season Finale vs. the Jets

On the next drive, the Jets ran the same exact concept for a 50-yard touchdown. WR Irvin Charles's crack block on Jabrill Peppers is so effective this time that it knocks White off his track. The chain reaction allows the fullback to lead up to Jon Jones, leaving a laterally moving Bentley alone in the hole against Hall, who stiff-arms the Pats LB and houses it.

Frankly, it was weird to see the Patriots run defense exposed by the same plays without the defensive staff adjusting. New England ran the same fronts and blitzes/fits, presenting themselves with the same problems all afternoon. It was not very Belichickian.

Over the years, the Patriots defense has had issues with outside zone/Shanahan-style offenses because their bigger DTs and LBs struggle to flow sideline-to-sideline. However, New England produced a league-best -0.21 EPA per rush on outside runs, meaning this was a one-game blip in an otherwise standout season stopping outside zone schemes.

It's my job to tell you what the film says, not dip into tin-foil hat territory. But that was a very strange defensive performance all around by the Patriots on Sunday. Make of it what you will.

Quick-Hit Film Notes from Patriots-Jets After Further Review

- How the seven sacks went down: five on the offensive line/blocking, two on Zappe, and one on the double-pass that the Jets D-Line didn't bite on. Zappe held the ball for 4.41 seconds (2:21 third) and 5.27 seconds (11:11 third), so we'll attribute those two sacks to the QB. Zappe could've hit Pop Douglas on a crosser on Quinnen Williams's first-quarter sack, but Williams took him down in 3.67 seconds (beat David Andrews) – that's not a very long time on third-and-10.

- The lack of downfield separation from the Patriots receivers was telling. The Jets have a good secondary with a coverage system built to limit big plays, and the field conditions made it difficult to stop, start, and cut at the top of routes. However, there weren't many opportunities into open windows to push the ball downfield. When Jalen Reagor is your most threatening downfield receiver, that says something about the personnel – it has been a long-standing issue. They should work hard to upgrade this WR group, especially Parker (X) and JuJu (Z). Pop can stay in the slot.

- Another long-standing issue is how poor the Patriots offensive line is at reacting to post-snap movement by the defense. Whether it's line stunts, run blitzes or simulated pressure, this group doesn't play with good awareness or active eyes to make adjustments on the fly. Their run fits in this game were poor, with the Jets having unblocked second-level players to stuff runs way too often. The Patriots must look into all their options at offensive line coach in the offseason, whether Adrian Klemm is healthy or not to return to his post.

- S Kyle Dugger ran hot-and-cold down the stretch. The Pats safety is one of the NFL's most versatile players and is a terrific athlete. But he sometimes seems too hesitant to trust his eyes for more impactful plays on the ball. In coverage, the mental processing issues cost him in zone drops and on a 51-yarder allowed to Dalton Kincaid in Week 17, where Dugger anticipated a run due to Buffalo's formation. This week, Dugger was late to fill in run support on a 12-yard rush by Breece Hall. When it comes to paying Dugger the bag, you wish there were more anticipatory instincts to his game rather than relying solely on raw athleticism to recover. Dugger wears several hats and has flashes of playmaking ability on the ball, but I'd be wary of overextending on a new contract.

- EDGE Josh Uche is in a similar boat as Dugger. Uche tried to be a more disciplined pass-rusher this season to play within the Pats system, but the speed-to-power approach rather than digging deeper into his bag of pass-rush moves has limited his effectiveness. Uche logged a QB hit with only six pass-rush snaps in Week 18. After blowing an edge on an 11-yard run where the Jets converted on third-and-5, Uche only played five snaps in the final three quarters, all on third down. Uche is an effective pass rusher when he can do his thing. But this coaching staff views him as a situational player. I only see him back in New England if his market is softer than anticipated. Uche would benefit from being in a more aggressive scheme.

- Assuming they retain him, the Patriots have two building blocks on their offensive line: Mike Onwenu and Sidy Sow. Onwenu allowed just one pressure, facing mostly John Franklin-Myers at right tackle. Sow allowed two hurries at right guard before an injury to Vederian Lowe forced him to move to left tackle. The problem now is figuring out where to put both players long-term. Ideally, they're guards. But the Pats will probably stick with Cole Strange for one more year at left guard. With an offseason to prep, Onwenu could be a permanent solution at right tackle. Onwenu and Sow on the right side would be a nice foundation for a run game.

- DT Christian Barmore recorded a career-high seven run stuffs and a QB hurry. Barmore is definitely seeing more double-teams, being doubled a team-high eight times in the pass rush. He was still able to work off extra attention in the run game, finishing a terrific third season with another great performance -- a prime extension candidate this offseason.

- LB Anfernee Jennings is a prime retention candidate, assuming the Pats are running a Belichick-style defense. Jennings recorded four run stuffs and blew up a screen. He is an ideal strong-side edge rusher as an early-down run stuffer who can rotate with a more explosive pass-rusher like Mack Wilson, Uche, or a draft pick in the future. He was terrific this season.

- Rookie DE Keion White's punch power and length were effective in his reps out of a two-point stance with two runs stuffs and a batted pass. But his get-off suffers when he plays up on his feet. He's far more twitchy in a three-point stance because he can use his lateral agility to slip into gaps/edges. White has intriguing tools, but he's a tweener who must blend his skills to reach his ceiling.

-Two minus decisions for the Pats RBs on Sunday. But, for the most part, the blocking let them down. Kevin Harris ran into contact rather than trying to bounce a wham play to the outside. D.J. Reed got sucked in a bit by the blocking scheme and was the run force on that side of the formation. Instead, Harris ran into traffic for a two-yard gain. Zeke had one poor read where he bounced outside with the hole forming up the middle behind Sow and Jake Andrews. Overall, they needed more on the ground in these conditions, producing a lousy 25% success rate. Most of that was on the blocking. But more explosive/imaginative backs could've produced a few bigger runs from this perspective.

- OT Vederian Lowe deserved credit for two solid starts at left tackle. However, he went backward in Week 18. Lowe allowed a team-high seven quarterback pressures with two sacks. He struggled with his awareness and anchor against stunts while Bryce Huff blew by him for a sack. I don't think Lowe got a hand on Huff, who exploded out of a four-point stance. Lowe should not be in this team's top three tackles next season.

- C David Andrews lost a one-on-one battle vs. Quinnen Williams on a first-quarter sack but was solid for the rest of this one outside an additional hurry. Andrews's run-blocking is still at a high level, making a great block on the move for Zeke in this one, and you'd think his pass-blocking would be steady with better guard play. He also finished the season playing every offensive snap. Andrews took a slight step back in pass protection this season, allowing six sacks, but I'd welcome him back with open arms if he decides to play another year.

- Rookie LG Jake Andrews has some foundational skills that could develop over time, but with more exposure came more issues (four QB hurries allowed). Andrews struggled to keep rushers out of his frame, exposing his chest to power and giving up ground. His post-snap processing of line movement and simulated pressures also looks a little raw, allowing a quick hurry off his outside hip where Zeke had the in-line LB blocked. Andrews should've immediately opened outside but hesitated, and the DT blew past him. Based on his limited size and range, Andrews looks like he'll be locked in at center long-term, where his stout build should work fine with more seasoning.

- TE Mike Gesicki has some burst off the line, and he'd probably be better off with a quarterback that could put the ball consistently in his catch radius away from coverage. Still, he doesn't offer much separation on horizontal cuts or crossers, which was disappointing. You'd like to see him run away from coverage more consistently than he does for a wide receiver in a tight end's body. Gesicki was blanketed throughout this film.

- TE Pharaoh Brown had chances on the wheel route on fourth-and-1 and was open on the double-pass, but Zappe was faced with immediate pressure. Brown's in-line blocks were just okay, but his juice as a receiver was a pleasant surprise – a low-cost UFA to monitor.

- DT Lawrence Guy has some gas left in the tank. Guy is a very sturdy five/4i technique who dominates the point of attack when singled and still holds up well against double-teams. The Patriots were happy with his performance in his role and should welcome him back.

- DL Jeremiah Pharms has some suddenness and lateral agility in the pass rush. He recorded two hurries with a slick arm over/swim move and an inside-out crossover rush. He also added a stuff. Pharms brings some juice to the interior as a rotationial piece moving forward.

- CB Alex Austin was highly competitive in coverage, with one credited pass breakup and another would-be PBU wiped out by a penalty. He was a little passive against the run, with Hall gaining eight yards on outside zone to his side, but it was mostly an encouraging performance for the second consecutive week. Austin will be in the conversation for a role as the third boundary corner in camp next summer.

- QB pressures allowed: Lowe (two sacks, five hurries), J. Andrews (four hurries), Sow (sack, QB hit, two hurries), D. Andrews (sack, hurry), Onwenu (hurry), Elliott (hurry), Mafi (hurry).

- QB pressure: Bentley (sack, QB hit), Wilson (sack, hurry), Barmore QB hit), Uche (QB hit), Pharms (two hurries).