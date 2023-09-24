Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From a Much-Needed Win for the Patriots in the Meadowlands

Along with drive throws into closing windows between the numbers, Mac connected with wide receiver DeVante Parker on a 16-yard completion for a crucial third-down conversion. The Jets ran a stunt up front that was about to get home when Jones anticipated Parker's break to move the chains.

After showing more out-of-structure playmaking last week, Jones is providing evidence that his ball velocity is improving with tight-window and deeper throws into the sideline on Sunday.

5. Rookie CB Christian Gonzalez Passes Another Test vs. Jets WR Garrett Wilson

The Patriots first-rounder has gone through a gauntlet of the NFL's best wide receivers in a trial-by-fire start to his rookie campaign. Although we'll let the film tell the final story, and Wilson's struggles were a factor, Gonzalez shadowed Jets star Garrett Wilson on about half his routes. The Jets wideout had just five catches for 48 yards with two receptions into Gonzalez's coverage. Plus, Gonzo had a pass breakup on a perfect rep against Allen Lazard. Despite facing some of the league's best receivers out of the gate, Gonzalez has yet to look overmatched. It's exciting to see what the rookie puts on film every week.

6. Does the Patriots Offense Have a JuJu Smith-Schuster Problem?

In an observation that will need more investigative work over the next week, the Patriots can't seem to get the Mac-to-JuJu connection rolling three games into Smith-Schuster's time in New England. Smith-Schuster had one catch for five yards on three targets in this one, with two notable third-down incompletions late in the game. Smith-Schuster's route on a Z-option play early in the game moved the chains, but the chemistry between receiver and QB seems off. It appeared that Mac tried to throw two back-shoulder fades against man coverage to JuJu, and neither was particularly close when the offense needed to convert. On the one hand, you can critique the play call/decision to throw timing routes to Smith-Schuster in that spot, but the Patriots signed JuJu to a big contract this offseason to make those plays. If this continues, the coaching staff might need to make difficult decisions with JuJu.

7. Patriots O-Line Stays Afloat in Difficult Matchup, Film Will Tell Full Story

It's difficult to assess the offensive line play live, so the real story is on film. With that said, the Patriots changed it up with Vederian Lowe starting at right tackle over Calvin Anderson, which, along with O'Brien's tweaks in the running game, kept Mac relatively clean and contributed to the run-game success. Patriots center David Andrews also added post-game that handling D-Line movements, such as slants and stunts, was a big emphasis this week, and the Pats seemed to do a better job with that. O'Brien mentioned that he felt the coaches needed to prepare the O-Line better for the front mechanics they saw during games, which Andrews also alluded to with his comments. Things looked better based on my live viewing and the initial stat sheet. However, left guard remains an issue with Cole Strange (knee) exiting due to injury, and rookie Atonio Mafi overmatched in pass protection.

8. Although Up-and-Down, Rookie Specialists Make it Work in Rainy Conditions