5 Keys from Patriots first win of the 2023 season

5. Patriots are now 1-2

With the win the 2023 Patriots are on the board at 1-2 and have staved off some hard questions that would've been waiting if they had landed at 0-3. Once again, the Patriots defense was absolutely dominating against an overmatched quarterback and offense. The Jets picked up just one first down and one total yard of offense through their first five possessions as New England overwhelmed them out of the gate, a trend that continued through the game.

Offensively, it wasn't a re-defining performance but it was a solid one.

The Pats made some timely plays early on while Mac Jones helped convert three early third downs with good awareness and timing. Pharoah Brown's touchdown opened up some breathing room as the Pats offense settled in. The running game showed more effectiveness while cracking 100 yards for the first time this year, while the pass protection was solid with zero sacks allowed. These were two big points of emphasis coming into the game and two areas where the team showed progress even if they did only score 13 points.

Still, some sloppiness (four third-quarter penalties) and a slowdown in run-game effectiveness in the second half kept the door open for a Jets comeback longer than it should've been. New England's inability to close the game out on offense despite multiple chances was concerning as well.

Injuries to defensive linemen Davon Godchaux and Daniel Ekuale loom large moving forward, as Godchaux is an especially important front-line player at nose tackle and Ekuale provides valuable rotational depth. Two injuries to one position group are always significant.