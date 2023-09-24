Official website of the New England Patriots

5 Keys from Patriots first win of the 2023 season

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From a Much-Needed Win for the Patriots in the Meadowlands

Mac Jones 9/24: "Really proud of those guys"

Bill Belichick 9/24: "Glad to get out of here with a win"

Patriots vs. Jets Highlights | NFL Week 3

Photos: Patriots at Jets Week 3

Chad Ryland's 51-yard FG has some major bend action

Can't Miss Play: Mac Jones with a 58-yard touchdown pass to Pharaoh Brown

Christian Barmore engulfs Zach Wilson for 12-yard sack

Mac Jones threads pass to Bourne in coverage for 17-yard gain

Chad Ryland sinks 48-yard FG for first points of game

Ezekiel Elliott explodes for 12-yard gain and first-down yardage

Jones dots Gesicki on out route for 18-yard catch and run

Week 3 Inactives: Patriots at Jets

Inactive Analysis: Patriots Starters Along the O-Line, Christian Barmore Officially Active vs. the Jets

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Jets

Game Preview: Patriots at Jets

PRO Predictions: Week 3 picks for Patriots at Jets

Week 3 Injury Report: Patriots at Jets

Unfiltered Roundtable: Patriots hit the road to take on Jets

Game Notes: Patriots extend streak to 15 straight wins over the New York Jets

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.

Sep 24, 2023 at 06:13 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots
Pharaoh-Brown

TEAM NOTES

  • Patriots extend streak to 15 straight wins over the New York Jets. 
  • Patriots register a sack in 22nd straight game. 
  • QB Mac Jones has second touchdown pass of at least 50 yards. 
  • Rookie K Chad Ryland connects on field goals of 48 and 51 yards. 
  • LB Matthew Judon registers sack in third straight game. Has 12th career two-sack game.

TEAM NOTES

PATRIOTS EXTEND STREAK TO 15 WINS OVER THE NEW YORK JETS

The Patriots extended their streak to 15 straight victories with a win over the Jets this week to tie the team record for most consecutive wins against an opponent. The Patriots beat Buffalo 15 straight times (2003-10).

PATRIOTS HOLD JETS TO 38 YARDS RUSHING

The Patriots defense held the Jets to just 38 yards rushing for a 1.7-yard average. It is the 16th time under head coach Bill Belichick that the Patriots have held a team under 40 yards rushing, including the fifth time against the Jets. The Patriots are 16-0 in those games.

PATRIOTS EXTEND STREAK TO 22 STRAIGHT GAMES WITH A SACK

The Patriots extended their streak to 22 straight games with a sack. The last game the Patriots did not record a sack was on Dec. 26, 2021 vs. Buffalo. The streak is tied with Kansas City (22 entering today), behind the 24 straight games with a sack by Baltimore.

PATRIOTS RECORD FIRST SAFETY SINCE 2019

The Patriots defense recorded a safety in the fourth quarter when LB Matthew Judon sacked Zach Wilson in the end zone. It was the Patriots first sack since a snap was fumbled out of the end zone at the New York Jets on Oct. 21, 2019.

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

BELICHICK ONE WIN AWAY FROM BECOMING THIRD HEAD COACH WITH 300 WINS

Coach Belichick won his 299th game overall and needs one more win to join Don Shula and Georga Halas as the only NFL coaches with 300 career wins.

JUDON STARTS A SACK STREAK

LB Matthew Judon recorded a sack in his third straight game with a 7-yard sack of QB Zach Wilson in the first quarter. Last season, Judon became the first Patriots player to record at least one sack in the first five games of a season. Judon surpassed Patriots and Pro Football Hall of Famer Andre Tippett, who began the 1986 season with one sack in each of the first four games. In 2021, Judon recorded 6 ½ sacks in his first five games. In 2022, he had 6 sacks through the first five games. Judon sacked Wilson for a safety in the fourth quarter.

JUDON'S 12TH CAREER TWO-SACK GAME

Judon recorded his 12th two-sack game with a 7-yard sack in the first quarter and a 5-yard sack for a safety in the fourth quarter.

MAC JONES CONNECTS ON SECOND CAREER TOUCHDOWN OF AT LEAST 50 YARDS

QB Mac Jones connected on the second-longest touchdown pass of his career with a 58-yard touchdown pass to TE Pharaoh Brown in the second quarter. Jones connected with WR Kendrick Bourne on a career-long 75-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter vs. Dallas on Oct. 17, 2021.

TE PHARAOH BROWN HAS CAREER-LONG 58-YARD TOUCHDOWN

QB Mac Jones connected with TE Pharaoh Brown on a 58-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter, the longest pass reception of Brown's career. His previous best was a 30-yard reception on Sept. 25, 2022 at Chicago while he played with Houston. It was Brown's third career touchdown reception.

BROWN SETS CAREER-HIGH IN RECEIVING YARDS

Brown set a career-high with 71 receiving yards. His previous best was 67 yards receiving on Sept. 12, 2021 vs. Jacksonville while with Houston.

ROOKIE K CHAD RYLAN CONNECTS ON A 48 AND 51-YARD FIELD GOAL

Rookie K Chad Ryland connected on a 48-yard field goal in the first quarter and a 51-yard field goal in the third quarter. His first career field goal was a 49-yard field goal on his first career attempt in Week 2 vs. Miami.

JABRILL PEPPERS RETURNED A FIRST QUARTER PUNT

DB Jabrill Peppers returned a first quarter punt 18 yards. It was his first punt return as a member of the Patriots and his first since he returned four punts for 12 yards at MetLife Stadium as a member of the New York Giants in a game vs. Carolina on Oct. 24, 2021. He finished with two returns for 25 yards.

LINEUP NOTES

  • T Trent Brown returned to the starting lineup at left tackle after missing the game against Miami due to injury.
  • OL Vederian Lowe started at right tackle. He made his first career start in Week 2 vs. Miami when he started at left tackle in place of the injured Trent Brown. 
  • CB Myles Bryant was in the starting lineup in place of CB Jonathan Jones, who was inactive due to injury. 
  • LB Anfernee Jennings and DL Sam Roberts were active and played in their first game of the 2023 season. Both were in the starting lineup. Roberts made his first career NFL start.
  • Rookie WR Demario Douglas lined up to return punts in place of the injured Marcus Jones.
  • DL Keion White made his first NFL start.

