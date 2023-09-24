Game Notes: Patriots extend streak to 15 straight wins over the New York Jets

BELICHICK ONE WIN AWAY FROM BECOMING THIRD HEAD COACH WITH 300 WINS

Coach Belichick won his 299th game overall and needs one more win to join Don Shula and Georga Halas as the only NFL coaches with 300 career wins.

JUDON STARTS A SACK STREAK

LB Matthew Judon recorded a sack in his third straight game with a 7-yard sack of QB Zach Wilson in the first quarter. Last season, Judon became the first Patriots player to record at least one sack in the first five games of a season. Judon surpassed Patriots and Pro Football Hall of Famer Andre Tippett, who began the 1986 season with one sack in each of the first four games. In 2021, Judon recorded 6 ½ sacks in his first five games. In 2022, he had 6 sacks through the first five games. Judon sacked Wilson for a safety in the fourth quarter.

JUDON'S 12TH CAREER TWO-SACK GAME

Judon recorded his 12th two-sack game with a 7-yard sack in the first quarter and a 5-yard sack for a safety in the fourth quarter.

MAC JONES CONNECTS ON SECOND CAREER TOUCHDOWN OF AT LEAST 50 YARDS

QB Mac Jones connected on the second-longest touchdown pass of his career with a 58-yard touchdown pass to TE Pharaoh Brown in the second quarter. Jones connected with WR Kendrick Bourne on a career-long 75-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter vs. Dallas on Oct. 17, 2021.

TE PHARAOH BROWN HAS CAREER-LONG 58-YARD TOUCHDOWN

QB Mac Jones connected with TE Pharaoh Brown on a 58-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter, the longest pass reception of Brown's career. His previous best was a 30-yard reception on Sept. 25, 2022 at Chicago while he played with Houston. It was Brown's third career touchdown reception.

BROWN SETS CAREER-HIGH IN RECEIVING YARDS

Brown set a career-high with 71 receiving yards. His previous best was 67 yards receiving on Sept. 12, 2021 vs. Jacksonville while with Houston.

ROOKIE K CHAD RYLAN CONNECTS ON A 48 AND 51-YARD FIELD GOAL

Rookie K Chad Ryland connected on a 48-yard field goal in the first quarter and a 51-yard field goal in the third quarter. His first career field goal was a 49-yard field goal on his first career attempt in Week 2 vs. Miami.

JABRILL PEPPERS RETURNED A FIRST QUARTER PUNT