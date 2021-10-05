Report: Jamie Collins returning for third Patriots stint

According to ESPN's Field Yates, the Patriots are working on a deal to bring back linebacker Jamie Collins for his third stint with the team. Collins was released last week by the Lions after signing with them in 2020, he had 101 combined tackles for Detroit last season and had 10 through two games this year.

Collins was drafted by the Patriots in the second round of 2013's NFL Draft and won a Super Bowl with the team a year later. He was traded to the Cleveland Browns midway through the 2016 season and spent two more seasons there. Collins returned to New England as a free agent in 2019, setting career highs in sacks (seven) and interceptions (three).