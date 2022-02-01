NFL Notes: Josh McDaniels will be missed

The Cincinnati Bengals are going to the Super Bowl. That statement alone is stunning but considering what needed to happen for that to become reality – a complete collapse by Patrick Mahomes – it's even more remarkable.

I have tremendous respect for Mahomes' ability. In my mind he is the very best quarterback the league has to offer when considering talent, age and accomplishments. So, to see him self-destruct while surrendering a 21-3 lead at home was a complete shock.

When the game ended, I immediately wondered if Mahomes had ever before been so singularly responsible for a Chiefs defeat. No one is perfect and Mahomes has certainly had his share of subpar performances in the past just like every other quarterback. But starting with his inexplicable decision to throw to Tyreek Hill in the flat late in the first half right through his pick in overtime Mahomes was flat out awful.

There has been a lot of talk of second half adjustments made by Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, who dropped extra players in coverage and forced Mahomes to hold the ball longer at times. That is true, but what also is true is Mahomes misfired toward at least a half dozen open targets in the second half. Passes to backs in the flat sailed high. Two in overtime to wide open DeMarcus Robinson were way off, the second of which should have been intercepted by Eli Apple. He was just out of sync, and given his track record and first half performance, it was stunning to watch.

Despite all that, the Chiefs likely still should have won the game. Trailing by a field goal with just over six minutes left, Mahomes hit five straight passes to help Kansas City move to the Bengals 4 with 1:26 left. At that point the Bengals used their final timeout, meaning if the Chiefs could find a way to pick up 4 yards in the next two plays Cincinnati would have been in serious trouble.

But Mahomes waited and waited on second down before taking a sack, and on third down he did the same thing, only this time he retreated and fumbled. Guard Joe Thuney bailed him out by recovering the ball and allowing Harrison Butker to tie the game with a field goal.

That may not have been necessary had Mahomes not botched the final play of the first half. With the ball on the 1 and just five ticks left, Mahomes didn't throw into the end zone and instead tried to have Hill break tackles instead. He was swarmed and the half expired with the Chiefs coming away with nothing. Those three points could have made a huge difference depending on how the remainder of the game unfolded. Five seconds is plenty of time to throw a pass into the end zone from the 1, and Andy Reid had to be horrified when he watched the play unfold in the manner it did.

Mistakes happen but to see Mahomes so badly mismanage a situation he's been in constantly was striking, and then having his second half fall apart like it did was even more so.