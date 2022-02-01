Patriots Mailbag: Replacing McDaniels, draft plans and more

I can think of 2 ways to keep up with Kansas City and Buffalo 1.) Get younger and faster at linebacker and add in another strong defensive tackle to shore up the defense. 2.) Get some additional help on the offensive line who are really strong and smart run blockers and add to that a really dependable slot back who can move the sticks on third down. With approach 2 you keep the ball out of Allen's/ Mahomes' hands much like Bill Parcells' Giants did to Jim Kelley and the Bills K Gun offense in SB XXV. You have to look at the other team's weaknesses and take advantage of them. Both Buffalo and KC are not great at stopping the run, so maybe take advantage of that via controlling the ball and winning the time possession battle. Not sexy, but maybe the best way to retool going forward to beat awesome offensive teams. They can't score if they don't have the ball. - Gary Guillemette

I hate the idea of No. 2. It's too hard to consistently win that way. Sure, in one game anything can happen and a team can control the ball and clock by playing keep away. But what happens if you fall behind and are forced to play a different way, like the Patriots were forced to over the last six weeks of the season? Buffalo wasn't great stopping the run this year yet still managed to race out to big leads in the last two meetings. Therefore the Patriots plan to shorten the game and keep Allen on the sideline failed and the Patriots lost. I'd rather improve the offense and find some different ways to move the ball and put points on the board. That way you have multiple ways to win and won't be out of the game should you fall behind early like the Patriots did down the stretch. Obviously, there are a lot of areas the Patriots will need to improve in if they are to return to Super Bowl contention but I'd like to see the offense become more well-rounded and productive.

Paul Perillo

The Patriots were fun to watch this year and exceeded our expectations. As a Pats fan, I am looking forward to continued improvement for 2022. There has been much written about the defensive needs of the Patriots. How do our "redshirt" draft picks from 2021 factor into the mix? We drafted a couple of players with injuries knowing they would not play in 2021 (LB Cameron McGrone and S Joshua Bledsoe). In addition, LB Ronnie Perkins was injured early on. Do you believe that these players are part of the rebuild for 2022? As a fan, I love our late-round picks. Tre Nixon scouting report said he is fast and quick. Do you believe Tre will develop in 2022? - Ed Dandereau

I honestly have no idea what to expect from those picks. McGrone was the only one expected to miss the season as he was coming off a torn ACL. He should get a chance to be part of the linebacker corps starting in the offseason. He is a little smaller and more athletic than some of the past Patriots linebackers so perhaps he can inject some speed and mobility to the mix. Perkins wasn't hurt during training camp but didn't get any reps with frontline players and didn't seem to be in the mix. He then suffered knee and shoulder injuries and missed time, but I think his move to IR was more a result of finding a roster spot for a player who would be active on game day. Perkins will need to show great improvement in his second season to enter the rotation. Bledsoe missed some time with a broken wrist but wasn't really needed. He could enter the mix at safety while also playing special teams, especially if Devin McCourty leaves via free agency. Nixon was really quiet during camp and never really got a chance to work with any of the starters. And when the Patriots needed depth late in the season they went with Kristian Wilkerson off the practice squad and not Nixon. Let's see what Year 2 brings for all of these players.

Paul Perillo

With Josh McDaniels probably on his way out, what is the likelihood of hiring Brian Hoyer as quarterback assistant to Mac Jones? It would be nice to have a familiar face for Jones who should have a promising future. - Harvey Garfield

Replacing McDaniels is certainly going to be one of the priorities for Bill Belichick in the coming days/weeks. I'm not sure Brian Hoyer is interested in becoming a coach and even if he is I don't think he would be qualified to be the offensive coordinator immediately. The one thing he would have in his favor, presumably, is his strong relationship with Mac Jones. The two worked together constantly last year and have spoken in positive terms about those interactions. Personally, I feel Bill O'Brien would be the odds-on favorite to return assuming he is interested. There have been many reports about O'Brien coming back, and that would seem to make sense given his familiarity with the organization.