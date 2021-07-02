Report: Patriots make coaching staff addition

Douglas comes from a familiar pedigree after playing two seasons at Rutgers as a safety and linebacker, and was most recently a graduate assistant under Greg Schiano at the school in 2020. He had previously earned a degree from Michigan as well where he appeared in 18 games as a reserve running back prior to transferring to Rutgers. That diverse positional background should help give Douglas a solid coaching foundation. He was originally slated to become the cornerbacks coach at Richmond for the 2021 season before this report.