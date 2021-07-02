Official website of the New England Patriots

Report: Patriots make coaching staff addition

Jul 02, 2021 at 12:13 PM
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

According to Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports, the Patriots are expected to add Ross Douglas in a quality control assistant role as they continue to round out their staff in preparation for the start of training camp at the end of July.

Douglas comes from a familiar pedigree after playing two seasons at Rutgers as a safety and linebacker, and was most recently a graduate assistant under Greg Schiano at the school in 2020. He had previously earned a degree from Michigan as well where he appeared in 18 games as a reserve running back prior to transferring to Rutgers. That diverse positional background should help give Douglas a solid coaching foundation. He was originally slated to become the cornerbacks coach at Richmond for the 2021 season before this report.

Other reported staff additions this season have reportedly included Bo Hardegree, Evan Rothstein, who came over from Detroit with Matt Patricia, and former Patriots offensive lineman Bill Yates, as the team has restocked their ranks. The team is expected to announce their fully confirmed coaching staff later this month.

