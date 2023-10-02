Patriots defenders who could see expanded roles vs. Saints

Gonzalez's injury is just the latest in a long line of cornerback injuries that have hit the defense hard this year. Jonathan Jones has missed the last three games, while both Jack Jones and Marcus Jones have landed on Injured Reserve. Jack is eligible to return to the team this week and that couldn't happen at a better time. Jonathan has continued to practice through these three weeks and now his return will be even more hotly anticipated.

Myles Bryant (100 percent defensive snaps) and Shaun Wade (89 percent of defensive snaps) were the lone duo left standing after the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month was lost in the early going against the Cowboys. Ameer Speed (12 special teams snaps) and two practice squad DBs, Breon Borders and Azizi Hearn provide the final layers of depth but have yet to play any defensive role.

According to WEEI's Mike Kadlick, Gonzalez suffered a dislocated shoulder and will receive an MRI on Monday to determine the severity. Those kinds of injuries can run a broad range of missed time, so his status is more uncertain than Judon's. If Jonathan and Jack Jones can both get back this week the team should be able to manage in Gonzalez's absence, however, there's no replacing the promising start that he was off to and the impact that he made with excellent coverage against some of the game's best receivers in his first four weeks.

Perhaps more impactful is how these losses are felt off the field. Judon and Gonzalez are unquestionably the two most exciting players on the Patriots defense at this point. Any turnaround from the 1-3 start would seemingly have to be sparked by players like them. Without them, some secondary players must step up and the team must find a way to fill in their important roles.

"It's a next man up mentality," said Jabrill Peppers following the loss, himself narrowly avoiding what looked to be an injury during the game that left him writhing on the sidelines for a bit. "That's always been the motto. If they are out there, they are capable."

On Monday morning, Bill Belichick preached caution before jumping to conclusions about injuries, despite reports that have already been circulating.

"If a player gets injured during the game, especially when we're on the road, it's always better to get a little better, more definitive evaluation the next day, after the adrenaline has settled down and the hype of the game is off and we get a chance to look at whatever tests the medical people need to do, whether that's scans, MRIs, X-rays, post-evaluation – somewhere between 12-24 hours after the incident occurred – and just find out more," said Belichick. "So, rather than speculate and guess and throw a bunch of stuff out there, we'll try to get a more definitive answer before we do anything or say anything."