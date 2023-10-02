Official website of the New England Patriots

live
Patriots Monday (WEEI Simulcast) Mon Oct 02 | 07:25 AM - 06:00 PM

Patriots defenders who could see expanded roles vs. Saints

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Cowboys in Dallas

5 Keys from Patriots lopsided loss to Dallas

Game Notes: Patriots extend streak to 23 straight games with a sack

Bill Belichick 10/1: "We're a lot better team than we showed tonight"

Deatrich Wise 10/1: "Got to go back to the film and see what we did wrong"

Mac Jones 10/1: "Definitely disappointed in myself"

Bailey Zappe 10/1: "There's always things you can look back on and learn from"

Hunter Henry 10/1: "We didn't play good at all"

David Andrews 10/1: "Learn from it and move on"

Patriots vs. Cowboys Highlights | NFL Week 4

Gillette Stadium Lighthouse's 360-degree observation deck now open to public 

Can't-Miss Play: Hunter Henry makes insane one-handed catch while being tackled

Josh Uche brings the boom on Dak with third-down sack

Demario Douglas caps 42-yard catch and run with filthy spin move

Inactives Analysis: Davon Godchaux, Christian Barmore Officially Active for Patriots vs. Cowboys on Sunday

Week 4 Inactives: Patriots at Cowboys

Analysis: Patriots Downgrade CB Jonathan Jones, G Cole Strange to Out; Elevate DL Jeremiah Pharms for Sunday's Game vs. Cowboys

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Cowboys

Patriots Gameplan: Keys to Victory and Marquee Matchups in Sunday's Showdown vs. the Cowboys in Dallas

Patriots defenders who could see expanded roles vs. Saints

Breaking down how the Patriots might overcome a pair of potentially devastating injuries to the defense.

Oct 02, 2023 at 11:16 AM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

WK4-2023-OneBigThingFINALPDC

The Patriots suffered a tough defeat at the hands of the Cowboys in Week 4, but there could've been more impactful losses on the field as two of the team's best defenders, Matthew Judon and Christian Gonzalez, both left the game due to injuries and did not return.

It's hard to understate the importance of Judon and Gonzalez to the defense, and while we await tests to fully assess the prognoses for the duo, the team must be prepared to turn the season around potentially without two of their most impactful defenders.

The early outlook for Judon was not good, with NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reporting that Judon was being evaluated for a biceps tendon injury and is expected to at least miss some time. A more serious biceps tear would likely cost Judon the rest of the 2023 season, something it seemed like Deatrich Wise was already preparing for in the locker room following the loss.

"Devastating. But [Judon] was in good spirits, and we'll be with him mentally throughout the year. I know he will be with us too," said Wise. "There will some guys behind him that will be stepping up and filling his spot…I really don't know (if he will miss time). I just always hate when guys get hurt."

There's really no replacing Mr. Red Sleeves, as Judon has been the defense's key pass rusher and most accomplished defender over his last three seasons in New England. Judon had 28 sacks in his first two seasons with the Patriots and had already logged four in another typically hot start to the year.

The depth behind Judon is also extremely thin. Anfernee Jennings played 28 snaps building off the 19 snaps he played in his season debut last week against the Jets, but failed to record any tackle stats. Jennings is an easy bet to swap in for Judon during early down work and had a strong training camp where he showed development in all phases of his game. There's been some promise to his game that is intriguing. Jennings was inactive for the first two games, a disappointing development after the solid strides he made in the summer. Now, Jennings could get his first real chance to play a significant role since his rookie season in 2020.

It's on third down where Judon's absence would be most felt with Josh Uche being the key player to offset the potential loss in pass rush production. Uche played just 18 snaps against the Cowboys and recorded his second sack of the season, but thus far in 2023, he's played the same amount he played last year, 38 percent of the snaps as a pass rush specialist. Just once has Uche surpassed 50 percent of the snaps in a game, making him an unlikely candidate to pick up the majority of the slack. Even if his role remains one primarily on third down, he'll be needed for increased production, however, he's also likely to see increased blocking attention without Judon across from him.

With Ronnie Perkins plucked off the practice squad by Denver, Jennings and Uche are the only true outside linebackers left on the roster after Judon. A few other players can play roles on the edge though, like Keion White, Jahlani Tavai and Mack Wilson, but do not bring the pass rush acumen of Judon. Finding a way to consistently affect opposing quarterbacks will be the defense's biggest challenge if they're without number nine for any amount of time.

Veteran Trey Flowers is another potential option to consider as he's eligible to come off of Injured Reserve this week. Flowers is more of a hand-down defensive end than a stand-up linebacker like Judon, but is versatile enough that he could replace some of Judon's role. But that could mean a shift on defense, perhaps to more even fronts that allow Flowers to play a role similar to the one he played during his first stint with the team.

No matter what the Patriots do, replacing Judon's production for any length of time will be a difficult task.

Gonzalez's injury is just the latest in a long line of cornerback injuries that have hit the defense hard this year. Jonathan Jones has missed the last three games, while both Jack Jones and Marcus Jones have landed on Injured Reserve. Jack is eligible to return to the team this week and that couldn't happen at a better time. Jonathan has continued to practice through these three weeks and now his return will be even more hotly anticipated.

Myles Bryant (100 percent defensive snaps) and Shaun Wade (89 percent of defensive snaps) were the lone duo left standing after the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month was lost in the early going against the Cowboys. Ameer Speed (12 special teams snaps) and two practice squad DBs, Breon Borders and Azizi Hearn provide the final layers of depth but have yet to play any defensive role.

According to WEEI's Mike Kadlick, Gonzalez suffered a dislocated shoulder and will receive an MRI on Monday to determine the severity. Those kinds of injuries can run a broad range of missed time, so his status is more uncertain than Judon's. If Jonathan and Jack Jones can both get back this week the team should be able to manage in Gonzalez's absence, however, there's no replacing the promising start that he was off to and the impact that he made with excellent coverage against some of the game's best receivers in his first four weeks.

Perhaps more impactful is how these losses are felt off the field. Judon and Gonzalez are unquestionably the two most exciting players on the Patriots defense at this point. Any turnaround from the 1-3 start would seemingly have to be sparked by players like them. Without them, some secondary players must step up and the team must find a way to fill in their important roles.

"It's a next man up mentality," said Jabrill Peppers following the loss, himself narrowly avoiding what looked to be an injury during the game that left him writhing on the sidelines for a bit. "That's always been the motto. If they are out there, they are capable."

On Monday morning, Bill Belichick preached caution before jumping to conclusions about injuries, despite reports that have already been circulating.

"If a player gets injured during the game, especially when we're on the road, it's always better to get a little better, more definitive evaluation the next day, after the adrenaline has settled down and the hype of the game is off and we get a chance to look at whatever tests the medical people need to do, whether that's scans, MRIs, X-rays, post-evaluation – somewhere between 12-24 hours after the incident occurred – and just find out more," said Belichick. "So, rather than speculate and guess and throw a bunch of stuff out there, we'll try to get a more definitive answer before we do anything or say anything."

No matter how the injuries play out, the Patriots need to find a way to get back on track this weekend against the Saints, with a very good chance that some new faces will be called upon to step up.

DISCLAIMER: The views and thoughts expressed in this article are those of the writer and don't necessarily reflect those of the organization. Read Full Disclaimer

Related Content

news

New faces emerge from Patriots first victory

The Patriots got contributions from a number of new players in their first victory of the 2023 season.
news

Schooler's unique field goal block earns praise

The Patriots dialed up something special for a key field goal block against the Dolphins. 
news

3 Promising Performances from Patriots Loss to Eagles

Here are three performances from the Patriots' loss to the Eagles to feel good about moving forward in 2023.
news

3 Patriots players who helped their roster chances vs. Titans

Here are three Patriots who made a strong case against the Titans for a roster spot.
news

Breaking down three Patriots preseason debuts

Three Patriots rookies got their feet wet in the first preseason action of the season.
news

Patriots chart 2023 offseason course

With another season ending in Buffalo the Patriots head to the 2023 offseason searching for a way to take the next step.
news

Can Patriots flip Bills script to punch playoff ticket?

The Patriots will look to rewrite recent history and get a season-extending win against their divisional rivals, the Buffalo Bills.
news

Final AFC East gauntlet holds Patriots playoff fate

Despite a disappointing two-game losing streak, the Patriots' road to playoffs still goes through the AFC East.
news

Patriots must "stay united" over final three-game stretch

Coming off a last-second loss the Raiders, the Patriots will look to stick together over a final three-game stretch that will show where they truly stack up in the AFC.
news

Rookie runners charging ahead for Patriots

Two new members of the Patriots 2022 rookie class stepped to the forefront against the Cardinals with a late-season push that could give New England's offense a needed injection of fresh legs down the stretch.
news

Can the Patriots get right in the desert?

Coming off two-straight losses, the Patriots will look to get right and salvage their season with an extended trip to the desert.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots defenders who could see expanded roles vs. Saints

Former Patriots Tight End Russ Francis has Passed Away

JuJu Smith-Schuster Sending Fans To Germany With Sweepstakes Supporting His Foundation

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 10/2

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Cowboys in Dallas

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 10/1

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Kyle Dugger 10/2: "Guys are hungry to get better"

Patriots defensive back Kyle Dugger addresses the media on Monday, October 2, 2023.

Matthew Slater 10/2: "Just controlling the controllables right now"

Patriots special teams captain Matthew Slater addresses the media on Monday, October 2, 2023.

Ja'Whaun Bentley on the loss against Dallas 10/2: "Overall, we've got a lot to learn from it" 

Patriots linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley addresses the media on Monday, October 2, 2023.

Bill Belichick 10/2: "That wasn't our best game"

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Monday, October 2, 2023.

Bill Belichick 10/1: "We're a lot better team than we showed tonight"

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England's loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, October 1, 2023.

Deatrich Wise 10/1: "Got to go back to the film and see what we did wrong"

Patriots defensive lineman Deatrich Wise addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England's loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, October 1, 2023.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 

Patriots 2023 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremonies to be Held at Noon on Saturday, Oct. 21

Induction ceremonies for Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia are free and open to the public.
Advertising