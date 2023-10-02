5 Keys from Patriots lopsided loss to Dallas

2. Defense gets a stop, but then...

After a failed QB sneak, Eagles-style, on fourth down by the Patriots, the Cowboys took over on their own 40-yard line looking to extend their seven-point lead. The Patriots were reeling a bit after the loss of Gonzalez, who headed to the locker room for further injury evaluation. New England was badly in need of a stop and that's what they got after two good run stops to start the possession.

Deatrich Wise and Josh Uche helped get the team off the field with a ferocious pass rush. Wise missed his initial shot on Prescott but Uche was there to finish it off, forcing the first Cowboys punt of the game.

The good vibes were short-lived. Two plays after New England took over at their own five-yard line, Mac Jones was flushed out of the pocket and then stripped of the football by Dante Fowler, which was then recovered and taken into the end zone by Leighton Vander Esche.

Dallas wasn't done, as they faked the extra point and had their long snapper throw the ball for a successful two-point conversion that the Patriots were not ready for. It extended the lead to 18-3 in the second quarter, capping off a difficult stretch of a major injury blow and a collection of penalties and negative plays.