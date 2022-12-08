Mac Jones readies for blitz-happy Cardinals

"I think [defensive coordinator] Vance [Joseph] obviously does a great job, he's always been that type of coach he's going to keep you guessing and put you on your heels," said Mac. "He's going to show you one thing and bring something else. That's how he's always been and he's had great success with it and obviously, they have the talent to be able to do that. It takes smart football players which they have and you see it on film. They bring a lot of different guys from a lot of different places, just got to be locked in with our eyes. It's a really good defense."

Behind an offensive line that continues to see players exit and enter the lineup due to injury and illness, Mac and whichever protectors are able to go will look to burn Arizona for sending extra rushers. Conor McDermott was the only healthy tackle at practice on Thursday, with Yodny Cajuste limited with both calf and back ailments, while both starters Trent Brown (illness) and Isaiah Wynn (foot) were absent.

Attrition along the offensive line could significantly complicate the game plan, especially against a defense like this.