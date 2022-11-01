Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Postgame Show Tue Nov 01 | 12:00 AM - 11:55 AM

Jabrill Peppers 10/31: "I just try to make the plays that came to me"

James Ferentz 10/31: "At the end of the day it comes down to fundamental play"

Matthew Slater 10/31: "I hope we all appreciate what we have in Coach Belichick"

After Further Review: Breaking Down Mac Jones's Performance, Defense's Big Day vs. Jets

Why earning NFL interception milestone in New Jersey was special for Devin McCourty

Devin McCourty reacts to Patriots Week 8 win vs. Jets

'Continuous improvement' fuels Stevenson's rise

Best Game Photos, Presented by CarMax: Patriots at Jets

Locker Room Celebration and Game Ball Presentation Following Win Over Jets

Bill Belichick 10/31: "We knew this was going to be a physical game"

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Win Over the Jets in the Meadowlands

Top 5 photos from Patriots at Jets presented by CarMax

5 Keys from Patriots road win over Jets

Patriots vs. Jets Highlights | NFL Week 8

Bill Belichick 10/30: "I'm proud of how the team stepped up on a short week here to get the win"

Mac Jones 10/30: "We want to continue to grow together"

Press Pass: Patriots win division battle

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 10/30

Game Notes: Patriots win 13th straight against the Jets.

Mac Jones with a 5-yard touchdown pass to Jakobi Meyers

NFL Notes: Pats should sit this one out

With the NFL trade deadline imminent, the Patriots should sit tight.

Nov 01, 2022 at 09:59 AM
headshot-paul-perillo-final
Paul Perillo

Patriots.com Writer

2022_NFL Notes

The Patriots came home from the Jersey swamps on Sunday evening with a much-needed victory and an even 4-4 record. For the time being, football season continues in New England, thanks mostly to the generosity of Jets quarterback Zach Wilson.

A loss may have driven a nail in the coffin since it would have dropped the Patriots to 3-5 and two games behind Miami for third place in the AFC East, let alone playoff contention. With that disaster averted, hopes for a postseason run remain in play, albeit with the need for tremendous improvement during the second half of the season.

Before that improvement can take place, though, the Patriots have some decisions to make. First on the docket involves the trade deadline, which hits at 4 p.m. this afternoon (November 1). Bill Belichick has some options at his disposal depending on how opportunities might present themselves.

At 4-4 he can go either way. He could be a buyer and hope his team's best football is ahead and add a key piece that might jumpstart a run to the playoffs. Or he could opt to sell a player or two in an effort to acquire some draft capital for the future with an eye toward furthering the rebuilding process.

As is usually the case, neither Belichick nor his personnel lieutenants Matt Groh and Eliot Wolf asked for any advice, but my call would be simple: sit this one out.

Unless a rare opportunity comes about where a talented player suddenly becomes available for an abnormally cheap price, or someone wants to grossly overpay for one of your assets, I'm not sure a lateral move does much to push the needle either way at this point.

The Patriots have some candidates to deal given their contract status and positions. Those mostly reside at wide receiver as Nelson Agholor and Jakobi Meyers are set to become free agents after the season. Agholor hasn't seen much playing time as of late, and he and Kendrick Bourne, who has an additional year left on his deal, have been the subject of trade rumors for weeks. Agholor's contract makes him less desirable on the market unless the Patriots decide to eat some of the money.

Meyers has emerged as the team's best receiver and has been as dependable as any player on the roster over the last three seasons. He should be the kind of player the team is looking to re-sign, not unload for a mid-to-late-round pick. As for Agholor and Bourne, the depth can look great at a position before suddenly taking on a different look.

Of the five wideouts that are currently on the roster – Meyers, Agholor, Bourne, DeVante Parker and Tyquan Thornton – only Parker has suited up for every game. And Parker went down after the first play against the Jets on Sunday, and reportedly is dealing with a sprained knee that could cost him some time.

So, dealing one of the wideouts comes with risk, and assuming none of the veterans would warrant more than a late-round pick it makes more sense to hold onto all of them to better ensure having some options for Mac Jones each week.

In a similar vein, Jabrill Peppers represents depth at safety and therefore has seen his name in trade rumors as well. He was needed on Sunday when Kyle Dugger was unavailable due to an ankle injury, and he helped fill the void. Peppers will be a free agent as well, and like the wideouts wouldn't garner much more than a late-rounder in return. Again, keeping him makes more sense than dealing him for a Day 3 pick.

On the flip side, acquiring a difference-making offensive linemen, to choose a position that could used some added depth, seems unrealistic. Using any significant resources to add to a team fighting just to get above .500 doesn't seem like the wisest course of action. The best case for a Patriots acquisition likely would involve a secondary player brought in solely to add depth, or to perhaps replace the struggling Isaiah Wynn or Marcus Cannon at right tackle.

So, in the end it might just be best to sit tight and focus on further developing the players who are here and putting as much around them as possible. Obviously this mostly involves Jones, whose future could be impacted greatly by what transpires over the balance of the season.

Finding out as much about what that future looks like, and if Jones is in it, is much more valuable than adding or subtracting at the deadline.

Ready for takeoff

AP22303619683490
AP Photo By Matt Slocum

Related Links

The evolution of Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts as a passer continues to be one of the more fascinating elements of the season. When Hurts first saw playing time as a rookie in 2020, he was little more than a running back playing like a Wildcat quarterback. Watching him drop dimes to A.J. Brown (three touchdowns) against Pittsburgh on Sunday just solidifies what we've been watching all season.

No longer is Hurts looking to run on every dropback, and the Eagles offense is taking off as a result. Prior to Sunday Philly was having a hard time putting two great halves together as the offense seemed to fizzle out after hot starts most games. But against the Steelers Hurts was almost flawless with four touchdowns and a 140.6 passer rating before sitting much of the fourth quarter. And the Eagles defense continues to dominate.

It's all added up to a 7-0 start, and with games against Houston, Washington and Indy on tap, it's easy to see the winning streak hitting double digits.

Ravens musings

Baltimore seems to find its way onto my radar each week for one reason or another. A couple this week that stood out about the Ravens:

Baltimore has led by double digits at one point in all eight games this season, which is a remarkable feat that is only topped by the fact that they somehow hold just a 5-3 record. The last team to lead by 10 or more in all eight games to start a season was the 2019 Patriots, and they held the lead each time and opened 8-0 before finishing at 12-4. For what it's worth New England's streak ended in Baltimore in Week 9 in a 37-20 loss.

I also wanted to defend a John Harbaugh's decision in his team's latest win, a 27-22 victory in Tampa last Thursday night. The Ravens trailed 10-3 and faced a fourth-and-2 at the Bucs 9 at the two-minute warning of the first half. Harbaugh, who has frequently been guilty of being overaggressive, decided to go for it. Lamar Jackson's pass fell incomplete, and the opportunity to put points in the board fell by the wayside.

Harbaugh took some heat for the decision, but I can understand the reasoning. Facing Tom Brady on the road with two minutes left in the half and the Bucs slated to receive the second half kickoff, Harbaugh likely felt like he not only needed points but he also needed to melt the clock. A conversion likely would have allowed the Ravens to do both, preventing Brady from getting a chance to pull off the double-score he's done countless times in his career.

None of it mattered because Baltimore's defense rose to the occasion and forced Bucs punts each time, and the Ravens offense caught fire in the second half and Baltimore ultimately cruised to a victory that wasn't as close as the score indicates.

Week 8 tidbits

Ladies and gentlemen your first-place Atlanta Falcons. OK, so the Falcons are just 4-4 and still in need of a quarterback, but first place is first place and someone has to win the NFC South, which once again is shaping up as the worst in football. Something tells me Brady will get things together enough to come out on top when all is said and done, but in terms of anything beyond that it's hard to believe in Tampa at the moment. … Death, taxes and the Niners owning the Rams in the NFC West. Kyle Shanahan has now won seven straight over Sean McVay – in the regular season. In the one game that truly mattered, the Rams took down the Niners in last year's NFC title game, however. … Does Bailey Zappe remind anyone else of Washington backup Taylor Heinecke? Both are undersized gamers who seem to get the most out of their ability.

Power 5

1.     Buffalo (6-1) – You know you're talented when you basically sleepwalk through the second half of a game against Aaron Rodgers and still win going away.

2.     Philadelphia (7-0) – The Eagles came out of the bye ready to go, and finally put together two solid halves of offense.

3.     Kansas City (5-2) – The Chiefs enjoyed the bye week and few coaches handle the break better than Andy Reid.

4.     Dallas (6-2) – The Cowboys offense looked much sharper in Dak Prescott's second game back while the defense continues to impress.

5.     Minnesota (6-1) – Again, not a huge believer in Minnesota but 6-1 is hard to ignore.

Related Content

news

NFL Notes: Zappe's play may give Belichick a choice

Bailey Zappe's strong play may give Bill Belichick a choice to make when Mac Jones is ready to return.

news

NFL Notes: Pats enjoying Zappe Hour

Whether it's simply as an injury fill-in or eventually something more, rookie Bailey Zappe has impressed in his limited duty.

news

NFL Notes: Time for more than moral victories

The Patriots showed tremendous heart and fought through adversity in Green Bay, but the end result was another loss.

news

NFL Notes: Mac Jones could benefit from some time off

Mac Jones' ankle injury is unfortunate but the young quarterback could benefit from some time off.

news

NFL Notes: Pats happy to have Agholor

The subject of trade rumors throughout the offseason, Nelson Agholor has become a huge component of the Patriots offense.

news

NFL Notes: Belichick strikes optimistic tune

Despite a rocky start in Miami, Bill Belichick focused on the positive moving forward.

news

NFL Notes: Patriots predictions and more

With the season less than a week away, it's time for some Patriots predictions.

news

NFL Notes: Countdown to Kickoff

With the 2022 season just over a week away, it's time to kick things off with some predictions of what's to come.

news

NFL Notes: Grading the Patriots draft

Unlike in the past, many of the national draft experts weren't overly impressed with the Patriots weekend.

news

NFL Notes: Patriots Unfiltered's Mock Draft

Mock drafts are always fool's errands but that won't stop us from trying to predict how things will look Thursday night.

news

NFL Notes: Mac Jones' rookie deal provides options

Having a quarterback on a rookie contract can be an advantage, but only if he is given the best chance to develop.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

NFL Notes: Pats should sit this one out

Peppers makes presence felt for Pats defense, special teams

After Further Review: Breaking Down Mac Jones's Performance, Defense's Big Day vs. Jets

Why earning NFL interception milestone in New Jersey was special for Devin McCourty

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Win Over the Jets in the Meadowlands

'Continuous improvement' fuels Stevenson's rise

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Locker Room Celebration and Game Ball Presentation Following Win Over Jets

Go inside the Patriots locker room after the win over the JETS, where two historic milestones were met.

Jabrill Peppers 10/31: "I just try to make the plays that came to me"

Patriots defensive back Jabrill Peppers addresses the media on Monday, October 31, 2022.

James Ferentz 10/31: "At the end of the day it comes down to fundamental play"

Patriots offensive lineman James Ferentz addresses the media on Monday, October 31, 2022.

Matthew Slater 10/31: "I hope we all appreciate what we have in Coach Belichick"

Patriots Special Teams Captain Matthew Slater addresses the media during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Monday, October 31, 2022.

Bill Belichick 10/31: "We knew this was going to be a physical game"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Monday, October 31, 2022.

Devin McCourty reacts to Patriots Week 8 win vs. Jets

New England Patriots safety Devin McCourty reacts to Patriots Week 8 win vs. New York Jets.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Photos: Patriots In Red Throwback Jerseys

View photos of the Patriots wearing red throwback jerseys, which they'll be wearing for their upcoming game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

Vince Wilfork Becomes 32nd Member of the Patriots Hall of Fame

The two-time Super Bowl champion was officially inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame on Saturday.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

James White caps off a brilliant career

James White held his retirement press conference on Tuesday night, putting a finishing touch on a standout championship career.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising