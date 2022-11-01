NFL Notes: Pats should sit this one out

The Patriots came home from the Jersey swamps on Sunday evening with a much-needed victory and an even 4-4 record. For the time being, football season continues in New England, thanks mostly to the generosity of Jets quarterback Zach Wilson.

A loss may have driven a nail in the coffin since it would have dropped the Patriots to 3-5 and two games behind Miami for third place in the AFC East, let alone playoff contention. With that disaster averted, hopes for a postseason run remain in play, albeit with the need for tremendous improvement during the second half of the season.

Before that improvement can take place, though, the Patriots have some decisions to make. First on the docket involves the trade deadline, which hits at 4 p.m. this afternoon (November 1). Bill Belichick has some options at his disposal depending on how opportunities might present themselves.

At 4-4 he can go either way. He could be a buyer and hope his team's best football is ahead and add a key piece that might jumpstart a run to the playoffs. Or he could opt to sell a player or two in an effort to acquire some draft capital for the future with an eye toward furthering the rebuilding process.

As is usually the case, neither Belichick nor his personnel lieutenants Matt Groh and Eliot Wolf asked for any advice, but my call would be simple: sit this one out.

Unless a rare opportunity comes about where a talented player suddenly becomes available for an abnormally cheap price, or someone wants to grossly overpay for one of your assets, I'm not sure a lateral move does much to push the needle either way at this point.

The Patriots have some candidates to deal given their contract status and positions. Those mostly reside at wide receiver as Nelson Agholor and Jakobi Meyers are set to become free agents after the season. Agholor hasn't seen much playing time as of late, and he and Kendrick Bourne, who has an additional year left on his deal, have been the subject of trade rumors for weeks. Agholor's contract makes him less desirable on the market unless the Patriots decide to eat some of the money.

Meyers has emerged as the team's best receiver and has been as dependable as any player on the roster over the last three seasons. He should be the kind of player the team is looking to re-sign, not unload for a mid-to-late-round pick. As for Agholor and Bourne, the depth can look great at a position before suddenly taking on a different look.

Of the five wideouts that are currently on the roster – Meyers, Agholor, Bourne, DeVante Parker and Tyquan Thornton – only Parker has suited up for every game. And Parker went down after the first play against the Jets on Sunday, and reportedly is dealing with a sprained knee that could cost him some time.

So, dealing one of the wideouts comes with risk, and assuming none of the veterans would warrant more than a late-round pick it makes more sense to hold onto all of them to better ensure having some options for Mac Jones each week.

In a similar vein, Jabrill Peppers represents depth at safety and therefore has seen his name in trade rumors as well. He was needed on Sunday when Kyle Dugger was unavailable due to an ankle injury, and he helped fill the void. Peppers will be a free agent as well, and like the wideouts wouldn't garner much more than a late-rounder in return. Again, keeping him makes more sense than dealing him for a Day 3 pick.

On the flip side, acquiring a difference-making offensive linemen, to choose a position that could used some added depth, seems unrealistic. Using any significant resources to add to a team fighting just to get above .500 doesn't seem like the wisest course of action. The best case for a Patriots acquisition likely would involve a secondary player brought in solely to add depth, or to perhaps replace the struggling Isaiah Wynn or Marcus Cannon at right tackle.

So, in the end it might just be best to sit tight and focus on further developing the players who are here and putting as much around them as possible. Obviously this mostly involves Jones, whose future could be impacted greatly by what transpires over the balance of the season.