Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Win Over the Jets in the Meadowlands

For example, linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley logged his first interception since 2018 on a well-timed safety blitz. Jabrill Peppers comes from the second level to force Wilson into a wild throw where Bentley was in the right place at the right time.

The Patriots defense stuck with their game plan, stopped the run, used line stunts and "replacement" pressures to apply pressure, and had Wilson seeing ghosts.

4. Patriots Offensive Play-Calling More a Big-Picture Issue on Sunday

We'll look closely at the route concepts and passing script in After Further Review. But this felt more like an execution issue than play-calling. The Pats had 19 plays from under center, seven play-action passes, three run-pass options and were creating profits for Jones in the passing game. There's a bigger-picture conversation about Jones's comfort level and fit in what they're running offensively. But, at the end of the day, the players must execute what's being called.

5.Pats Having Issues Along the Offensive Line in Multiple Spots

Football is a team sport. The offensive line feeds into the quarterback's process and vice versa. As the Pats QB admitted after the game, Jones needs to get rid of the ball faster to avoid sacks. But the Pats need better play at several spots along the offensive line as well. Starting at right tackle, an area Belichick told the CBS crew was a weak spot,, and Cannon had issues in pass protection once again. The other problem areas were left guard (Cole Strange - sack, two penalties) and center (James Ferentz). The rookie was benched in passing situations for Isaiah Wynn, who played guard for the first time since his rookie season. In the rookie's defense, Strange is going to take some L's to Quinnen Williams at this stage. Center is fixed by David Andrews's return, who should be back soon. The line is now a multi-week problem.

6. Patriots Special Teams Dominates in Win Over Jets

Nobody invests more in special teams than the Patriots, and it paid off on Sunday. The Jets entered the game as the third-ranked special teams unit in Football Outsiders DVOA metric. But it was the Patriots special teams that dominated the day. Kicker Nick Folk went 5-for-5 with four makes over 40 yards and a 52-yarder to cap off a fantastic day. Rookie returner Marcus Jones had a 32-yard return, and the kickoff coverage was spectacular to force the Jets to drive the entire field.

7. Patriots Run Defense Corrects Course, Unlocks Pass Rush

After allowing 243 rushing yards last week, the Patriots defense forced the Jets to play in long down and distances by stopping the run. New York only had one first-down run and a 12% success rate on the ground. From our live viewing, they mixed up their fronts with both odd (eagle) and over fronts (even) to limit the Jets on the ground. Yes, the Jets missed rookie Breece Hall. But stopping the run was a huge part of the win.

8. Patriots WR DeVante Parker Exits Game With Injury