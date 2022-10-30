Official website of the New England Patriots

Replay: Patriots Postgame Show Sun Oct 30 - 05:52 PM | Mon Oct 31 - 08:55 AM

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Win Over the Jets in the Meadowlands

5 Keys from Patriots road win over Jets

Mac Jones with a 5-yard touchdown pass to Jakobi Meyers

Rhamondre Stevenson opens second half with 35-yard rush

Ja'Whaun Bentley eyes down Wilson's pass for INT late in first half

Stevenson's block upfield provides Jakobi Meyers with first down catch and run

Stevenson outruns defender for 22-yard catch over the middle

Inactive Analysis: No Additional Surprise Inactives for the Patriots in Sunday's Matchup vs. Jets

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Jets

Game Preview: Patriots at Jets

Analysis: Patriots Downgrade Kyle Dugger to Out, Elevate Kody Russey From Practice Squad for Sunday's Game vs. Jets

Expert Predictions: Week 8 picks for Patriots at Jets

Week 8: Patriots - Jets Injury Report

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable Roundup: Week 8 at Jets

What They're Saying: New York Jets

10 to Watch: Road rivalry game vs. Jets on tap for Pats

One-On-One with Matthew Slater

Rhamondre Stevenson 10/28: "I look at every game as an opportunity"

Jonathan Jones 10/28: "We got a hunger to get back out there"

Patriots Unfiltered on TV: Bears Takeaways, Jets Preview, 1-on-1 with Devin McCourty

Gamebook: Patriots at Jets Week 8

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 8 game against the New York Jets on Sunday, October 30, 2022.

Oct 30, 2022 at 05:32 PM
NFL-Gamebook-Thumbnail-Shield

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 8 game against the New York Jets on Sunday, October 30, 2022.

Gamebook2022_week8 [PDF]

Game Notes: Patriots win 13th straight against the Jets.

Gamebook: Patriots at Jets Week 8

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Win Over the Jets in the Meadowlands

New York Jets Postgame Quotes 10/30

5 Keys from Patriots road win over Jets

Inactives: Patriots at Jets

Trending Video

Rhamondre Stevenson 10/30: "The whole team came together"

Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England's 22-17 win over the Jets on Sunday, October 30, 2022.

Mac Jones 10/30: "We want to continue to grow together"

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media on Sunday, October 30, 2022.

Bill Belichick 10/30: "I'm proud of how the team stepped up on a short week here to get the win"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England's 22-17 win over the Jets on Sunday, October 30, 2022.

Devin McCourty 10/30: "I think the guys did a good job of showing up"

Patriots safety Devin McCourty addresses the media on Sunday, October 30, 2022.

Matthew Judon 10/30: "Any win is pretty"

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England's 22-17 win over the Jets on Sunday, October 30, 2022.

Patriots vs. Jets Highlights | NFL Week 8

Watch the game highlights from the New England Patriots vs. the New York Jets from Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season.

