Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Win Over the Jets in the Meadowlands

5 Keys from Patriots road win over Jets

Mac Jones with a 5-yard touchdown pass to Jakobi Meyers

Rhamondre Stevenson opens second half with 35-yard rush

Ja'Whaun Bentley eyes down Wilson's pass for INT late in first half

Stevenson's block upfield provides Jakobi Meyers with first down catch and run

Stevenson outruns defender for 22-yard catch over the middle

Inactive Analysis: No Additional Surprise Inactives for the Patriots in Sunday's Matchup vs. Jets

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Jets

Game Preview: Patriots at Jets

Analysis: Patriots Downgrade Kyle Dugger to Out, Elevate Kody Russey From Practice Squad for Sunday's Game vs. Jets

Expert Predictions: Week 8 picks for Patriots at Jets

Week 8: Patriots - Jets Injury Report

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable Roundup: Week 8 at Jets

What They're Saying: New York Jets

10 to Watch: Road rivalry game vs. Jets on tap for Pats

One-On-One with Matthew Slater

Rhamondre Stevenson 10/28: "I look at every game as an opportunity"

Jonathan Jones 10/28: "We got a hunger to get back out there"

Patriots Unfiltered on TV: Bears Takeaways, Jets Preview, 1-on-1 with Devin McCourty

Game Notes: Patriots win 13th straight against the Jets. 

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.

Oct 30, 2022 at 06:41 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16).
Photo by Eric J. Adler
Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16).

TEAM NOTES

  • Patriots win 13th straight against the Jets.
  • Patriots tie Green Bay for the third-most wins since 1960.
  • Bill Belichick moves past George Halas for second on the all-time wins list for a head coach.
  • Devin McCourty has third two-pick game and becomes the leader among active players.
  • Ja'Whaun Bentley has second career interception and first since rookie season in 2018.
  • Nick Folk ties career high with five field goals.
  • Rhamondre Stevenson sets career-high in receptions and receiving yards.

PATRIOTS EARN 13TH STRAIGHT VICTORY OVER THE NEW YORK JETS

The Patriots secured a 22-17 victory to mark their 13th straight victory over the New York Jets. It is tied for the longest current winning streak in the NFL over an opponent.

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

PATRIOTS LONGEST WINNING STREAKS

Win Streak Opponent Date Begun Date Ended

15 Buffalo Bills 12/27/03 12/26/10

13 New York Jets 11/27/16 current

11 Buffalo Bills 01/02/83 12/20/87

10 San Diego Chargers 12/02/73 10/14/01

LONGEST CURRENT NFL WINNING STREAKS

Team Opponent Win Streak

New England Patriots New York Jets 13

Kansas City Chiefs Denver Broncos 13

Philadelphia Eagles New York Jets 12

Longest NFL winning streaks

Team Opponent Win Streak (Dates)

Miami Dolphins Buffalo Bills 20 (1970-79)

San Francisco 49ers St. Louis Rams 17 (1990-98)

Washington Detroit Lions 16 (1968-97)

New England Patriots Buffalo Bills 15 (2003-10)

Green Bay Packers Chicago Cardinals 15 (1937-46)

PATRIOTS TIE GREEN BAY FOR THIRD-MOST WINS SINCE 1960

Since the Patriots franchise began play in 1960, the Patriots are tied with Green Bay for the third-most wins with 570 total victories.

MOST WINS IN PRO FOOTBALL SINCE 1960

(INCLUDING PLAYOFFS)

Team W L T

Pittsburgh Steelers 579 427 11

Dallas Cowboys 579 434 6

New England Patriots 570 437 9

Green Bay Packers 570 425 15

BILL BELICHICK MOVES PAST GEORGE HALAS

Bill Belichick moved past former Chicago Bears legendary head coach and Pro Football Hall of Famer George Halas into sole possession of second place among all NFL coaches with 325 total wins. He is just 22 wins behind the 347 total wins by Don Shula.

MOST WINS AMONG NFL COACHES (INCLUDING POSTSEASON)

Head Coach Team (s) Years W L T

Don Shula BLT/MIA 1963-95 347 173 6

Bill Belichick CLE/NE 1991-95, 2000-22 325 160 0

George Halas Chicago 1920-29, 33-41, 324 151 31

Tom Landry Dallas 1960-88 270 178 6

BELICHICK MOVES PAST SHULA FOR SECOND-MOST REGULAR SEASON WINS WITH ONE TEAM

Belichick moved past Don Shula (Miami) for sole possession of second all-time with 258 regular season wins as a head coach of the New England Patriots, behind the 318 regular season wins by George Halas (Chicago).

NFL Head Coaches with the Most Regular season wins with one team

Coach Team W L T

George Halas Chicago 318 148 31

Bill Belichick New England 258 103 0

Don Shula Miami 257 133 2

Tom Landry Dallas 250 162 6

Curly Lambeau Green Bay 209 104 21

MCCOURTY HAS THE MOST INTERCEPTIONS AMONG ALL ACTIVE PLAYERS

DB Devin McCourty recorded his 32nd and 33rd career interceptions in the third and fourth quarters to move past Marcus Peters of Baltimore for the most interceptions among all active players with 33. McCourty, Peters and Harrison Smith (Minnesota) are the only active players with at least 30 interceptions. The Patriots are 26-4 when McCourty has a pick in a regular season game.

Active Players with the Most Interceptions

Player Interceptions

Devin McCourty 33

Marcus Peters 32

Harrison Smith 31

Patrick Peterson 30

PATRIOTS ALL-TIME INTERCEPTION LIST

Player Interceptions

Ty Law 36

Raymond Clayborn 36

Devin McCourty 33

Ron Hall 29

Fred Marion 29

Roland James 29

Mike Haynes 28

PATRIOTS ALL-TIME INTERCEPTION YARDAGE LEADERS

Player Seasons Interception Yards

Ty Law 1995-2004 583

Raymond Clayborn 1977-89 555

Devin McCourty 2010-present 551

Ron Hall 1961-67 476

Fred Marion 1982-91 457

MOST TAKEAWAYS IN PATRIOTS HISTORY

Player Total Takeaways

Raymond Clayborn.............. 44 (36 INT, 8 opp rec)

Fred Marion....................... 42 (29 INT, 13 opp rec)

Ty Law................................ 40 (36 INT, 4 opp rec)

Devin McCourty.................. 39 (33 INT, 6 opp rec)

Roland James...................... 36 (29 INT, 7 opp rec)

Mike Haynes........................ 35 (28 INT, 7 opp rec)

MCCOURTY HAS THIRD CAREER TWO-PICK GAME

McCourty had his third career two interception game. He also had two interceptions at Detroit on Nov. 25, 2010 and at Buffalo on Sept. 30, 212. McCourty now has seven interceptions against the Jets. The last Patriots player with two picks in a game was J.C. Jackson at Carolina on Nov. 7, 2021.

JA'WHAUN BENTLEY HAS SECOND CAREER PICK; FIRST SINCE ROOKIE SEASON IN 2018

LB Ja'Whaun Bentley had his second career interception when he picked off QB Zach Wilson at the end of the second quarter to give New England a first down at the New York 40-yard line. He registered his first interception at Detroit on Sept. 23, 2018. Bentley's pick broke a streak of three straight games by the Jets without a turnover, which was tied for the longest streak in the NFL in 2022.

RHAMONDRE STEVENSON HAS THIRD 30-YARD RUN OF THE SEASON

RB Rhamondre Stevenson had a 35-yard run in the third quarter for his third 30-yard run of the 2022 season. He had a 49-yard run vs. Detroit on Oct. 9 and a 31-yard touchdown run at Cleveland on Oct. 16.

STEVENSON HAS SECOND-MOST SCRIMMAGE YARDS IN A GAME

Stevenson had the second-most total yards from scrimmage with 143 total yards from scrimmage (71 rushing and 72 receiving). His highest was the 175 total scrimmage yards he had vs. Detroit on Oct. 9, 2022 (161 rushing and 14 receiving).

STEVENSON SETS CAREER HIGH IN RECEIVING YARDS AND RECEPTIONS

Stevenson set a career high with 72 receiving yards on 7 receptions. His previous high was 59 yards vs. on 8 receptions vs. Chicago on Oct. 24, 2022.

MARCUS JONES HAD A 32-YARD PUNT RETURN IN THIRD QUARTER

Rookie Marcus Jones had a 32-yard punt return in the third quarter to help set up a field goal. It was his longest punt return this season. His previous best was a 29-yard punt return at Green Bay on Oct 2.

NICK FOLK TIES CAREER HIGH WITH FIVE FIELD GOALS; SECOND GAME IN 2022 WITH FIVE FIELD GOALS

K Nick Folk connected on all five field goals (31, 42, 49, 45 and 52) to tie a career high. He also connected on five goals vs. Detroit on Oct. 9, 2022. It is the fifth time in his career and third as a member of the Patriots that he has had a five-field goal game.

NICK FOLK'S FIVE FIELD GOAL GAMES

  • 5 at New York Jets (10/30/22)
  • 5 vs. Detroit (10/9/22)
  • 5 vs. Tennessee (11/28/21)
  • 5 at Minnesota (12/7/14)
  • 5 vs. Minnesota (10/11/10)

JAMES FERENTZ MAKES FOURTH START AT CENTER

James Ferentz made his first start this season, his eighth NFL start overall and his fourth overall start at center after being inserted in the starting lineup in place of David Andrews, who was out with an injury. Ferentz also started at center vs. Kansas City (12/8/19), at Kansas City (10/5/20) and vs. the New York Jets (1/3/21).

LB JOSH UCHE REGISTERS FIRST SACK OF THE 2022 SEASON

LB Josh Uche registered his fifth career sack and first of the 2022 season with a fourth quarter sack of QB Zach Wilson. It was his first sack since the game at the Jets on Sept. 19, 2021 Three of his five sacks have come against the Jets.

LINEUP NOTES

  • WR Kendrick Bourne, OL Isaiah Wynn and LB Josh Uche all returned to action after missing time due to injury. Bourne and Wynn missed one game, while Uche was out for missed two games.
  • OL James Ferentz made his first start of the season in place of David Andrews, who was out due to injury.

