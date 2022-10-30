Game Notes: Patriots win 13th straight against the Jets. 

MCCOURTY HAS THIRD CAREER TWO-PICK GAME

McCourty had his third career two interception game. He also had two interceptions at Detroit on Nov. 25, 2010 and at Buffalo on Sept. 30, 212. McCourty now has seven interceptions against the Jets. The last Patriots player with two picks in a game was J.C. Jackson at Carolina on Nov. 7, 2021.

JA'WHAUN BENTLEY HAS SECOND CAREER PICK; FIRST SINCE ROOKIE SEASON IN 2018

LB Ja'Whaun Bentley had his second career interception when he picked off QB Zach Wilson at the end of the second quarter to give New England a first down at the New York 40-yard line. He registered his first interception at Detroit on Sept. 23, 2018. Bentley's pick broke a streak of three straight games by the Jets without a turnover, which was tied for the longest streak in the NFL in 2022.

RHAMONDRE STEVENSON HAS THIRD 30-YARD RUN OF THE SEASON

RB Rhamondre Stevenson had a 35-yard run in the third quarter for his third 30-yard run of the 2022 season. He had a 49-yard run vs. Detroit on Oct. 9 and a 31-yard touchdown run at Cleveland on Oct. 16.

STEVENSON HAS SECOND-MOST SCRIMMAGE YARDS IN A GAME

Stevenson had the second-most total yards from scrimmage with 143 total yards from scrimmage (71 rushing and 72 receiving). His highest was the 175 total scrimmage yards he had vs. Detroit on Oct. 9, 2022 (161 rushing and 14 receiving).

STEVENSON SETS CAREER HIGH IN RECEIVING YARDS AND RECEPTIONS

Stevenson set a career high with 72 receiving yards on 7 receptions. His previous high was 59 yards vs. on 8 receptions vs. Chicago on Oct. 24, 2022.

MARCUS JONES HAD A 32-YARD PUNT RETURN IN THIRD QUARTER

Rookie Marcus Jones had a 32-yard punt return in the third quarter to help set up a field goal. It was his longest punt return this season. His previous best was a 29-yard punt return at Green Bay on Oct 2.

NICK FOLK TIES CAREER HIGH WITH FIVE FIELD GOALS; SECOND GAME IN 2022 WITH FIVE FIELD GOALS

K Nick Folk connected on all five field goals (31, 42, 49, 45 and 52) to tie a career high. He also connected on five goals vs. Detroit on Oct. 9, 2022. It is the fifth time in his career and third as a member of the Patriots that he has had a five-field goal game.

NICK FOLK'S FIVE FIELD GOAL GAMES

5 at New York Jets (10/30/22)

5 vs. Detroit (10/9/22)

5 vs. Tennessee (11/28/21)

5 at Minnesota (12/7/14)

5 vs. Minnesota (10/11/10)

JAMES FERENTZ MAKES FOURTH START AT CENTER

James Ferentz made his first start this season, his eighth NFL start overall and his fourth overall start at center after being inserted in the starting lineup in place of David Andrews, who was out with an injury. Ferentz also started at center vs. Kansas City (12/8/19), at Kansas City (10/5/20) and vs. the New York Jets (1/3/21).

LB JOSH UCHE REGISTERS FIRST SACK OF THE 2022 SEASON