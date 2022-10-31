After Further Review: Breaking Down Mac Jones's Performance, Defense's Big Day vs. Jets

The Patriots quarterback situation has taken a few unexpected turns with two games over the last six days.

Following last Monday night's unorthodox quarterback platoon, the Patriots returned to normalcy by sticking with starter Mac Jones for the entirety of a 22-17 win against the Jets in the Meadowlands. Although a divisional road win is always nice, there are still more questions than answers about Jones and the offense moving forward. And in the long term, there will be continued debate about if Mac is a franchise quarterback.

To use an old football trope, is Jones a truck or a trailer? A truck can tow or carry a team to wins, while a trailer is just along for the ride.

At this stage, 22 starts into Mac's career, it's still TBD. We have learned that, like most second-year quarterbacks, Jones is not impervious to the situation around him. He's far from the first young QB to struggle with handling pressure and turnovers, especially in these conditions. Just ask Peyton Manning, who had a league-high 28 interceptions in his rookie season until the Colts settled things down for him offensively, or any of Mac's classmates in the first round of the 2021 draft (see: Wilson, Zach).

The issues Jones is having adapting to a new offensive play-caller and shaky offensive line play are not unique, unexpected, or new. They go back to training camp when both things were factors in an uneven summer. But that doesn't excuse him for some of the bad habits that he has developed.

Starting with the positives, which were more prevalent after review than it felt live, unofficial offensive play-caller Matt Patricia and Jones finally found a passing script we can get behind.

Due in part to the Jets defense, Jones set a season-lows in average target depth (4.7 yards) and pass attempts over 20 yards (three). The Pats QB was under center 19 times, attempted eight play-action passes, and ran 13 run-pass options on 44 drop-backs.

Whether it was the coaches or the QB driving the shift, the play-calling got back to what Mac does best, ditching the vertical passing game for quick short and intermediate concepts and routes at the sticks on third downs.