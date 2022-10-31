'Continuous improvement' fuels Stevenson's rise

In Year 2, it's all coming together, especially in the passing game where he's seen an expanded role after an early-season injury to Ty Montgomery.

Belichick rattled off all the areas where he's made progress.

"[S]ome of the things in the passing game... awareness, route running, blitz pickup, recognition, getting out on fake blitzes, versus reading the difference between fake blitzes and blitzes. In the running game his patience and setting up blocks, running on the second level, stiff arm and contact balance, ball security. You name it. I have a ton of respect for the way he's worked at his game, improved his training habits. He's still got a ways to go. But he just gets better at all the things he works at every day. He's got a long list of them. But he's made significant progress in so many areas. He's really been impressive."

Over the last two weeks Stevenson has caught 15 passes for 131 yards, easily the best stretch of his young career and a sign of his growing all-around impact, which earned him a high-end comparison from teammate Kendrick Bourne following the win.