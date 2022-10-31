Official website of the New England Patriots

After Further Review: Breaking Down Mac Jones's Performance, Defense's Big Day vs. Jets

Why earning NFL interception milestone in New Jersey was special for Devin McCourty

Devin McCourty reacts to Patriots Week 8 win vs. Jets

'Continuous improvement' fuels Stevenson's rise

Best Game Photos, Presented by CarMax: Patriots at Jets

Locker Room Celebration and Game Ball Presentation Following Win Over Jets

Bill Belichick 10/31: "We knew this was going to be a physical game"

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Win Over the Jets in the Meadowlands

Top 5 photos from Patriots at Jets presented by CarMax

5 Keys from Patriots road win over Jets

Patriots vs. Jets Highlights | NFL Week 8

Bill Belichick 10/30: "I'm proud of how the team stepped up on a short week here to get the win"

Mac Jones 10/30: "We want to continue to grow together"

Press Pass: Patriots win division battle

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 10/30

Game Notes: Patriots win 13th straight against the Jets.

Mac Jones with a 5-yard touchdown pass to Jakobi Meyers

Rhamondre Stevenson opens second half with 35-yard rush

Ja'Whaun Bentley eyes down Wilson's pass for INT late in first half

Stevenson's block upfield provides Jakobi Meyers with first down catch and run

Top 5 photos from Patriots at Jets presented by CarMax

Check out the top 5 photos from the Patriots Week 8 game against the New York Jets presented by CarMax.

Oct 31, 2022 at 11:22 AM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

2022-Top5Photos-16x9 (1)

Check out the top 5 photos from the Patriots Week 8 game against the New York Jets presented by CarMax.

#5. Feeeeelin' Goooood

pdc-article-Peppers-DS
Photo By David Silverman

#4. Come to Papa!

pdc-article-peppers-EA
Photo By Eric J. Adler

#3. Layin' out for six

pdc-article-meyers-EA
Photo By Eric J. Adler

#2. Hey you, catch this!

pdc-article-Jones-DS
Photo By David Silverman

#1. Talk to the hand

pdc-article-stevenson-EA
Photo By Eric J. Adler

Best Game Photos, Presented by CarMax: Patriots at Jets

Team photographers David Silverman and Eric J. Adler present their favorite photos from the Patriots 22-17 win over the N.Y. Jets at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022.

EA-53
1 / 138
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-66
2 / 138
Photo by David Silverman/David Silverman
EA-32
3 / 138
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-62
4 / 138
Photo by David Silverman
EA-36
5 / 138
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-44
6 / 138
Photo by David Silverman
EA-29
7 / 138
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-55
8 / 138
Photo by David Silverman
EA-60
9 / 138
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-42
10 / 138
Photo by David Silverman
EA-21
11 / 138
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-07
12 / 138
Photo by David Silverman
EA-63
13 / 138
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-16
14 / 138
Photo by David Silverman
EA-03
15 / 138
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-06
16 / 138
Photo by David Silverman
EA-54
17 / 138
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-45
18 / 138
Photo by David Silverman
EA-43
19 / 138
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-59
20 / 138
Photo by David Silverman
DS-38
21 / 138
Photo by David Silverman
EA-48
22 / 138
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-32
23 / 138
Photo by David Silverman
EA-59
24 / 138
Photo by Eric J. Adler
EA-19
25 / 138
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-17
26 / 138
Photo by David Silverman
EA-20
27 / 138
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-58
28 / 138
Photo by David Silverman
EA-52
29 / 138
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-04
30 / 138
Photo by David Silverman
EA-24
31 / 138
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-65
32 / 138
Photo by David Silverman
EA-39
33 / 138
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-60
34 / 138
Photo by David Silverman
EA-62
35 / 138
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-50
36 / 138
Photo by David Silverman
EA-05
37 / 138
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-12
38 / 138
Photo by David Silverman
EA-66
39 / 138
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-67
40 / 138
Photo by David Silverman/David Silverman
EA-16
41 / 138
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-05
42 / 138
Photo by David Silverman
EA-70
43 / 138
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-03
44 / 138
Photo by David Silverman
EA-57
45 / 138
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-53
46 / 138
Photo by David Silverman
EA-04
47 / 138
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-33
48 / 138
Photo by David Silverman
EA-47
49 / 138
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-08
50 / 138
Photo by David Silverman
EA-27
51 / 138
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-57
52 / 138
Photo by David Silverman
EA-45
53 / 138
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-19
54 / 138
Photo by David Silverman
EA-65
55 / 138
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-64
56 / 138
Photo by David Silverman
EA-31
57 / 138
Photo by Eric J. Adler
EA-33
58 / 138
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-37
59 / 138
Photo by David Silverman
DS-21
60 / 138
Photo by David Silverman
EA-38
61 / 138
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-61
62 / 138
Photo by David Silverman
EA-34
63 / 138
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-56
64 / 138
Photo by David Silverman
EA-15
65 / 138
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-47
66 / 138
Photo by David Silverman
EA-49
67 / 138
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-39
68 / 138
Photo by David Silverman
EA-13
69 / 138
Photo by Eric J. Adler
EA-14
70 / 138
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-54
71 / 138
Photo by David Silverman
DS-01
72 / 138
Photo by David Silverman
EA-37
73 / 138
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-35
74 / 138
Photo by David Silverman
EA-55
75 / 138
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-18
76 / 138
Photo by David Silverman
EA-08
77 / 138
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-24
78 / 138
Photo by David Silverman
EA-35
79 / 138
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-52
80 / 138
Photo by David Silverman
EA-61
81 / 138
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-22
82 / 138
Photo by David Silverman
EA-67
83 / 138
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-49
84 / 138
Photo by David Silverman
EA-17
85 / 138
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-09
86 / 138
Photo by David Silverman
EA-30
87 / 138
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-63
88 / 138
Photo by David Silverman
EA-01
89 / 138
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-31
90 / 138
Photo by David Silverman
EA-07
91 / 138
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-48
92 / 138
Photo by David Silverman
EA-10
93 / 138
Photo by Eric J. Adler
EA-22
94 / 138
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-23
95 / 138
Photo by David Silverman
DS-30
96 / 138
Photo by David Silverman
EA-26
97 / 138
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-13
98 / 138
Photo by David Silverman
EA-56
99 / 138
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-29
100 / 138
Photo by David Silverman
EA-41
101 / 138
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-43
102 / 138
Photo by David Silverman
EA-23
103 / 138
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-46
104 / 138
Photo by David Silverman
EA-09
105 / 138
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-26
106 / 138
Photo by David Silverman
EA-68
107 / 138
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-10
108 / 138
Photo by David Silverman
EA-42
109 / 138
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-36
110 / 138
Photo by David Silverman
EA-46
111 / 138
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-40
112 / 138
Photo by David Silverman
EA-28
113 / 138
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-27
114 / 138
Photo by David Silverman
EA-64
115 / 138
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-41
116 / 138
Photo by David Silverman
EA-71
117 / 138
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-20
118 / 138
Photo by David Silverman
EA-25
119 / 138
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-15
120 / 138
Photo by David Silverman
EA-50
121 / 138
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-02
122 / 138
Photo by David Silverman
EA-18
123 / 138
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-25
124 / 138
Photo by David Silverman
EA-44
125 / 138
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-14
126 / 138
Photo by David Silverman
EA-02
127 / 138
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-51
128 / 138
Photo by David Silverman
EA-58
129 / 138
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-34
130 / 138
Photo by David Silverman
EA-06
131 / 138
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-28
132 / 138
Photo by David Silverman
EA-51
133 / 138
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-11
134 / 138
Photo by David Silverman
EA-12
135 / 138
Photo by Eric J. Adler
EA-40
136 / 138
Photo by Eric J. Adler
EA-11
137 / 138
Photo by Eric J. Adler
EA-69
138 / 138
Photo by Eric J. Adler
Photos: Pregame Week 8: Inside the Patriots Locker Room and Player Arrivals presented by Gillette

Go inside the Patriots locker room and check out player arrivals as the team prepares to take on the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, October 30, 2022.

at NYJ Arrival PDC
1 / 34
Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots
PIC09792-watermarked
2 / 34
Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots/David Silverman
PIC09932-watermarked
3 / 34
Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots/David Silverman
PIC09816-watermarked
4 / 34
Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots/David Silverman
PIC09831-watermarked
5 / 34
Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots/David Silverman
PIC09800-watermarked
6 / 34
Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots/David Silverman
PIC00109-watermarked
7 / 34
Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots/David Silverman
PIC09864-watermarked
8 / 34
Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots/David Silverman
PIC09920-watermarked
9 / 34
Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots/David Silverman
PIC09810-watermarked
10 / 34
Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots/David Silverman
PIC09844-watermarked
11 / 34
Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots/David Silverman
PIC09870-watermarked
12 / 34
Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots/David Silverman
PIC09835-watermarked
13 / 34
Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots/David Silverman
PIC00083-watermarked
14 / 34
Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots/David Silverman
PIC00015-watermarked
15 / 34
Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots/David Silverman
PIC09961-watermarked
16 / 34
Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots/David Silverman
PIC00123-watermarked
17 / 34
Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots/David Silverman
PIC09902-watermarked
18 / 34
Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots/David Silverman
DSP08696-watermarked
19 / 34
Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots/David Silverman
DSP08724-watermarked
20 / 34
Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots/David Silverman
DSP08721-watermarked
21 / 34
Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots/David Silverman
DSP08713-watermarked
22 / 34
Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots/David Silverman
DSP08706-watermarked
23 / 34
Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots/David Silverman
DSP08733-watermarked
24 / 34
Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots/David Silverman
DSP08727-watermarked
25 / 34
Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots/David Silverman
DSP08692-watermarked
26 / 34
Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots/David Silverman
DSP08708-watermarked
27 / 34
Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots/David Silverman
DSP08681-watermarked
28 / 34
Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots/David Silverman
DSP08711-watermarked
29 / 34
Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots/David Silverman
DSP08720-watermarked
30 / 34
Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots/David Silverman
DSP08718-watermarked
31 / 34
Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots/David Silverman
DSP08701-watermarked
32 / 34
Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots/David Silverman
DSP08703-watermarked
33 / 34
Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots/David Silverman
DSP08695-watermarked
34 / 34
Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots/David Silverman
After Further Review: Breaking Down Mac Jones's Performance, Defense's Big Day vs. Jets

Why earning NFL interception milestone in New Jersey was special for Devin McCourty

Top 5 photos from Patriots at Jets presented by CarMax

'Continuous improvement' fuels Stevenson's rise

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 10/31

5 Keys from Patriots road win over Jets

MORE LATEST NEWS
Locker Room Celebration and Game Ball Presentation Following Win Over Jets

Go inside the Patriots locker room after the win over the JETS, where two historic milestones were met.

Bill Belichick 10/31: "We knew this was going to be a physical game"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Monday, October 31, 2022.

Devin McCourty reacts to Patriots Week 8 win vs. Jets

New England Patriots safety Devin McCourty reacts to Patriots Week 8 win vs. New York Jets.

Press Pass: Patriots win division battle

Patriots players Mac Jones, Matthew Judon, Devin McCourty and more addresses the media on Sunday, October 30, 2022.

Rhamondre Stevenson 10/30: "The whole team came together"

Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England's 22-17 win over the Jets on Sunday, October 30, 2022.

Mac Jones 10/30: "We want to continue to grow together"

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media on Sunday, October 30, 2022.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Photos: Patriots In Red Throwback Jerseys

View photos of the Patriots wearing red throwback jerseys, which they'll be wearing for their upcoming game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

Vince Wilfork Becomes 32nd Member of the Patriots Hall of Fame

The two-time Super Bowl champion was officially inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame on Saturday.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

James White caps off a brilliant career

James White held his retirement press conference on Tuesday night, putting a finishing touch on a standout championship career.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

