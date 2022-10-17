Top 5 photos from Patriots at Browns presented by CarMax

Check out the top 5 photos from the Patriots Week 6 game against the Cleveland Browns presented by CarMax.
#5. Photoshoot. Pose.
#4. Parker's Peak
#3. Sorry, Comin' through
#2. Sneaky Stevenson
#1. Get Back Here!
More photos from Week 6:
Team photographers David Silverman and Eric J. Adler present their favorite photos from the Patriots 38-15 win over the Cleveland Browns at First Energy Field on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022.
Go inside the Patriots locker room and check out player arrivals as the team prepares to take on the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday, October 16, 2022.