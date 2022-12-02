Official website of the New England Patriots

5 Keys from Patriots loss to Bills on Thursday Night Football

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Bills on Thursday Night Football

Game Notes: Marcus Jones scores on 48-yard pass from Mac Jones on his first career offensive snap

Press Pass: Patriots lose divisional battle

Mac Jones 12/1: "Hats off to the Bills for playing a good game"

Bill Belichick 12/1: "Just couldn't do enough tonight"

Marcus Jones with a 48-yard touchdown catch from Mac Jones vs. Buffalo Bills

Josh Uche collapses pocket on Allen after LT Quessenberry falls down at snap

How to Watch/Listen: Bills at Patriots

Inactive Analysis: David Andrews, Trent Brown Active for the Patriots vs. Bills on Thursday Night

Week 13 Inactives: Patriots vs. Bills

My Cause, My Cleats: Your Patriots chosen charities

Game Preview: Bills at Patriots

Expert Predictions: Week 13 picks for Patriots vs. Bills

Week 13: Patriots - Bills Injury Report

Betting Breakdown: NFL Week 13 vs. Buffalo Bills

10 to Watch: Patriots-Bills meet in key AFC East battle

Scouting the Bills: A Five-Step Plan for the Patriots to Beat the Bills on Thursday Night

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable Roundup: Week 13 vs. Buffalo Bills

For My Cause My Cleats, some Patriots players honor their own foundations

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Bills presented by CarMax

Check out the top 5 photos from the Patriots Week 13 game against the Buffalo Bills presented by CarMax.

Dec 02, 2022 at 11:05 AM
New England Patriots

Staff

Check out the top 5 photos from the Patriots Week 13 game against the Buffalo Bills presented by CarMax.

#5. Breaking arm tackles with ease

Photo by David Silverman

#4: Escape the pocket

Photo by David Silverman

#3: Flex on 'em 💪

Photo by David Silverman

#2: You dropped something

Photo by David Silverman

#1: Marcus meets the endzone

Photo by Eric J. Adler

More photos from Week 13:

Photos: Patriots vs. Bills Week 13

The New England Patriots take on the Buffalo Bills in a Week 13 game at Gillette Stadium on Thursday, December 1, 2022.

Running back Rhamondre Stevenson breaks a tackle on a screen pass in the first quarter.
Running back Rhamondre Stevenson breaks a tackle on a screen pass in the first quarter.

Photo by David Silverman
RB Rhamondre Stevenson breaks free from a Bills tackle.
RB Rhamondre Stevenson breaks free from a Bills tackle.

Photo by David Silverman
Josh Uche rushes at Bills QB Josh Allen.
Josh Uche rushes at Bills QB Josh Allen.

Photo by David Silverman
Bills QB Josh Allen is sacked in the first quarter.
Bills QB Josh Allen is sacked in the first quarter.

Photo by David Silverman
Edge rusher Josh Uche celebrates a sack against the Bills.
Edge rusher Josh Uche celebrates a sack against the Bills.

Photo by David Silverman
WR DeVante Parker gets tackled after a catch in the first quarter.
WR DeVante Parker gets tackled after a catch in the first quarter.

Photo by David Silverman
DB Marcus Jones run for a 48-yard TD in the first quarter.
DB Marcus Jones run for a 48-yard TD in the first quarter.

Photo by Eric J. Adler
DB Marcus Jones leaves the Bills defense behind on his way to a 48-yard TD.
DB Marcus Jones leaves the Bills defense behind on his way to a 48-yard TD.

Photo by Eric J. Adler
DB Marcus Jones breaks free on a 48-yard TD in the first quarter.
DB Marcus Jones breaks free on a 48-yard TD in the first quarter.

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Marcus Jones celebrates a 48-yard TD.
Marcus Jones celebrates a 48-yard TD.

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Marcus Jones runs into the the endzone after escaping the Bills defense.
Marcus Jones runs into the the endzone after escaping the Bills defense.

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Marcus Jones celebrates with DeVante Parker (1) and Hunter Henry (85).
Marcus Jones celebrates with DeVante Parker (1) and Hunter Henry (85).

Photo by Eric J. Adler
New England Patriots cornerback Marcus Jones (25) tries to break free from Buffalo Bills linebacker Tyrel Dodson (53) during the first half of an NFL football game
New England Patriots cornerback Marcus Jones (25) tries to break free from Buffalo Bills linebacker Tyrel Dodson (53) during the first half of an NFL football game

AP Photo by Steven Senne
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) throws a pass while pressured by Buffalo Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson (90)
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) throws a pass while pressured by Buffalo Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson (90)

AP Photo by Steven Senne
WR Nelson Agholor is tackled by two Bills defenders.
WR Nelson Agholor is tackled by two Bills defenders.

Photo by David Silverman
QB Mac Jones drops back to pass.
QB Mac Jones drops back to pass.

Photo by David Silverman
Bills RB Devin Singletary is tackled by the Patriots defense.
Bills RB Devin Singletary is tackled by the Patriots defense.

Photo by David Silverman
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) leaps high while tackled by New England Patriots safety Devin McCourty (32).
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) leaps high while tackled by New England Patriots safety Devin McCourty (32).

AP Photo by Steven Senne
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) hangs onto the ball on his touchdown catch against New England Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones (31).
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) hangs onto the ball on his touchdown catch against New England Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones (31).

AP Photo by Steven Senne
Josh Uche strip sacks Josh Allen.
Josh Uche strip sacks Josh Allen.

Photo by David Silverman
Josh Uche strip sacks Josh Allen.
Josh Uche strip sacks Josh Allen.

Photo by David Silverman
Josh Uche strip sacks Bills QB Josh Allen.
Josh Uche strip sacks Bills QB Josh Allen.

Photo by David Silverman
Josh Uche throws down Josh Allen during a strip sack.
Josh Uche throws down Josh Allen during a strip sack.

Photo by David Silverman
Matthew Judon recovers a Josh Allen fumble.
Matthew Judon recovers a Josh Allen fumble.

Photo by David Silverman
Patriots 2022 My Cause My Cleats Photos

For the seventh straight year, New England Patriots players, coaches and staff are participating in the NFL's 'My Cause My Cleats' campaign. The annual initiative gives teams the opportunity to wear unique, customized football cleats that are specifically designed to help promote and provide awareness to causes that are important to them. The Patriots will wear their custom cleats during Thursday Night's game against the Buffalo Bills.

David Andrews - Mass Fallen Heroes
David Andrews - Mass Fallen Heroes

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Bill Belichick - Bill Belichick Foundation
Bill Belichick - Bill Belichick Foundation

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Kendrick Bourne - Bourne Blessed Foundation
Kendrick Bourne - Bourne Blessed Foundation

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Anfernee Jennings
Anfernee Jennings

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Trent Brown - TB77 Cares
Trent Brown - TB77 Cares

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Marcus Cannon - American Diabetes Association
Marcus Cannon - American Diabetes Association

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Rhamondre Stevenson - One Mindset Foundation
Rhamondre Stevenson - One Mindset Foundation

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Joe Cardona - Home Base
Joe Cardona - Home Base

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Jamie Collins - American Heart Association
Jamie Collins - American Heart Association

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Marcus Jones - military support
Marcus Jones - military support

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Christian Barmore - National Multiple Sclerosis Soceity
Christian Barmore - National Multiple Sclerosis Soceity

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Cody Davis - Axe ALS Foundation
Cody Davis - Axe ALS Foundation

Photo by Eric J. Adler
James Ferentz - Navy Seal Foundation
James Ferentz - Navy Seal Foundation

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Nick Folk - Children's Tumor Foundation
Nick Folk - Children's Tumor Foundation

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Ja'Whaun Bentley - Artist For Humanity
Ja'Whaun Bentley - Artist For Humanity

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Jonathan Jones - Play Like A Girl
Jonathan Jones - Play Like A Girl

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Mac Jones - Boys & Girls Club of Boston
Mac Jones - Boys & Girls Club of Boston

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Brad Walker - Home Base
Brad Walker - Home Base

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Devin McCourty - Embrace Kids Foundation
Devin McCourty - Embrace Kids Foundation

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Damien Harris - Planned Parenthood
Damien Harris - Planned Parenthood

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Michael Onwenu - The Youth Impact Program (YIP)
Michael Onwenu - The Youth Impact Program (YIP)

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Matthew Slater - The Corey C. Griffin Foundation
Matthew Slater - The Corey C. Griffin Foundation

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Joe Judge - Joe Andruzzi Foundation
Joe Judge - Joe Andruzzi Foundation

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Cole Strange - Home For Our Troops (HFOT)
Cole Strange - Home For Our Troops (HFOT)

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Tyquan Thornton
Tyquan Thornton

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Josh Uche - Team Impact
Josh Uche - Team Impact

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Deatrich Wise Jr. - Black Women's Health Imperative
Deatrich Wise Jr. - Black Women's Health Imperative

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Deatrich Wise Jr. - WISEUP Foundation
Deatrich Wise Jr. - WISEUP Foundation

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Myles Bryant - Ability First
Myles Bryant - Ability First

Photo by Eric J. Adler
DeMarcus Covington
DeMarcus Covington

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Steve Belichick - One Love Foundation
Steve Belichick - One Love Foundation

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Mack Wilson Sr. - Kulture City
Mack Wilson Sr. - Kulture City

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Cam Achord - I Am ALS
Cam Achord - I Am ALS

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Bailey Zappe - Boys & Girls Club of Victoria (Texas)
Bailey Zappe - Boys & Girls Club of Victoria (Texas)

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Lawrence Guy - Lawrence Guy Family Foundation
Lawrence Guy - Lawrence Guy Family Foundation

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Joe Houston - Walk With Sally
Joe Houston - Walk With Sally

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Marcus Cannon - American Diabetes Association
Marcus Cannon - American Diabetes Association

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Bill Belichick - Bill Belichick Foundation
Bill Belichick - Bill Belichick Foundation

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Trent Brown - TB77 Cares
Trent Brown - TB77 Cares

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Christian Barmore - National Multiple Sclerosis Soceity
Christian Barmore - National Multiple Sclerosis Soceity

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Ja'Whaun Bentley - Artist For Humanity
Ja'Whaun Bentley - Artist For Humanity

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Scott Weeden - Bosse / Boys & Girls Club
Scott Weeden - Bosse / Boys & Girls Club

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Mac Jones - Boys & Girls Club of Boston
Mac Jones - Boys & Girls Club of Boston

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Kendrick Bourne - Bourne Blessed Foundation
Kendrick Bourne - Bourne Blessed Foundation

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Marcus Jones - military support
Marcus Jones - military support

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Jonathan Jones - Play Like A Girl
Jonathan Jones - Play Like A Girl

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Deatrich Wise Jr. - Black Women's Health Imperative
Deatrich Wise Jr. - Black Women's Health Imperative

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Tyquan Thornton
Tyquan Thornton

Photo by Eric J. Adler
James Ferentz - Navy Seal Foundation
James Ferentz - Navy Seal Foundation

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Josh Uche - Team Impact
Josh Uche - Team Impact

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Mac Jones - Boys & Girls Club of Boston
Mac Jones - Boys & Girls Club of Boston

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Anfernee Jennings
Anfernee Jennings

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Cody Davis - Axe ALS Foundation
Cody Davis - Axe ALS Foundation

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Marcus Cannon - American Diabetes Association
Marcus Cannon - American Diabetes Association

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Joe Cardona - Home Base
Joe Cardona - Home Base

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Cole Strange - Home For Our Troops (HFOT)
Cole Strange - Home For Our Troops (HFOT)

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Deatrich Wise Jr. - WISEUP Foundation
Deatrich Wise Jr. - WISEUP Foundation

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Deatrich Wise Jr. - WISEUP Foundation
Deatrich Wise Jr. - WISEUP Foundation

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Matthew Slater - The Corey C. Griffin Foundation
Matthew Slater - The Corey C. Griffin Foundation

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Nick Folk - Children's Tumor Foundation
Nick Folk - Children's Tumor Foundation

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Bill Belichick - Bill Belichick Foundation
Bill Belichick - Bill Belichick Foundation

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Rhamondre Stevenson - One Mindset Foundation
Rhamondre Stevenson - One Mindset Foundation

Photo by Eric J. Adler
David Andrews - Mass Fallen Heroes
David Andrews - Mass Fallen Heroes

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Trent Brown - TB77 Cares
Trent Brown - TB77 Cares

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Kendrick Bourne - Bourne Blessed Foundation
Kendrick Bourne - Bourne Blessed Foundation

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Joe Judge - Joe Andruzzi Foundation
Joe Judge - Joe Andruzzi Foundation

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Joe Judge - Joe Andruzzi Foundation
Joe Judge - Joe Andruzzi Foundation

Photo by Eric J. Adler
James Ferentz - Navy Seal Foundation
James Ferentz - Navy Seal Foundation

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Jonathan Jones - Play Like A Girl
Jonathan Jones - Play Like A Girl

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Devin McCourty - Embrace Kids Foundation
Devin McCourty - Embrace Kids Foundation

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Devin McCourty - Embrace Kids Foundation
Devin McCourty - Embrace Kids Foundation

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Devin McCourty - Embrace Kids Foundation
Devin McCourty - Embrace Kids Foundation

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Michael Onwenu - The Youth Impact Program (YIP)
Michael Onwenu - The Youth Impact Program (YIP)

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Deatrich Wise Jr. - Black Women's Health Imperative
Deatrich Wise Jr. - Black Women's Health Imperative

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Josh Uche - Team Impact
Josh Uche - Team Impact

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Josh Uche - Team Impact
Josh Uche - Team Impact

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Bailey Zappe - Boys & Girls Club of Victoria (Texas)
Bailey Zappe - Boys & Girls Club of Victoria (Texas)

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Joe Cardona - Home Base
Joe Cardona - Home Base

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Jamie Collins - American Heart Association
Jamie Collins - American Heart Association

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Tyquan Thornton
Tyquan Thornton

Photo by Eric J. Adler
James Ferentz - Navy Seal Foundation
James Ferentz - Navy Seal Foundation

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Mac Jones - Boys & Girls Club of Boston
Mac Jones - Boys & Girls Club of Boston

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Myles Bryant - Ability First
Myles Bryant - Ability First

Photo by Eric J. Adler
DeMarcus Covington
DeMarcus Covington

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Mac Jones - Boys & Girls Club of Boston
Mac Jones - Boys & Girls Club of Boston

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Bill Belichick - Bill Belichick Foundation
Bill Belichick - Bill Belichick Foundation

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Marcus Cannon - American Diabetes Association
Marcus Cannon - American Diabetes Association

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Steve Belichick - One Love Foundation
Steve Belichick - One Love Foundation

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Cody Davis - Axe ALS Foundation
Cody Davis - Axe ALS Foundation

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Mack Wilson Sr. - Kulture City
Mack Wilson Sr. - Kulture City

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Jonathan Jones - Play Like A Girl
Jonathan Jones - Play Like A Girl

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Cole Strange - Home For Our Troops (HFOT)
Cole Strange - Home For Our Troops (HFOT)

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Nick Folk - Children's Tumor Foundation
Nick Folk - Children's Tumor Foundation

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Jamie Collins - American Heart Association
Jamie Collins - American Heart Association

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Brad Walker - Home Base
Brad Walker - Home Base

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Joe Houston - Walk With Sally
Joe Houston - Walk With Sally

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Matthew Slater - The Corey C. Griffin Foundation
Matthew Slater - The Corey C. Griffin Foundation

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Lawrence Guy - Lawrence Guy Family Foundation
Lawrence Guy - Lawrence Guy Family Foundation

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Tyquan Thornton
Tyquan Thornton

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Marcus Jones - military support
Marcus Jones - military support

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Cam Achord - I Am ALS
Cam Achord - I Am ALS

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Ja'Whaun Bentley - Artist For Humanity
Ja'Whaun Bentley - Artist For Humanity

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Joe Houston - Walk With Sally
Joe Houston - Walk With Sally

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Trent Brown - TB77 Cares
Trent Brown - TB77 Cares

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Myles Bryant - Ability First
Myles Bryant - Ability First

Photo by Eric J. Adler
David Andrews - Mass Fallen Heroes
David Andrews - Mass Fallen Heroes

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Michael Onwenu - The Youth Impact Program (YIP)
Michael Onwenu - The Youth Impact Program (YIP)

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Devin McCourty - Embrace Kids Foundation
Devin McCourty - Embrace Kids Foundation

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Joe Cardona - Home Base
Joe Cardona - Home Base

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Christian Barmore - National Multiple Sclerosis Soceity
Christian Barmore - National Multiple Sclerosis Soceity

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Scott Weeden - Bosse / Boys & Girls Club
Scott Weeden - Bosse / Boys & Girls Club

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Jonathan Jones - Play Like A Girl
Jonathan Jones - Play Like A Girl

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Mack Wilson Sr. - Kulture City
Mack Wilson Sr. - Kulture City

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Anfernee Jennings
Anfernee Jennings

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Damien Harris - Planned Parenthood
Damien Harris - Planned Parenthood

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Kendrick Bourne - Bourne Blessed Foundation
Kendrick Bourne - Bourne Blessed Foundation

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Bailey Zappe - Boys & Girls Club of Victoria (Texas)
Bailey Zappe - Boys & Girls Club of Victoria (Texas)

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Mac Jones - Boys & Girls Club of Boston
Mac Jones - Boys & Girls Club of Boston

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Michael Onwenu - The Youth Impact Program (YIP)
Michael Onwenu - The Youth Impact Program (YIP)

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Rhamondre Stevenson - One Mindset Foundation
Rhamondre Stevenson - One Mindset Foundation

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Jamie Collins - American Heart Association
Jamie Collins - American Heart Association

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Cole Strange - Home For Our Troops (HFOT)
Cole Strange - Home For Our Troops (HFOT)

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Nick Folk - Children's Tumor Foundation
Nick Folk - Children's Tumor Foundation

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Josh Uche - Team Impact
Josh Uche - Team Impact

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Ja'Whaun Bentley - Artist For Humanity
Ja'Whaun Bentley - Artist For Humanity

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Marcus Jones - military support
Marcus Jones - military support

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Steve Belichick - One Love Foundation
Steve Belichick - One Love Foundation

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Lawrence Guy - Lawrence Guy Family Foundation
Lawrence Guy - Lawrence Guy Family Foundation

Photo by Eric J. Adler
DeMarcus Covington
DeMarcus Covington

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Bailey Zappe - Boys & Girls Club of Victoria (Texas)
Bailey Zappe - Boys & Girls Club of Victoria (Texas)

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Cam Achord - I Am ALS
Cam Achord - I Am ALS

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Joe Houston - Walk With Sally
Joe Houston - Walk With Sally

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Joe Judge - Joe Andruzzi Foundation
Joe Judge - Joe Andruzzi Foundation

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Joe Judge - Joe Andruzzi Foundation
Joe Judge - Joe Andruzzi Foundation

Photo by Eric J. Adler
