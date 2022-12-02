Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Bills presented by CarMax

Check out the top 5 photos from the Patriots Week 13 game against the Buffalo Bills presented by CarMax.
#5. Breaking arm tackles with ease
#4: Escape the pocket
#3: Flex on 'em 💪
#2: You dropped something
#1: Marcus meets the endzone
More photos from Week 13:
The New England Patriots take on the Buffalo Bills in a Week 13 game at Gillette Stadium on Thursday, December 1, 2022.
For the seventh straight year, New England Patriots players, coaches and staff are participating in the NFL's 'My Cause My Cleats' campaign. The annual initiative gives teams the opportunity to wear unique, customized football cleats that are specifically designed to help promote and provide awareness to causes that are important to them. The Patriots will wear their custom cleats during Thursday Night's game against the Buffalo Bills.