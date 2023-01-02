Official website of the New England Patriots

Locker Room Celebration After Patriots Win Over Dolphins

Can Patriots flip Bills script to punch playoff ticket?

6 Keys from Patriots win over Dolphins

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Win Over the Dolphins on New Year's Day

Dolphins vs. Patriots Highlights | NFL Week 17

Game Notes: Patriots set team record with seventh defensive touchdown of the season

Can't-Miss Play: Dugger's THIRD defensive TD of 2022 comes via 39-yard pick-six off Bridgewater

Nick Folk's 49-yard FG trims Dolphins' lead to four points in third quarter

Mac Jones delivers 29-yard laser to backpedaling Tyquan Thornton downfield

Rhamondre Stevenson's cutting ability nets 16-yard on multi-move explosion

Mac Jones anticipates Henry's location perfectly on 29-yard connection

Tyquan Thornton gets open near pylon for first TD grab since Week 6

Thornton stretches up sideline for Mac Jones' 24-yard floating connection

How to Watch/Listen: Dolphins at Patriots

Analysis: Patriots Place Rookie CB Jack Jones on Injured Reserve in Flurry of Roster Moves on Saturday

Game Preview: Dolphins at Patriots

Expert Predictions: Week 17 picks for Patriots vs. Dolphins

Betting Breakdown: Week 17 vs. Dolphins

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable: Week 17 vs. Miami Dolphins

Can Judon and the pass rush lead the Pats to the playoffs?

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Dolphins presented by CarMax

Check out the top 5 photos from the Patriots Week 17 game against the Miami Dolphins presented by CarMax.

Jan 02, 2023 at 11:32 AM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

2022-Top5Photos-16x9 (1)

Check out the top 5 photos from the Patriots Week 17 game against the Miami Dolphins presented by CarMax.

#5. Get in my belly

20230102_PDC_CarlDavis_DSP
Photo by David Silverman

#4: Squished a fish

20230102_PDC_Barmore_DSP
Photo by David Silverman

#3: That's a big penguin

2023_PDC_Barmore_EJA
Photo by Eric J. Adler

#2: Teach me how to Dugger

20230102_PDC_Dugger_DSP
Photo by David Silverman

#1: Technique by Thornton

20230102_PDC_Thornton_DSP
Photo by David Silverman

More photos from Week 17:

Best Game Photos, Presented by CarMax: Patriots vs. Dolphins

Team photographers David Silverman and Eric J. Adler present their favorite photos from the Patriots 23-21 victory over the Miami Dolphins in the home finale at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, January 1, 2023.

EA-50
1 / 122
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-31
2 / 122
Photo by David Silverman
DS-56
3 / 122
Photo by David Silverman
EA-20
4 / 122
Photo by Eric J. Adler
EA-57
5 / 122
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-61
6 / 122
Photo by David Silverman
DS-33
7 / 122
Photo by David Silverman
EA-40
8 / 122
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-51
9 / 122
Photo by David Silverman
EA-26
10 / 122
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-46
11 / 122
Photo by David Silverman
EA-05
12 / 122
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-60
13 / 122
Photo by David Silverman
DS-52
14 / 122
Photo by David Silverman
EA-49
15 / 122
Photo by Eric J. Adler
EA-52
16 / 122
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-50
17 / 122
Photo by David Silverman
EA-11
18 / 122
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-26
19 / 122
Photo by David Silverman
EA-24
20 / 122
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-57
21 / 122
Photo by David Silverman
DS-58
22 / 122
Photo by David Silverman
EA-19
23 / 122
Photo by Eric J. Adler
EA-02
24 / 122
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-39
25 / 122
Photo by David Silverman
EA-10
26 / 122
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-35
27 / 122
Photo by David Silverman
EA-25
28 / 122
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-18
29 / 122
Photo by David Silverman
EA-14
30 / 122
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-36
31 / 122
Photo by David Silverman
EA-47
32 / 122
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-12
33 / 122
Photo by David Silverman
EA-59
34 / 122
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-02
35 / 122
Photo by David Silverman
EA-54
36 / 122
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-22
37 / 122
Photo by David Silverman
EA-30
38 / 122
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-15
39 / 122
Photo by David Silverman
EA-48
40 / 122
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-25
41 / 122
Photo by David Silverman
EA-08
42 / 122
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-54
43 / 122
Photo by David Silverman
EA-16
44 / 122
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-04
45 / 122
Photo by David Silverman
EA-38
46 / 122
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-49
47 / 122
Photo by David Silverman
EA-22
48 / 122
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-40
49 / 122
Photo by David Silverman
EA-32
50 / 122
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-55
51 / 122
Photo by David Silverman
EA-31
52 / 122
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-38
53 / 122
Photo by David Silverman
EA-41
54 / 122
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-59
55 / 122
Photo by David Silverman
EA-45
56 / 122
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-42
57 / 122
Photo by David Silverman
DS-29
58 / 122
Photo by David Silverman
EA-42
59 / 122
Photo by Eric J. Adler
EA-43
60 / 122
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-30
61 / 122
Photo by David Silverman
EA-17
62 / 122
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-45
63 / 122
Photo by David Silverman
EA-13
64 / 122
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-34
65 / 122
Photo by David Silverman
EA-21
66 / 122
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-47
67 / 122
Photo by David Silverman
EA-09
68 / 122
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-41
69 / 122
Photo by David Silverman
EA-27
70 / 122
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-17
71 / 122
Photo by David Silverman
EA-18
72 / 122
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-32
73 / 122
Photo by David Silverman
EA-15
74 / 122
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-37
75 / 122
Photo by David Silverman
EA-12
76 / 122
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-24
77 / 122
Photo by David Silverman
EA-33
78 / 122
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-20
79 / 122
Photo by David Silverman
EA-23
80 / 122
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-27
81 / 122
Photo by David Silverman
EA-53
82 / 122
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-21
83 / 122
Photo by David Silverman
EA-58
84 / 122
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-16
85 / 122
Photo by David Silverman
EA-37
86 / 122
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-43
87 / 122
Photo by David Silverman
EA-39
88 / 122
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-53
89 / 122
Photo by David Silverman
EA-36
90 / 122
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-19
91 / 122
Photo by David Silverman
EA-35
92 / 122
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-03
93 / 122
Photo by David Silverman
EA-29
94 / 122
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-10
95 / 122
Photo by David Silverman
EA-04
96 / 122
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-13
97 / 122
Photo by David Silverman
EA-46
98 / 122
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-07
99 / 122
Photo by David Silverman
EA-55
100 / 122
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-06
101 / 122
Photo by David Silverman
EA-07
102 / 122
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-48
103 / 122
Photo by David Silverman
EA-44
104 / 122
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-05
105 / 122
Photo by David Silverman
EA-56
106 / 122
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-11
107 / 122
Photo by David Silverman
EA-01
108 / 122
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-01
109 / 122
Photo by David Silverman
EA-03
110 / 122
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-09
111 / 122
Photo by David Silverman
EA-28
112 / 122
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-08
113 / 122
Photo by David Silverman
EA-34
114 / 122
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-44
115 / 122
Photo by David Silverman
EA-06
116 / 122
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-28
117 / 122
Photo by David Silverman
DS-23
118 / 122
Photo by David Silverman
DS-14
119 / 122
Photo by David Silverman
DS-64
120 / 122
Photo by David Silverman
DS-62
121 / 122
Photo by David Silverman
DS-63
122 / 122
Photo by David Silverman
Photos: Patriots vs. Dolphins Week 17

The New England Patriots take on the Miami Dolphins in a Week 17 game at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, January 1, 2023.

Cole Strange picks up Tyquan Thornton after a 6-yard TD.
1 / 20

Cole Strange picks up Tyquan Thornton after a 6-yard TD.

Photo by David Silverman
Tyquan Thornton scores a 6-yard TD in the first quarter.
2 / 20

Tyquan Thornton scores a 6-yard TD in the first quarter.

Photo by David Silverman
Tyquan Thornton keeps his feet inbounds and scores a 6-yard TD in the first quarter.
3 / 20

Tyquan Thornton keeps his feet inbounds and scores a 6-yard TD in the first quarter.

Photo by David Silverman
New England Patriots guard Mike Onwenu (71) clears a path for RB Damien Harris.
4 / 20

New England Patriots guard Mike Onwenu (71) clears a path for RB Damien Harris.

AP Photo by Steven Senne
New England Patriots running back Damien Harris (37) tries to break free for a gain against the Miami Dolphins.
5 / 20

New England Patriots running back Damien Harris (37) tries to break free for a gain against the Miami Dolphins.

AP Photo by Steven Senne
Mac Jones looks for Tyquan Thornton.
6 / 20

Mac Jones looks for Tyquan Thornton.

Photo by David Silverman
Tyquan Thornton stays in bounds after a big gain.
7 / 20

Tyquan Thornton stays in bounds after a big gain.

Photo by David Silverman
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) holds the football across the goal line for a touchdown.
8 / 20

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) holds the football across the goal line for a touchdown.

AP Photo by Michael Dwyer
Deatrich Wise Jr. and Carl Davis Jr. take down Teddy Bridgewater for a sack.
9 / 20

Deatrich Wise Jr. and Carl Davis Jr. take down Teddy Bridgewater for a sack.

Photo by David Silverman
Carl Davis Jr. celebrates a sack.
10 / 20

Carl Davis Jr. celebrates a sack.

Photo by David Silverman
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) prepares to make a pass.
11 / 20

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) prepares to make a pass.

AP Photo by Greg M. Cooper
Tyquan Thornton hauls in a 29-yard catch.
12 / 20

Tyquan Thornton hauls in a 29-yard catch.

Photo by David Silverman
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) reacts while pressured by Miami Dolphins linebacker Elandon Roberts (52).
13 / 20

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) reacts while pressured by Miami Dolphins linebacker Elandon Roberts (52).

AP Photo by Michael Dwyer
Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) flicks a pass to running back Raheem Mostert for a touchdown.
14 / 20

Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) flicks a pass to running back Raheem Mostert for a touchdown.

AP Photo by Steven Senne
Kyle Dugger intercepts Teddy Bridgewater.
15 / 20

Kyle Dugger intercepts Teddy Bridgewater.

Photo by David Silverman
Kyle Dugger runs back an INT for a 39-yard pick six.
16 / 20

Kyle Dugger runs back an INT for a 39-yard pick six.

Photo by David Silverman
Jonathan Jones intercepts Skylar Thompson.
17 / 20

Jonathan Jones intercepts Skylar Thompson.

Photo by Dwight Darian
Jonathan Jones catches an INT.
18 / 20

Jonathan Jones catches an INT.

Photo by Dwight Darian
Jakobi Meyers goes up for a catch.
19 / 20

Jakobi Meyers goes up for a catch.

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Jakobi Meyers catches a 1-yard TD.
20 / 20

Jakobi Meyers catches a 1-yard TD.

Photo by Eric J. Adler
