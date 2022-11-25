Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Postgame Show Fri Nov 25 - 01:00 AM | Mon Nov 28 - 08:55 AM

Patriots offense comes to life vs. Vikings

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Vikings on Thanksgiving Night

7 Keys from Patriots Thanksgiving loss to Vikings

Pool Report: Interview with NFL Senior VP of Officiating Walt Anderson

Patriots vs. Vikings Highlights | NFL Week 12

Bill Belichick 11/24: "We just came up short"

Mac Jones 11/24: "I thought we played with a lot of effort and toughness"

Photos: Patriots at Vikings Week 12

Rhamondre Stevenson sets up his blockers beautifully on 40-yard catch-and-run

Jones drops 40-yard bomb in a bucket to Parker

Hunter Henry shakes two Vikings defenders en route to a 37-yard TD

Nick Folk's third FG ties the game at 16 headed into halftime

DeVante Parker shows some fancy footwork on toe-tapping 14-yard reception

Jahlani Tavai lays the boom on a 2-yard TFL of Dalvin Cook

Marcus Jones weaves through special teams traffic on 46-yard kick return

Jonathan Jones sets up Pats in the red zone off of Cousins misfire

Mac Jones keeps his composure, finds Meyers for 26 yards

Mac Jones with a 34-yard touchdown pass to Nelson Agholor

Week 12 Inactives: Patriots at Vikings

Inactive Analysis: Patriots Center David Andrews (Thigh) Inactive for Thursday Night's Game vs. Vikings

Top 5 photos from Patriots at Vikings presented by CarMax

Check out the top 5 photos from the Patriots Week 12 game against the Minnesota Vikings presented by CarMax.

Nov 25, 2022 at 02:05 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

Check out the top 5 photos from the Patriots Week 12 game against the Minnesota Vikings presented by CarMax.

2022-Top5Photos-16x9 (1)

#5. Move Those Chains

WR Jakobi Meyers making an immaculate catch.
Photo By Eric J. Adler
WR Jakobi Meyers making an immaculate catch.

#4. Shoestring Save

DB Myles Bryant making a diving tackle.
Photo By Eric J. Adler
DB Myles Bryant making a diving tackle.

#3. Mr. INT

Jonathan Jones running after an interception.
Photo By Eric J. Adler
Jonathan Jones running after an interception.

#2. Get Up!

Nelson Agholor celebrating after a touchdown reception.
Photo By Eric J. Adler
Nelson Agholor celebrating after a touchdown reception.

#1. Laser Focus

WR DeVante Parker making an over the shoulder catch.
Photo By David Silverman
WR DeVante Parker making an over the shoulder catch.

