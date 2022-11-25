7 Keys from Patriots Thanksgiving loss to Vikings

Jefferson sparks another score, but Pats tie it back up at half

The Vikings added another excellent drive as the first half was winding down, with wide receiver Justin Jefferson putting on full display why he is one of the toughest covers in the NFL. Jefferson had catches of 37 and 17 yards on the drive, as it ended up being a nine-play, 75-yard touchdown-scoring trot.

An offsides penalty by Judon on 3rd-and-12 that led to the 37-yard catch by Jefferson loomed large over the drive as the Pats missed out on a prime chance to get off the field.

Even with some stout play against the run up front by the Pats defense that delivered two initial stops near the goal line, the Patriots were unable to stop the third-down play action pass that resulted in Minnesota's second touchdown of the game. Kyle Dugger fell down on the play, resulting in an easy completion to tight end T.J. Hockenson for the score. A missed extra point held the lead to 16-13. It was Greg Joseph's fifth missed extra point of the season.

The Patriots would counter with another impressive drive of their own, going nine plays, 70 yards in just 1:27 of clock time, getting all the way down to the Vikings' 5-yard line where they'd again fall short of another touchdown. Nick Folk's third field goal of the day knotted the game up at 16-16 at the half.