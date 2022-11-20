7 Keys from Patriots last-second win over Jets

Back and forth, then breakthrough in closing seconds

The offense continued their fits and starts in the second half. After the defense forced a quick three-and-out at the start of the third quarter, the offense responded with their third-straight drive into Jets territory, sparked by an impressive 30-yard cutback run by Damien Harris. But a sack and then a holding penalty backed them up 17 yards and again Folk missed a field goal attempt, his second of the game.

The Patriots would again cross midfield on their next possession but were forced into a fourth-down attempt that the Jets snuffed out short, taking over at their own 36-yard line, among their best starting field position of the day. It wouldn't matter though as the defense forced another punt with Matthew Judon picking up his second sack of the contest.

The teams continued to trade punts through the second half. The Jets got the last chance in regulation, with 1:52 left they took over with a chance to take the game, but once again the Pats D forced another critical punt with under :30 seconds left.