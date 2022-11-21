Game Notes: Marcus Jones returns a punt 84 yards for game's only touchdown

PATRIOTS WIN 14TH STRAIGHT GAME AGAINST JETS; SECURE 7TH STRAIGHT SERIES SWEEP

The Patriots' 10-3 win marks their 14th straight victory over the New York Jets and their seventh straight series sweep over the Jets following the 22-17 victory at the Jets on Oct. 30. The 14th straight wins are the longest current winning streak in the NFL over an opponent. The win is also the Patriots' 14th straight regular season win over the Jets at Gillette Stadium.

THE PATRIOTS HAVE 23 SERIES SWEEPS OVER THE JETS; SEVEN STRAIGHT SERIES SWEEPS

The Patriots now have 23 series sweeps over the New York Jets, second in team history to the 27 series sweeps over Buffalo. The Patriots seven straight series sweeps over the Jets are tied for the third-most consecutive series sweeps in NFL history and tied for the most consecutive sweeps by New England over an opponent.

PATRIOTS HOLD JETS TO JUST 103 TOTAL YARDS; FOURTH-FEWEST IN TEAM HISTORY

The Patriots held the Jets to just 103 total yards (59 yards rushing and 44 yards passing). It is the fourth-fewest yards allowed by the Patriots in team history.

PATRIOTS HOLD JETS TO JUST 2 TOTAL YARDS IN SECOND HALF

The Patriots limited the Jets to just 2 yards on seven offensive possessions in the second half. It is the fewest yards allowed by the team in a half in franchise history. The previous low was 25 yards by the Los Angeles Rams in the first half on Dec. 4, 2016.

PATRIOTS HOLD JETS TO JUST SIX FIRST DOWNS

The Patriots held the Jets to just six first downs, the fewest since allowing just five in a game at Green Bay on Nov. 19, 2006. The Patriots last held the Jets to just six first downs on Sept. 22, 2019.

PATRIOTS DEFENSE DOES NOT ALLOW A TOUCHDOWN FOR SECOND STRIAGHT GAME

The Patriots have not allowed a touchdown in their last two games, following a 26-3 win vs Indianapolis with a 10-3 win against the Jets. The last time the Patriots didn't allow a touchdown in consecutive games was in 2019 when they prevented a touchdown in each of their first three games of the season.

PATRIOTS HAVE FIRST WIN WITHOUT AN OFFENSIVE TD SINCE 2003

The Patriots 10-3 victory over the Jets was the team's first win without an offensive touchdown since a 12-0 win vs. Miami on Dec. 7, 2003, when the team scored on a field goal, a 5-yard interception return by LB Tedy Bruschi and a safety. The Patriots win was the first game in at least 40 seasons in which the first touchdown was a defensive or special teams touchdown in the final minute of the game.

JONES' 84-YARD PUNT RETURN IS SECOND LONGEST GO-AHEAD TD IN 4TH QUARTER IN TEAM HISTORY