Game Notes: Marcus Jones returns a punt 84 yards for game's only touchdown

TEAM NOTES
- Patriots earn 14th straight win over the Jets and secure 7th straight series sweep.
- Patriots win 14th straight home regular season game against the Jets.
- Patriots limited Jets to 103 total yards, fourth-fewest in team history.
- Patriots defense does not allow a touchdown in second straight game.
- Matthew Judon sets career high in sacks with 13 sacks.
- Mac Jones completion percentage of .851 is fourth best in team history.
- Marcus Jones returns a punt 84 yards for game's only touchdown.
PATRIOTS WIN 14TH STRAIGHT GAME AGAINST JETS; SECURE 7TH STRAIGHT SERIES SWEEP
The Patriots' 10-3 win marks their 14th straight victory over the New York Jets and their seventh straight series sweep over the Jets following the 22-17 victory at the Jets on Oct. 30. The 14th straight wins are the longest current winning streak in the NFL over an opponent. The win is also the Patriots' 14th straight regular season win over the Jets at Gillette Stadium.
THE PATRIOTS HAVE 23 SERIES SWEEPS OVER THE JETS; SEVEN STRAIGHT SERIES SWEEPS
The Patriots now have 23 series sweeps over the New York Jets, second in team history to the 27 series sweeps over Buffalo. The Patriots seven straight series sweeps over the Jets are tied for the third-most consecutive series sweeps in NFL history and tied for the most consecutive sweeps by New England over an opponent.
PATRIOTS HOLD JETS TO JUST 103 TOTAL YARDS; FOURTH-FEWEST IN TEAM HISTORY
The Patriots held the Jets to just 103 total yards (59 yards rushing and 44 yards passing). It is the fourth-fewest yards allowed by the Patriots in team history.
PATRIOTS HOLD JETS TO JUST 2 TOTAL YARDS IN SECOND HALF
The Patriots limited the Jets to just 2 yards on seven offensive possessions in the second half. It is the fewest yards allowed by the team in a half in franchise history. The previous low was 25 yards by the Los Angeles Rams in the first half on Dec. 4, 2016.
PATRIOTS HOLD JETS TO JUST SIX FIRST DOWNS
The Patriots held the Jets to just six first downs, the fewest since allowing just five in a game at Green Bay on Nov. 19, 2006. The Patriots last held the Jets to just six first downs on Sept. 22, 2019.
PATRIOTS DEFENSE DOES NOT ALLOW A TOUCHDOWN FOR SECOND STRIAGHT GAME
The Patriots have not allowed a touchdown in their last two games, following a 26-3 win vs Indianapolis with a 10-3 win against the Jets. The last time the Patriots didn't allow a touchdown in consecutive games was in 2019 when they prevented a touchdown in each of their first three games of the season.
PATRIOTS HAVE FIRST WIN WITHOUT AN OFFENSIVE TD SINCE 2003
The Patriots 10-3 victory over the Jets was the team's first win without an offensive touchdown since a 12-0 win vs. Miami on Dec. 7, 2003, when the team scored on a field goal, a 5-yard interception return by LB Tedy Bruschi and a safety. The Patriots win was the first game in at least 40 seasons in which the first touchdown was a defensive or special teams touchdown in the final minute of the game.
JONES' 84-YARD PUNT RETURN IS SECOND LONGEST GO-AHEAD TD IN 4TH QUARTER IN TEAM HISTORY
Marcus Jones's 84-yard punt return for a touchdown is the second longest go-ahead 4th quarter touchdown in team history. The only longer return was the 91-yard missed field goal return for a touchdown by Ron Burton at Denver on Nov. 11, 1962.
INDIVIDUAL NOTES
JUDON SETS CAREER HIGH IN SACKS
With his 1.5 sacks today, LB Matthew Judon increased his season total to a career-high 13 sacks. He combined with LB Mack Wilson on a 9-yard sack in the third quarter and recorded his own 9-yard sack in the fourth quarter. It is the most sacks in a season by a player under Bill Belichick and the third-most in a season in team history. Andre Tippett is the only Patriots who has ever had more sacks in a season with 18 ½ in 1984 and 16 ½ in 1985. Judson is on pace to finish the season with 22 sacks. Only five NFL players have finished the season with at least 22 sacks.
MAC JONES SETS CAREER-HIGH WITH .851 COMPLETION PERCENTAGE
Mac Jones set a career-high with a .851 completion percentage after completing 23-of-27 passes for 246 yards. It is fourth highest in team history. Jones' previous best was .846 at Atlanta (23-of-26) on Nov. 18, 2021.
DB MARCUS JONES RETURNS PUNT 84 YARDS FOR A GAME-WINNING TOUCHDOWN
2022 third-round draft pick DB Marcus Jones, the 2021 Paul Hornung Award winner as the nation's most versatile player, returned a fourth quarter punt 84 yards for a touchdown. It is tied with Julian Edelman (84-yard touchdown return vs. Denver on Nov. 2, 2014) for the fifth-longest punt return in team history. Jones is the first player with a punt return for a touchdown in 2022.
FOLK EXTENDS STREAK
K Nick Folk extended his streak to 53 straight field goals under 40 yards with a 24-yard field goal in the second quarter, the longest current streak in the NFL. His last miss under 40 yards was a 21-yard field goal attempt on Oct. 12, 2017 vs. New England when he played for Tampa Bay. The NFL record for most consecutive field goals made under 40 yards is 70 by Baltimore's Justin Tucker (2016-2020).
MCCOURTY NEARING 200 CAREER STARTS
S Devin McCourty has started every game he has played (198) and is third in team history in starts and 6th in team history in games played. Only 89 NFL players have started 200 games and only 23 have started 200 games with one team.
DB KYLE DUGGER RECORDS FIRST CAREER SACK
DB Kyle Dugger registered his first career sack when he dropped Jets QB Zach Wilson for a 8-yard loss in the fourth quarter.
ISAIAH WYNN MAKES FIRST START OF THE SEASON AT LEFT TACKLE
Isaiah Wynn made his first start of the season at left tackle. Wynn started 15 games at left tackle in 2021 and the first six games of the 2022 season at right tackle.
DAMIEN HARRIS HAS HIS TWO LONGEST RUNS OF THE SEASON
RB Damien Harris broke free for a 22-yard run in the first quarter and a 30-yard run in the third quarter, his longest runs of the 2022 season. His previous long was a 16-yard run at Pittsburgh on Sept. 18.
LINEUP NOTES
- OL David Andrews returned to the starting lineup at center after missing two games due to injury.
- RB Damien Harris returned to action after missing one game due to injury.
- WR DeVante Parker returned to action after missing one game due to injury.
- P Michael Palardy made his debut in a New England Patriots uniform after being signed from the practice squad.
- WR Raleigh Webb made his first appearance on offense for the Patriots.