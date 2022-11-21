Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From Patriots Last-Second Win Over the Jets on Sunday

The other element of Jones's game that stood out was quicker decisions to get the ball to his check-down options. With the Jets playing soft zone coverages to take away big plays, Mac focused on taking profits underneath the defense and got the ball in his playmakers' hands.

"That's huge. Not only for me but for any of the receivers. Anybody getting the ball on time, they can get their eyes upfield and see what they can do," said running back Rhamondre Stevenson.

The Pats need to find ways to cut down on the six sacks that the Jets defense tallied on Sunday, especially untimely ones that knock them off schedule and out of scoring territory. And the quarterback is a part of that equation, so we'll see on film if Jones was holding the ball too long.

Still, the passing offense can come away from this game with things to build on moving forward.

5. Reports Fear a Season-Ending Injury for C David Andrews Amidst Offensive Line's Struggles

The Patriots offensive line had things go from bad to worse on Sunday. With a surprise right out of the gate, a "coaching decision" led to benching starter Trent Brown, as the Pats started Isaiah Wynn at left tackle (left to right: Wynn, Strange, Andrews, Onwenu, Cajuste).

After exiting the game due to a foot injury, Brown went back in on the left side for an injured Wynn and gave up two sacks during his time in the game. Then, an even bigger loss hit, as starting center and team captain David Andrews left the game due to a thigh injury.

According to NFL Network, the fear is that Andrews suffered a significant injury that will end his season. It's hard to find answers for this group without Andrews, as breakdowns are coming in pass protection from multiple areas, and they cannot run the ball in gotta-have-it situations.

For instance, the Patriots faced a third-and-one late in the game, where they went under center and attempted to run the football up the middle. Although the play-call was questionable, the lack of push from the interior with a backup center (James Ferentz) and a rookie left guard (Cole Strange) was an unfortunate reality all afternoon. Plus, the Pats can't get competent tackle play to allow this offense to function properly without moving backward at inopportune times.

Ferentz is a reliable backup with his experience in the system and high football IQ since coaching is in his blood. Due to the mental aspects of playing center (line calls), he'll likely get the nod. But undrafted rookie Kody Russey is in play if things go downhill. At the other four spots, the Pats need to settle on a five-man unit and stick with it to build some continuity.

At this point, the Patriots have what they have personnel-wise along the offensive line. It's on the coaching to design ways around and the play-caller to keep in mind their limitations.

6. Scheme Wrinkles Offer Optimism, But Offensive Play-Calling a Major Question Mark

The Patriots had a few new wrinkles coming off the bye week with a "full house" formation and better play-action designs to get the offense moving. However, the play-calling was still disjointed and subpar in critical situations. For example, the Pats generated back-to-back 20-yard gains off under-center play-action in the third quarter to move into Jets territory. Then, they immediately went back to the shotgun and lost six yards in the next three plays, taking at least three points off the board by going backward in windy conditions.

Unofficially offensive play-caller Matt Patricia also had a few head-scratchers in key situations. As we mentioned above, Patricia called for an under-center run on third-and-short into the strength of the Jets defense with a backup center and a rookie guard. The result wasn't surprising, as Jets star Quinnen Williams blew up the play. Earlier, the Pats went for it on fourth-and-one and called a crack sweep out of the gun that stood zero chance.

The Pats desperately need to find some consistency with their play-calling. The offense can't get into a groove because it doesn't have a core set of plays that it can lean on, and when it's finding something that works, the play-caller moves away from it. Frustrating.

7. Patriots Break Out "Full House" Formation as Post-Bye Wrinkle

The coaching staff might've found something with a full house formation where tight ends Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith line up in the backfield with a running back to form a three-player backfield for the offense.