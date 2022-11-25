Games Notes: Mac Jones throws for a career-high 382 yards 

MAC JONES SETS CAREER-HIGH WITH 382 YARDS PASSING

QB Mac Jones set a career-high with 382 yards passing against Minnesota for his second 300-yard game of the 2022 season. Jones previous best was 321 yards vs. Baltimore on Sept. 25, 2022. Jones finished 28-of-39 (.718) for 382 yards with two touchdowns for a passer rating of 119.8.

MAC JONES HAD TWO TOUCHDOWNS OF 30 YARDS OR MORE

Jones had two touchdown passes of more than 30 yards, completing a 34-yard touchdown pass to WR Nelson Agholor and a 37-yard touchdown pass to TE Hunter Henry.

RHAMONDRE STEVENSON SET CAREER HIGHS IN IN RECEPTIONS AND RECEIVING YARDS

RB Rhamondre Stevenson set career highs in receptions and receiving yards after finishing with 9 receptions for 76 yards. His previous high in receptions was 8 vs. Chicago on Oct. 24, 2022 and his previous high in receiving yards was 72 yards on Oct. 30, 2022 at the New York Jets.

JONATHAN JONES HAS CAREER-LONG 55-YARD INTERCEPTION RETURN

CB Jonathan Jones tied a career-high with his third interception of the season and returned it for a career-long of 55-yards to the Minnesota 17-yard line in the first quarter. His previous long was a 28-yard return vs. Indianapolis on Oct.4, 2018. Jones also had three interceptions in 2018. Jones's pick helped set up a 34-yard field goal.

NICK FOLK BECOMES THE FIFTH NEW ENGLAND PLAYER TO REACH 100 CAREER FIELD GOALS

K Nick Folk kicked four field goals (34, 46, 23 and 25) to become the fifth New England player to reach 100 career field goals.

FOLK EXTENDS MARK FOR CONSEUCTIVE FIELD GOALS UNDER 40 YARDS

Folk extended his streak to 56 straight field goals under 40 yards with a 34-yard field goal in the first quarter, a 23-yard field goal in the second quarter and a 25-yard field goal in the third quarter. His last miss under 40 yards was a 21-yard field goal attempt on Oct. 12, 2017 vs. New England when he played for Tampa Bay. The NFL record for most consecutive field goals made under 40 yards is 70 by Baltimore's Justin Tucker (2016-2020).

FOLK HAD HIS FOURTH GAME IN 2022 WITH AT LEAST FOUR FIELD GOALS

Folk was successful on four field goals against Minnesota. It marks the fourth time in 2022 that he has kicked four or more field goals in a game. He had five field goals vs. Detroit (10/9) and at the New York Jets (10/30) and also had four field goals vs. Indianapolis (11/6).

HUNTER HUNERY SCORES ON LONGEST TOUCHDOWN OF HIS CAREER; SECOND 30-YARD TD OF 2022

TE Hunter Henry scored on the longest touchdown of his career with a 37-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter. His previous long was a 31-yard touchdown reception vs. Cleveland on Oct. 16, 2022.

MARCUS JONES HAD HIS LONGEST KICKOFF RETURN

Rookie returner Marcus Jones had a season-long 46-yard kickoff return in the second quarter. His previous best was a 37-yard return at Green Bay on Oct. 2. Jones entered the game second in the NFL with a 24.3-yard kickoff return average.

MCCOURTY NEARING 200 CAREER STARTS