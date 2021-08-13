5 Keys from Patriots preseason win over Washington

Solid Start for Mac Jones

Cam Newton played just two series, completing four-of-seven passes and leading a field-goal scoring drive. Newton received the full starter treatment with a relaxed night before giving way to Mac Jones, who got a notable ovation as he entered the game and immediately showed what we've seen thus far in camp, quick decisions and accurate throws. The rookie looked comfortable in his first game action, showing the confidence and presence we've seen since he was at Alabama.

Jones just missed Kristian Wilkerson on a deep shot to the end zone that probably should've been caught. But otherwise, Mac was methodical, taking what was there and getting the ball out quickly while avoiding any costly mistakes.

Perhaps most impressive was Jones' command of the no-huddle offense coming out of halftime, completing eight-straight passes before seeing a third-down pass fall incomplete, forcing the offense to settle for a field goal. The offense might've come up short, missing out on completing the drive with a touchdown, but the rookie looked in control.