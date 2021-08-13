Game Observations: Judon, Jones impress vs. Washington

New England invested heavily in free agents this past offseason, and one of them, edge rusher Matt Judon (the highest-priced of the new defenders), made a positive impact almost immediately. Judon stood out within the first five minutes of play, not just because he was wearing bright red, long sleeves on a disgustingly hot night.

On Washington's first possession, which opened the game, Judon shot into the backfield on a third-down play just over midfield and crashed down along the line of scrimmage to take down a Football Team ball carrier, forcing a Washington punt. He then registered a pass breakup and a QB hit (which was nearly a sack) before he appeared to suffer a painful injury to his left knee.

Judon rolled on the ground in obvious pain, then removed his helmet and slammed it to the ground in what is usually a foreboding sign that a player knows he's just sustained a major injury. Yet, after walking off under his own power and briefly going for observation inside the blue pop-up medical tent on the Patriots, Judon was back on the field, having only missed a handful of plays. Seems he escaped a scare, but his health status will nonetheless be worth monitoring when the Patriots head for joint practices with the Eagles in Philadelphia next week.

* * *

Another of New England's high-profile offseason acquisitions, TE Jonnu Smith, made a cameo in his Patriots debut. His first reception, an underneath crossing pattern on a throw from QB Cam Newton, looked very much like the kind of play he's thrived on during the first two weeks of camp here in Foxborough. Smith eluded the first tackler, then turned up-field and squirted through a couple of other Football Team defenders to pick up 16 yards. Two plays later, Smith incurred a holding penalty that nullified a nice run by RB Damien Harris down inside the Washington 5-yard line, but the catch he made showed what kind of dimension a productive tight end can add to this offense.

* * *

With mostly familiar names playing on both sides of the ball during the first two series, New England's new-look defensive front performed well against the run – a vulnerability of theirs the past couple of seasons. In pass coverage, though, the Patriots left much to be desired, surrendering a number of big plays off the arm of Washington starting QB Ryan Fitzpatrick.

* * *

Jones entered the game, taking over for Newton, on the third possession. His first throw, a short one to Jakobi Meyers on a shallow crossing route, seemed to hit the turf and was ruled incomplete by Scott Novak's officiating crew. Meyers immediately got up and protested, and replays validated Meyers' claim that he indeed came down with the football. Belichick elected not to challenge the call, but it was a great catch for which Meyers ultimately won't get credit.

* * *

Undrafted rookie kicker Quinn Nordin opened the scoring with a 35-yard field goal late in the first quarter. Nordin, a University of Michigan product, entered the game as the only active kicker, as incumbent veteran Nick Folk continues to nurse some unspecified injury that has caused him to miss the past several practices. Later, Nordin drilled his second field goal, a 50-yarder, right down the middle with plenty of distance to double New England's lead.

* * *