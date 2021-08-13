Game Notes: Stevenson has a 91-yard touchdown run

FIVE OF THE EIGHT 2021 DRAFT SELECTIONS MADE THEIR NFL DEBUTS

Five of the eight draft picks from the 2021 draft class made their NFL debuts. First-round pick QB Mac Jones, third-round pick LB Ronnie Perkins, fourth-round pick RB Rhamondre Stevenson, sixth-round pick Will Sherman and seventh-round pick WR Tre Nixon

MATT LACOSSE AND DONT'A HIGHTOWER RETURN TO ACTION

TE Matt LaCosse and LB Dont'a Hightower returned to play after exercising their reserve/opt-out decision last season.

BROWN, LANGI AND VAN NOY MADE RETURN

T Trent Brown, LB Harvey Langi and LB Kye Van Noy made their returns to the Patriots. All three of those players had previous stints with the Patriots before leaving to play for another team. Brown started the game at right tackle and Van Noy started at linebacker.

JAMES FERENTZ STARTED AT CENTER

James Ferentz started in place of David Andrews at center. Ferentz has made four career starts with the Patriots in the regular season, including three at center. He started at center in two games in 2020 for New England.

YODNY CAJUSTE SEES FIRST ACTION WITH THE PATRIOTS

2019 third-round draft pick Yodny Cajuste played in his first game as a member of the Patriots after spending the 2019 season on the reserve/non-football injury list and the 2020 season on injured reserve. Cajuste saw action at right tackle.

LINEBACKER BRANDON KING RETURNED TO ACTION

LB Brandon King played in his first game since suffering an injury in the 2019 preseason that forced him to miss the 2019 and 2020 seasons.

SIX PLAYERS ACQUIRED IN THE 2021 OFFSEASON WERE IN THE STARTING LINEUP