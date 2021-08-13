Official website of the New England Patriots

5 Keys from Patriots preseason win over Washington

Game Observations: Judon, Jones impress vs. Washington

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 8/12

Game Notes: Stevenson has a 91-yard touchdown run

Game Preview: Washington Football Team at New England Patriots

Broadcast Information: Washington at New England

Day 12 blogservations: Tempo slows as attention turns to Washington

Notebook: Meyers still sees room to grow

Bill Belichick 8/10: 'Every game is an opportunity'

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Camp competition escalates as preseason approaches

Day 11 blogservations: Intensity picks up, QBs respond

Notebook: Nordin pushing to seize his opportunity

Day 10 blogservations: QBs search for consistency during physical practice

Notebook: Harry continues strong training camp

Analysis: More options at DL in 2021

Bill Belichick on Peyton Manning, Bill Cowher and Jimmy Johnson

Notebook: Hightower, Phillips key revamped Patriots defense

Patriots Unfiltered's Roster Projection 1.0

Training Camp: Everything you need to know

Notebook: Every minute counts for Pats QBs

Aug 13, 2021 at 12:18 AM
TEAM NOTES

  • Patriots play in front of fans for the first time since the 2019 season.
  • Patriots and Washington meet in the preseason for the 23rd time.
  • Patriots have more wins against Washington than any other preseason opponent.

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

  • Cam Newton played the first two drives followed by Mac Jones and Brian Hoyer.
  • Rookie kicker Quinn Nordin was 3-of-3 in his NFL Preseason debut.
  • Cornerback Joejuan WIlliams pick leads to Patriots only touchdown.
  • Stevenson had a 91-yard touchdown run; goes over 100 yards and scores 2 TDs.

LINEUP NOTES

FIVE OF THE EIGHT 2021 DRAFT SELECTIONS MADE THEIR NFL DEBUTS

Five of the eight draft picks from the 2021 draft class made their NFL debuts. First-round pick QB Mac Jones, third-round pick LB Ronnie Perkins, fourth-round pick RB Rhamondre Stevenson, sixth-round pick Will Sherman and seventh-round pick WR Tre Nixon

MATT LACOSSE AND DONT'A HIGHTOWER RETURN TO ACTION

TE Matt LaCosse and LB Dont'a Hightower returned to play after exercising their reserve/opt-out decision last season.

BROWN, LANGI AND VAN NOY MADE RETURN

T Trent Brown, LB Harvey Langi and LB Kye Van Noy made their returns to the Patriots. All three of those players had previous stints with the Patriots before leaving to play for another team. Brown started the game at right tackle and Van Noy started at linebacker.

JAMES FERENTZ STARTED AT CENTER

James Ferentz started in place of David Andrews at center. Ferentz has made four career starts with the Patriots in the regular season, including three at center. He started at center in two games in 2020 for New England.

YODNY CAJUSTE SEES FIRST ACTION WITH THE PATRIOTS

2019 third-round draft pick Yodny Cajuste played in his first game as a member of the Patriots after spending the 2019 season on the reserve/non-football injury list and the 2020 season on injured reserve. Cajuste saw action at right tackle.

LINEBACKER BRANDON KING RETURNED TO ACTION

LB Brandon King played in his first game since suffering an injury in the 2019 preseason that forced him to miss the 2019 and 2020 seasons.

SIX PLAYERS ACQUIRED IN THE 2021 OFFSEASON WERE IN THE STARTING LINEUP

The Patriots had six players that were acquired in the 2021 offseason in the starting lineup. Trent Brown (right tackle) and Jonnu Smith (tight end) started on offense, while Davon Godchaux (defensive line), Matt Judon (linebacker), Kyle Van Noy (linebacker) and Jalen Mills (cornerback) started on defense.

