Notebook: Nordin pushing to seize his opportunity

While most are focused on the competition at quarterback, there's a kicking battle emerging in Patriots training camp as undrafted rookie Quinn Nordin looks to unseat veteran Nick Folk. With Folk missing the last four practices, the door has opened for Nordin, who has taken advantage of his opportunities.

"It's been a lot to take in," said Nordin after practice on Monday. "I'm just trying to learn honestly, we've got some great vets, I'm trying to learn from all of them and take everything one day at a time."

Most notable was Nordin's perfect performance inside Gillette Stadium on Friday night, going 10-for-10 on his attempts, including two that came from over 50 yards. Though Bill Belichick was quick to point the perfect conditions inside the stadium, he was impressed with the rookie's progress.

"Quinn's improved," said Belichick before practice. "He's still got a long way to go, but he's improved. It's a good opportunity for him to kick inside. Of course it's ideal conditions. Can't get it really much better than that. No wind, turf. We'll keep challenging him in different situations and see how he responds just like everybody else. No rush."

For Nordin, there wasn't much question where he was headed after the draft. As he perused LinkedIn and considered joining the military after going undrafted, the Patriots were the lone team to call and offer him a chance. A chance he's looking to seize hold of.

"It's a great opportunity and the staff here is tremendous," said Nordin. "Coach Belichick's in there, it's so cool.

"Matthew Slater, I try to mimic everything he does from cold tubs to epson salt baths, I try to mimic him in every sense of the word."

Ultimately, it will boil down to consistency, an important buzzword when it comes to training camp. But since last week the only undrafted rookie on the roster has done all he can to improve his roster chances. With games and joint practices looming, an even bigger spotlight is to come.